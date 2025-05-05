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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    ♿  A large, ADA accessible swimming pool is located in the Swimming Pool Area along Holman Lake. The pool has two, zero entry areas and a maximum depth of five feet. It also has two waterslides and a sprayground.

    The daily hours are 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. The pool opens for the Memorial Day weekend, then weekends only until the second weekend in June when it begins seven days-a-week operation until mid-August. It is then open on weekends through Labor Day.

    A fee is charged for pool use. Swimmers arriving after 4:00 P.M. receive a discount. Season passes are available at the park office.

    The pool is very popular and reaches capacity on holidays and many weekends. Mid-week swimming is often less crowded.

    Swimming is prohibited in Holman Lake.

    A seasonal snack bar has hot and cold foods and beverages.