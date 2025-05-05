Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Accessible Picnic Tables
ADA accessible picnic tables are available in both picnic areas.Learn More
Prairie Picnic Pavilion
There is vehicle access for loading/drop-off/parking and ADA tables within pavilion.Reserve the Prairie Pavilion
Woodwhisper Trail
0.16 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Marked with signs
Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended
Trailhead amenities: potable water, benches
Popular with people with strollers, this ADA accessible trail with a crushed stone path loops through an upland, mixed hardwood forest. A short spur trail leads to an educational kiosk overlooking a passive wetland treatment site.
This park offers accessible hunting options. Visitors holding a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can contact the park office for more information about accessible hunting locations within the park.
DCNR permits visitors with a DCNR Mobility Device Permit to use powered mobility devices on designated state park and forest lands, including administrative roads and trails not normally open to standard motorized vehicles.
Visitors interested in a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can fill out an application and submit it at any state park or forest office.
The Foltz School House offers ADA parking, access and restroom facilities.