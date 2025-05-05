Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Loop 165-228, Site 212
Site 212 in Loop 165–228 offers a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a paved, back-in driveway that's 40 feet long and suitable for vehicles up to 15 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 212
Loop 165-228, Site 213
Site 213 in Loop 165–228 features a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a 44-foot paved back-in driveway, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 213
Loop 229-277, Site 242
Site 242 in Loop 229–277 offers a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a 36-foot paved back-in driveway, suitable for vehicles up to 20 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 242
Loop 229-277, Site 243
Site 243 in Loop 229–277 features a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a 38-foot paved back-in driveway, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet.Reserve Camping Site 243
Deluxe Cottage: DC-2 - Eastern Hemlock
Deluxe Cottage DC 2 - Eastern Hemlock accommodates up to 6 people on 2 single/double bunk beds. Visitors are reminded they must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve DC-2 - Eastern Hemlock
Camping Cottage: SC-3 Ruffed Grouse
Camping Cottage: SC-3 Ruffed Grouse accommodates up to 5 people on 2 single/double bunk beds. Visitors are reminded they must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve SC-3 Ruffed Grouse
An ADA fishing pier is located near the campground in the CCC Pond.
This park offers accessible hunting options. Visitors holding a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can contact the park office for more information about accessible hunting locations within the park.
DCNR permits visitors with a DCNR Mobility Device Permit to use powered mobility devices on designated state park and forest lands, including administrative roads and trails not normally open to standard motorized vehicles.
Visitors interested in a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can fill out an application and submit it at any state park or forest office.
An ADA accessible sand beach is available in the designated swimming area of Sand Spring Lake.
There is ADA parking and restrooms nearby with a walkway to the water.
The beach is open for swimming from late May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
Enjoy a scenic drive through PA woodlands along Boulder Field Road and Scenic Drive. Drive over the historic fordway and past Saylorsville Dam and Hickory Run Chapel.