Three picnic areas have more than 500 picnic tables:
- Trent Picnic Area has a large ball field, playground equipment, and two picnic pavilions.
- Beach Picnic Area is by the beach and has playground equipment, sand volleyball court, boat rental, and three picnic pavilions.
- Old Mill Picnic Area, located at the upper end of the lake by the boat mooring and launching area, provides excellent shoreline fishing.
Five picnic pavilions may be reserved up to 11 months in advance for a fee. Unreserved picnic pavilions are free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Make a picnic pavilion reservation for Laurel Hill State Park.