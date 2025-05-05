Maximum 20 hp/15 kW motors permitted
The 1,680-acre Lake Wilhelm is popular for boating with:
- Pontoon boats
- Rowboats
- Motorboats
- Kayaks
- Canoes
- Sailboats
- Paddleboards
A marina and seven other boat launches are around the lake. Four are within the state park and three are in the state game lands.
Spaces on the kayak/canoe storage racks at Launch 3 and Launch 4 can be reserved in advance for a fee.
The 240-acre portion of the lake northwest of Interstate 79 is managed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission as part of State Game Lands 270, while the remaining 1,440 acres is managed by Maurice K. Goddard State Park.
Only electric-powered and non-powered vessels are permitted in the Game Commission section of the lake.
Marina
The 241-slip marina and a 48-space dry land mooring area are available from May 1 to October 31. Contact the park office for additional informtion. 724-253-4833
The marina has:
- 250 car parking spaces
- 121 car/trailer parking spaces
- Four-lane boat-launching ramp
- Courtesy dock
- Marina building
- Fueling station
Boat Registration
Motorboats must display a current boat registration.
Non-powered boats must display one of the following:
- Boat registration
- Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices
- Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.
Boat Rental
The boat concession is open from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., from May 1 through Labor Day. Available for rent are:
- Pontoon boats
- Row boats
- Motorboats
- Kayaks
- Canoes
The boat concession also sells:
- Gasoline
- Fishing bait and tackle
- Snacks and refreshments
Contact the boat concessionaire for additional informtion. 724-549-9531
Iceboating
When conditions permit, ice boating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake. Ice boats must display a current state park launching permit.
Ice thickness is not monitored.
Be Safe on the Ice
- Test ice thickness with an auger before recreating. Four inches of solid ice is the minimum recommended thickness for a single person. Seven inches of solid ice is the minimum recommended thickness for small group. Ice should be six inches thick for iceboating.
- Always carry safety equipment and know how to use it.
- Spread out. Crowds can put too much weight onto one area.
- Be aware of changes in ice thickness across a body of water. Perimeter ice is weaker due to shifting, expansion and sunlight reflecting off of the bottom.
- Avoid areas with protruding logs, brush, plants, and docks. These structures absorb heat, weakening the surrounding ice.
- Avoid areas with multiple or intersecting cracks, and standing water over ice.
- Venturing out on ice alone is not advisable. Take a friend along for fun and for safety.
- Wear a PFD (life jacket).
- Check the weather and plan accordingly. Several days with temperatures above freezing will weaken the ice.