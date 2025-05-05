Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Jennings Environmental Education Center

    Accessibility

    Jennings Environmental Education Center offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    ADA accessible picnic tables are available in both picnic areas.

    Learn More

    Prairie Picnic Pavilion

    There is vehicle access for loading/drop-off/parking and ADA tables within pavilion.

    Reserve the Prairie Pavilion

    Woodwhisper Trail

    0.16 mile  |  Easiest hiking  |  Loop trail  |  Marked with signs


    Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended
    Trailhead amenities: potable water, benches

    Popular with people with strollers, this ADA accessible trail with a crushed stone path loops through an upland, mixed hardwood forest. A short spur trail leads to an educational kiosk overlooking a passive wetland treatment site.

    This park offers accessible hunting options. Visitors holding a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can contact the park office for more information about accessible hunting locations within the park.

    DCNR permits visitors with a DCNR Mobility Device Permit to use powered mobility devices on designated state park and forest lands, including administrative roads and trails not normally open to standard motorized vehicles.

    Visitors interested in a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can fill out an application and submit it at any state park or forest office.

    The Foltz School House offers ADA parking, access and restroom facilities.