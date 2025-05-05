View the hunting boundary map.

Notes: No hunting within the Mansion Area. Both the Pines Area and Forest Pools Area are restricted to archery hunting only.

Vehicles parked in roadside pull-off for hunting, must have all four tires off of the roadway.

Please be mindful as Kings Gap is a popular destination for hikers and dog walkers that are encouraged, but not required to, wear blaze orange.

An additional 633 acres is listed and posted as no hunting. However, this area is open to deer hunting (both antlered and antlerless) from the first Saturday after Thanksgiving through the third Saturday after Thanksgiving -- the traditional deer season. This area is closed to all types of hunting during the remainder of the year.