The high elevation of Chestnut Ridge features oak-dominated forests of red, chestnut, and white oaks with an understory that lights up in June when mountain laurels bloom.

These habitats invite numerous species of wildlife including black bear, bobcat, white-tailed deer, red fox, squirrels, wild turkey, and timber rattlesnake.

Birds, particularly raptors, are plentiful during migration season as they ride the air currents along the ridge.

In winter, the caverns close to tours to protect hibernating bats. Although rare, an occasional bat may be spotted during tour season.

Only observe wildlife from a safe distance. Feeding wildlife is prohibited.