Recreational Guide



French Creek State Park Map (PDF)

French Creek State Park Recreational Guide (PDF)

Campground Map

French Creek State Park Campground Map (PDF)

Lake Depth Maps

Hopewell Lake Water Depth Black-and-White Map (PDF)

Hopewell Lake Water Depth Color Map (PDF)

Scotts Run Lake Water Depth Black-and-White Map (PDF)

Scotts Run Lake Water Depth Color Map (PDF)

Interactive Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Map

The Interactive GIS Map uses Geographic Information Systems to create a map that does not need to be downloaded and features driving directions, searchable park amenities, and customizable maps.

Please note that the background maps are maintained by a variety of public sources and driving directions usually go to the nearest large road.