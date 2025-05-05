Trail Definitions

Difficulty Ratings Easiest -- For beginner trail users. Grade is gentle with few obstacles.

More Difficult -- For the majority of trail users. Grade is steeper and trails narrower with embedded rocks or roots on the trail surface.

Most Difficult -- For trail users with advanced skills. Grade is steep and provides a definite physical challenge. Routes may not be well marked. Elevation gain or loss is severe. Trail Route Type Loop -- Start and end at the same location and follow a single trail to form a loop.

Out-and-back -- Start and end at a trailhead and follow a single trail to an endpoint or specific point of interest, then return along the same route.

Point-to-point -- Trails are generally longer in distance and parks may often contain only a portion of the trail within their boundary. Hiker starts and ends in different locations, often requiring a shuttle.

Connector -- Begin and end in connection with another trail or trails but do not terminate at a trailhead.

Blue with Red Trail



0.7 mile | More difficult hiking | Connector trail | Blue with red blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none

This connector trail circumvents a large portion of the Mill Creek Trail, making for a shorter loop hike. This trail has an arduous uphill climb near the northern section of the trail.



Boone Trail



6.0 miles | Most difficult hiking | Loop trail | Blue blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead amenities: none



The trail is great for seasoned hikers who would like to see lovely scenic views of Hopewell Lake. It also offers wildlife viewing opportunities on an assortment of elevations. Several portions are steep and rocky, so wear sturdy shoes. It is closed to mountain bikes around Hopewell Lake.



Buzzards Trail

3.0 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | Yellow with red stripe blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead amenities: benches Accessed from Raccoon and Mill Creek trails, this loop trail takes hikers on Bear Hill and has great birding opportunities. On the western side, view the historic Hopewell Furnace site, hike into Hopewell Furnace, or hike past the beautiful streams.



Colliers Trail



1.4 miles | More difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | White circle marking

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none

For experienced hikers, the Colliers trail connects trail users from French Creek State Park to Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. This trail has nearly 400 feet of elevation gain as it winds through French Creeks woods and passes the remains of a historical colliers hut and charcoal burning pit.



​♿ Hopewell Big Woods Trail (Northern Section)



1.5 miles | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, equestrian

Trailhead amenities: none

This gravel, ADA accessible trail is great for all ages. It provides scenic views of Birdsboro and excellent bird habitat.



​♿ Hopewell Big Woods Trail (Southern Section)



0.7 mile | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, equestrian

Trailhead amenities: none

This gravel, ADA accessible trail is great for all ages. It provides excellent access to Hopewell Furnace Historic Site.

Hopewell Lake Loop

2.5 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Brown markers

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables, benches This trail passes by trail to Hopewell National Historic Site, loops around Hopewell Lake, and meanders through scenic wooded areas with wildlife.



Horseshoe Trail

8.0 miles in the park | More difficult hiking | Point-to-point trail | Yellow blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian

Trailhead amenities: none Eight miles of this 140-mile trail wind through French Creek State Park where it connects to many other trails. It has varying areas of difficulty and terrain. It passes near Hopewell and Scotts Run lakes, over Scotts Run stream, near forestry's fire tower, and along the bottom of a CCC era camp.



Kalmia Trail

1.0 mile | Most difficult hiking | Connector trail | Purple blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none This mountain side trail serves as a connector trail from Six Penny to Horseshoe trails. It provides a pleasant experience through natural forests with scattered mountain laurel.



Lenape Trail

5.5 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | Green blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking

Trailhead amenities: none

This trail loops through French Creek State Park and Hopewell National Historic site. The Lenape Trail passes by both Hopewell and Scott's Run lakes. In Hopewell National Historic Site, the trail passes a CCC pavilion. Lenape Trail has many convenient access points including the French Creek Campground.

Mill Creek Trail

6.0 miles | Most difficult hiking | Loop trail | White with red stripe blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian

Trailhead amenities: none

This forest loop is great for intermediate to expert hikers who are looking for elevation change challenges. The trail has many unique areas such as geological features, creeks views, and a walk through a mountain laurel tunnel.



Orange and Green Trail

0.4 mile | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | Orange/green blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian

Trailhead amenities: none This short, family friendly trail connects Six Penny Trail to Boone Trail. Easily accessed from the campground, it is a great way for visitors and campers to explore other trails within the park.



Raccoon Trail

1.7 miles | More difficult hiking | Connector trail | Red blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian

Trailhead amenities: none

This trail starts at a pull-off near Hopewell Furnace, passes a CCC-era picnic pavilion, and enters French Creek State Park. It crosses Baptism Creek and intersects with several other trails before ending beside Mill Creek on the northeastern portion of the Mill Creek Trail Loop.

Six Penny Trail

3.4 miles | Most difficult hiking | Loop trail | Orange blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking on part of the trail

Trailhead amenities: none Six Penny Trail weaves up and down the ridges on the west side of the park. Visitors are encouraged to visit the historic Six Penny Day Use Area, located where Kalmia and Six Penny meet. This area was originally created by the CCC in the 1930s.

Turtle Trail

3.6 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | White blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian

Trailhead amenities: none For visitors that want variety on the trail, the Turtle Trail loop offers just that. This trail provides flat, rocky, and hilly terrain as it connects Park Road to Firetower Road

Trail Guidelines

