Maximum 20 hp/15 kW motors permitted

The 1,680-acre Lake Wilhelm is popular for boating with:

Pontoon boats

Rowboats

Motorboats

Kayaks

Canoes

Sailboats

Paddleboards

A marina and seven other boat launches are around the lake. Four are within the state park and three are in the state game lands.

Spaces on the kayak/canoe storage racks at Launch 3 and Launch 4 can be reserved in advance for a fee.

The 240-acre portion of the lake northwest of Interstate 79 is managed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission as part of State Game Lands 270, while the remaining 1,440 acres is managed by Maurice K. Goddard State Park.

Only electric-powered and non-powered vessels are permitted in the Game Commission section of the lake.

Marina

The 241-slip marina and a 48-space dry land mooring area are available from May 1 to October 31. Contact the park office for additional informtion. 724-253-4833

The marina has:

250 car parking spaces

121 car/trailer parking spaces

Four-lane boat-launching ramp

Courtesy dock

Marina building

Fueling station

Boat Registration

Motorboats must display a current boat registration.

Non-powered boats must display one of the following:

Boat registration

Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices

Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.

Boat Rental

The boat concession is open from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., from May 1 through Labor Day. Available for rent are:

Pontoon boats

Row boats

Motorboats

Kayaks

Canoes

The boat concession also sells:

Gasoline

Fishing bait and tackle

Snacks and refreshments

Contact the boat concessionaire for additional informtion. 724-549-9531

Iceboating

When conditions permit, ice boating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake. Ice boats must display a current state park launching permit.

Ice thickness is not monitored.

Be Safe on the Ice