Trail Definitions
Difficulty Ratings
Easiest -- For beginner trail users. Grade is gentle with few obstacles.
More Difficult -- For the majority of trail users. Grade is steeper and trails narrower with embedded rocks or roots on the trail surface.
Most Difficult -- For trail users with advanced skills. Grade is steep and provides a definite physical challenge. Routes may not be well marked. Elevation gain or loss is severe.
Trail Route Type
Loop -- Start and end at the same location and follow a single trail to form a loop.
Out-and-back -- Start and end at a trailhead and follow a single trail to an endpoint or specific point of interest, then return along the same route.
Point-to-point -- Trails are generally longer in distance and parks may often contain only a portion of the trail within their boundary. Hiker starts and ends in different locations, often requiring a shuttle.
Connector -- Begin and end in connection with another trail or trails but do not terminate at a trailhead.
Blue with Red Trail
0.7 mile | More difficult hiking | Connector trail | Blue with red blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: none
This connector trail circumvents a large portion of the Mill Creek Trail, making for a shorter loop hike. This trail has an arduous uphill climb near the northern section of the trail.
Boone Trail
6.0 miles | Most difficult hiking | Loop trail | Blue blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking
Trailhead amenities: none
The trail is great for seasoned hikers who would like to see lovely scenic views of Hopewell Lake. It also offers wildlife viewing opportunities on an assortment of elevations. Several portions are steep and rocky, so wear sturdy shoes. It is closed to mountain bikes around Hopewell Lake.
Buzzards Trail
3.0 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | Yellow with red stripe blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking
Trailhead amenities: benches
Accessed from Raccoon and Mill Creek trails, this loop trail takes hikers on Bear Hill and has great birding opportunities. On the western side, view the historic Hopewell Furnace site, hike into Hopewell Furnace, or hike past the beautiful streams.
Colliers Trail
1.4 miles | More difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | White circle marking
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: none
For experienced hikers, the Colliers trail connects trail users from French Creek State Park to Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. This trail has nearly 400 feet of elevation gain as it winds through French Creeks woods and passes the remains of a historical colliers hut and charcoal burning pit.
♿ Hopewell Big Woods Trail (Northern Section)
1.5 miles | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, equestrian
Trailhead amenities: none
This gravel, ADA accessible trail is great for all ages. It provides scenic views of Birdsboro and excellent bird habitat.
♿ Hopewell Big Woods Trail (Southern Section)
0.7 mile | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, equestrian
Trailhead amenities: none
This gravel, ADA accessible trail is great for all ages. It provides excellent access to Hopewell Furnace Historic Site.
Hopewell Lake Loop
2.5 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Brown markers
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables, benches
This trail passes by trail to Hopewell National Historic Site, loops around Hopewell Lake, and meanders through scenic wooded areas with wildlife.
Horseshoe Trail
8.0 miles in the park | More difficult hiking | Point-to-point trail | Yellow blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian
Trailhead amenities: none
Eight miles of this 140-mile trail wind through French Creek State Park where it connects to many other trails. It has varying areas of difficulty and terrain. It passes near Hopewell and Scotts Run lakes, over Scotts Run stream, near forestry's fire tower, and along the bottom of a CCC era camp.
Kalmia Trail
1.0 mile | Most difficult hiking | Connector trail | Purple blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: none
This mountain side trail serves as a connector trail from Six Penny to Horseshoe trails. It provides a pleasant experience through natural forests with scattered mountain laurel.
Lenape Trail
5.5 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | Green blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking
Trailhead amenities: none
This trail loops through French Creek State Park and Hopewell National Historic site. The Lenape Trail passes by both Hopewell and Scott's Run lakes. In Hopewell National Historic Site, the trail passes a CCC pavilion. Lenape Trail has many convenient access points including the French Creek Campground.
Mill Creek Trail
6.0 miles | Most difficult hiking | Loop trail | White with red stripe blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian
Trailhead amenities: none
This forest loop is great for intermediate to expert hikers who are looking for elevation change challenges. The trail has many unique areas such as geological features, creeks views, and a walk through a mountain laurel tunnel.
Orange and Green Trail
0.4 mile | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | Orange/green blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian
Trailhead amenities: none
This short, family friendly trail connects Six Penny Trail to Boone Trail. Easily accessed from the campground, it is a great way for visitors and campers to explore other trails within the park.
Raccoon Trail
1.7 miles | More difficult hiking | Connector trail | Red blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian
Trailhead amenities: none
This trail starts at a pull-off near Hopewell Furnace, passes a CCC-era picnic pavilion, and enters French Creek State Park. It crosses Baptism Creek and intersects with several other trails before ending beside Mill Creek on the northeastern portion of the Mill Creek Trail Loop.
Six Penny Trail
3.4 miles | Most difficult hiking | Loop trail | Orange blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking on part of the trail
Trailhead amenities: none
Six Penny Trail weaves up and down the ridges on the west side of the park. Visitors are encouraged to visit the historic Six Penny Day Use Area, located where Kalmia and Six Penny meet. This area was originally created by the CCC in the 1930s.
Turtle Trail
3.6 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | White blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian
Trailhead amenities: none
For visitors that want variety on the trail, the Turtle Trail loop offers just that. This trail provides flat, rocky, and hilly terrain as it connects Park Road to Firetower Road
Trail Guidelines
- Please stay on blazed trails
- Double blazes indicate a change of direction in the trail
- Camping is only permitted in French Creek's established campgrounds
- Horses are permitted on the Horse-shoe Trail, and on the right berm of public roads (except in overnight areas)
- Motorized vehicles are prohibited on any park trails
- Mountain bikes are permitted on roads and approved trails only
- All trails south of Park Road are closed to bikes