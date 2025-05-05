Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Lakeside Loop - Site 33
Site 33 in the Lakeside Loop offers a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a paved back-in driveway, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet.Reserve Camping Site 33
Hillside Loop - Site 89
Site 89 in the Hillside Loop features a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a paved back-in driveway, suitable for vehicles up to 58 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 89
Modern Cabin 11
Modern Cabin 11 can accommodate up to 6 people with two double beds and a bunk bed. Visitors are reminded to bring your own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 11
Camping Cottage CC-1
Lakeside Camping Cottage CC-1 can accommodate up to 5 people with one double bed and two bunk beds. Visitors are reminded to bring your own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve CC-1
Yurt Y-1
Lakeside Camping Cottage CC-1 can accommodate up to 5 people with one double bed and two bunk beds. Visitors are reminded to bring your own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Yurt Y-1
Accessible Picnic Tables
The Deglau Picnic Grove / Beach Area has close or immediate ADA access by vehicle along with ADA picnic tables.Learn More
Pavilion 1
Pavilion 1 has a seating capacity of 100 people with 14 picnic tables.Reserve Pavilion 1
An accessible fishing area is located in the spillway.
Lakeside Loop
2.0 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking
Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables
Lakeside Trail is an ideal trail for the whole family to explore Keystone State Park. A large portion of this trail is ADA accessible. The trail circles Keystone Lake and offers views through various ecosystems.
To access, you can park in any parking lot adjacent to the trail. Note there is one section of the Lakeside Loop that is too steep for ADA access between the Deglau Picnic Grove and the main Day Use Area.
These ecosystems are perfect for wildlife enthusiasts looking to spot birds, fish, reptiles, pollinating insects, and more. Be sure to stop at the causeway at dusk for breathtaking sunset views, or at the dam at dawn for an amazing sunrise.
This park offers accessible hunting options. Visitors holding a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can contact the park office for more information about accessible hunting locations within the park.
DCNR permits visitors with a DCNR Mobility Device Permit to use powered mobility devices on designated state park and forest lands, including administrative roads and trails not normally open to standard motorized vehicles.
Visitors interested in a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can fill out an application and submit it at any state park or forest office.
Lakeside trail's various parking areas within the day-use areas of the park provide ADA access for wildlife observation.