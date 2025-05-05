During established seasons, hunting is permitted daily on approximately 1945 acres, with the exception of migratory game bird hunting which remains prohibited on Sundays.
Hunting Requirements
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.
Hunting Seasons at Gifford Pinchot State Park
Rifles, air rifles, and handguns are prohibited.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
View the hunting boundary map.
Notes: No hunting areas include Quaker Race Day Use Area, Conewago Day Use Area, office/maintenance areas, dam spillway and overlook, and portions of Pinchot Lake.
Campground is closed to hunting while the campground is in operation.
No parking along interior roads of the park.
Hunting blinds and stands are allowed. Stand/blind can be set up up to two weeks in advance of hunting season and must be removed two or less weeks after the end of hunting season. Tree stands must not damage the tree in any way. Contact the office for additional details.
Special Canada goose hunting regulations are in place. Contact the park office for more information.
In state parks, the training of dogs is only permitted from the day following Labor Day through March 31 in designated hunting areas.
♿ Pennsylvania Game Commission Disabled Person Access Permits are honored. Call the office for suggestions on more accessible hunting areas.
This park is not a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
Hunting opportunities are available at nearby State Game Lands 242 and 243.
Firearms Safety
Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons. Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
Hunting Statewide
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.3 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.