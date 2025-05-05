The combination of habitats at French Creek offers a variety of hunting opportunities. During established seasons, more than 6,000 acres are open to:

Hunting

Trapping

Training of dogs

Common game species are:

Deer

Turkey

Rabbit

Pheasant

Squirrel

Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited. Dog training is only permitted from the day following Labor Day through March 31 in designated hunting areas.

For hunting purposes, the use of shotguns, muzzleloaders, air rifles, and archery equipment is permitted. For visitor safety, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns is prohibited.

Approximately three miles southeast of the park is State Game Land 43, administered by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. These game lands consist of more than 1,800 acres of land and add considerably to the public land available to the hunters of the area.

A public firing range is located at the end of Laurel Road. For more information, contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 610-926-3136.

Hunting is prohibited in Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.

♿ Contact the park office for ADA accessible hunting information.

Firearms Safety

Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons.

Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.

In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.