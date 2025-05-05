Overview
High atop Laurel Ridge at close to 3,000 feet in elevation, Laurel Mountain State Park features a family-oriented downhill skiing area and beautiful views of the rolling countryside of the Ligonier Valley.
The slopes and trails provide opportunities for skiers and snowboarders of all levels and the lodge is a cozy place to eat and enjoy the view.
Opened in 1939, Laurel Mountain was one of the first ski areas in Pennsylvania.
Hunting is prohibited at Laurel Mountain State Park.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
374 Summit Ski Rd
Boswell, PA 15531
724-238-6623
linnrunsp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Linn Run State Park
770 Linn Run Rd
Rector, PA 15677
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park closes in mid-March and re-opens in late December, weather depending. Contact the Linn Run State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is eight miles east of Ligonier, or five miles west of Jennerstown on US 30. Turn south on Laurel Summit Road and travel for two miles. Watch for signs for The Springs at Laurel Mountain.
GPS DD:Lat. 40.11776 Long. -79.1763
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Nearest Hospital
Latrobe Hospital
121 West Second Avenue
Latrobe, PA 15650
724-537-1000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.