Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Laurel Mountain State Park

    Adventure awaits at Laurel Mountain State Park in southwestern Pennsylvania. 

     

    Street Address:
    374 Summit Ski Rd
    Boswell, PA 15531
    724-238-6623
    linnrunsp@pa.gov

    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A small, stone, round building next to a sign and evergreens in the background, all covered in a fresh blanket of snow

    Overview

    High atop Laurel Ridge at close to 3,000 feet in elevation, Laurel Mountain State Park features a family-oriented downhill skiing area and beautiful views of the rolling countryside of the Ligonier Valley.

    The slopes and trails provide opportunities for skiers and snowboarders of all levels and the lodge is a cozy place to eat and enjoy the view.

    Opened in 1939, Laurel Mountain was one of the first ski areas in Pennsylvania.

    Hunting is prohibited at Laurel Mountain State Park.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    374 Summit Ski Rd
    Boswell, PA 15531
    724-238-6623
    linnrunsp@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Linn Run State Park
    770 Linn Run Rd
    Rector, PA 15677

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities. 

    The park closes in mid-March and re-opens in late December, weather depending. Contact the Linn Run State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    The park is eight miles east of Ligonier, or five miles west of Jennerstown on US 30. Turn south on Laurel Summit Road and travel for two miles. Watch for signs for The Springs at Laurel Mountain.

    GPS DD:Lat. 40.11776 Long. -79.1763

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Nearest Hospital

    Latrobe Hospital
    121 West Second Avenue
    Latrobe, PA 15650
    724-537-1000

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Find nearby attractions by Laurel Mountain State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Laurel Mountain State Park.

    View all events