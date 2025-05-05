High atop Laurel Ridge at close to 3,000 feet in elevation, Laurel Mountain State Park features a family-oriented downhill skiing area and beautiful views of the rolling countryside of the Ligonier Valley.

The slopes and trails provide opportunities for skiers and snowboarders of all levels and the lodge is a cozy place to eat and enjoy the view.

Opened in 1939, Laurel Mountain was one of the first ski areas in Pennsylvania.

Hunting is prohibited at Laurel Mountain State Park.