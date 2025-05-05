During established seasons, hunting is permitted daily on approximately 2500 acres, with the exception of migratory game bird hunting which remains prohibited on Sundays.
Hunting Requirements
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.
Hunting Seasons at Kings Gap EEC
There are no firearm restrictions at this park. Both the Pines Area and Forest Pools Area are restricted to archery hunting only.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
View the hunting boundary map.
Notes: No hunting within the Mansion Area. Both the Pines Area and Forest Pools Area are restricted to archery hunting only.
Vehicles parked in roadside pull-off for hunting, must have all four tires off of the roadway.
Please be mindful as Kings Gap is a popular destination for hikers and dog walkers that are encouraged, but not required to, wear blaze orange.
An additional 633 acres is listed and posted as no hunting. However, this area is open to deer hunting (both antlered and antlerless) from the first Saturday after Thanksgiving through the third Saturday after Thanksgiving -- the traditional deer season. This area is closed to all types of hunting during the remainder of the year.
Hunting blinds and stands are allowed. Contact the office for additional details.
♿ Pennsylvania Game Commission Disabled Person Access Permits are honored. Call the office for suggestions on more accessible hunting areas.
This park is a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
Firearms Safety
Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons. Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
Hunting Statewide
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.3 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.