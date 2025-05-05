Accessibility

Lakeside Loop

2.0 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes



Recreations permitted: hiking, biking

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables

Lakeside Trail is an ideal trail for the whole family to explore Keystone State Park. A large portion of this trail is ADA accessible. The trail circles Keystone Lake and offers views through various ecosystems.

To access, you can park in any parking lot adjacent to the trail. Note there is one section of the Lakeside Loop that is too steep for ADA access between the Deglau Picnic Grove and the main Day Use Area.

These ecosystems are perfect for wildlife enthusiasts looking to spot birds, fish, reptiles, pollinating insects, and more. Be sure to stop at the causeway at dusk for breathtaking sunset views, or at the dam at dawn for an amazing sunrise.