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    Keystone State Park

    Accessibility

    Keystone State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Lakeside Loop - Site 33

    Site 33 in the Lakeside Loop offers a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a paved back-in driveway, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 33

    Hillside Loop - Site 89

    Site 89 in the Hillside Loop features a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a paved back-in driveway, suitable for vehicles up to 58 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 89

    Accessible Lodging

    Modern Cabin 11

    Modern Cabin 11 can accommodate up to 6 people with two double beds and a bunk bed. Visitors are reminded to bring your own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 11

    Camping Cottage CC-1

    Lakeside Camping Cottage CC-1 can accommodate up to 5 people with one double bed and two bunk beds. Visitors are reminded to bring your own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve CC-1

    Yurt Y-1

    Lakeside Camping Cottage CC-1 can accommodate up to 5 people with one double bed and two bunk beds. Visitors are reminded to bring your own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Yurt Y-1

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    The Deglau Picnic Grove / Beach Area has close or immediate ADA access by vehicle along with ADA picnic tables.

    Learn More

    Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 1 has a seating capacity of 100 people with 14 picnic tables.

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 2

    Pavilion 2 has a seating capacity of 65 people with 9 picnic tables.

    Reserve Pavilion 2

    An accessible fishing area is located in the spillway.

    Lakeside Loop

    2.0 miles  |  Easiest hiking  | Loop trail  |  No blazes


    Recreations permitted: hiking, biking
    Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables

    Lakeside Trail is an ideal trail for the whole family to explore Keystone State Park. A large portion of this trail is ADA accessible. The trail  circles Keystone Lake and offers views through various ecosystems.

    To access, you can park in any parking lot adjacent to the trail. Note there is one section of the Lakeside Loop that is too steep for ADA access between the Deglau Picnic Grove and the main Day Use Area. 

    These ecosystems are perfect for wildlife enthusiasts looking to spot birds, fish, reptiles, pollinating insects, and more. Be sure to stop at the causeway at dusk for breathtaking sunset views, or at the dam at dawn for an amazing sunrise. 

    This park offers accessible hunting options. Visitors holding a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can contact the park office for more information about accessible hunting locations within the park.

    DCNR permits visitors with a DCNR Mobility Device Permit to use powered mobility devices on designated state park and forest lands, including administrative roads and trails not normally open to standard motorized vehicles.

    Visitors interested in a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can fill out an application and submit it at any state park or forest office.

    Lakeside trail's various parking areas within the day-use areas of the park provide ADA access for wildlife observation.