Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Loop B - Site 9
Site 9 in Loop B is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 45 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 50 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 9
Loop B - Site 11
Site 11 in Loop B is a modern non-electric site with a paved driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 40 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 45 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 11
Loop B - Site 12
Site 12 in Loop B is a modern non-electric site with a paved driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 40 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 45 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 12
Loop B - Site 41
Site 41 in Loop B is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 45 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 50 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 41
Loop B - Site 44
Site 44 in Loop B is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 45 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 50 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 44
Loop C - Site 39
Site 39 in Loop C is a full hook-up site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 50 feet, and allows domestic pets.Reserve Camping Site 39
Loop C - Site 40
Site 40 in Loop C is a full hook-up site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 50 feet, and allows domestic pets.Reserve Camping Site 40
Loop C - Site 41
Site 41 in Loop C is a full hook-up site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 50 feet, and allows domestic pets.Reserve Camping Site 41
Loop C - Site 42
Site 42 in Loop C is a full hook-up site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 50 feet, and allows domestic pets.Reserve Camping Site 42
Loop C - Site 47
Site 47 in Loop C is a full hook-up site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a back-in entry. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 50 feet, and allows domestic pets.Reserve Camping Site 47
Camping Cottage 1
Camping Cottage 1 can accommodate 5 people in 2 bunk beds. Visitors need to bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage 1
Yurt 2
Yurt 2 can accommodate 5 people on 2 bunk beds. Visitors need to bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Yurt 2
Modern Cabin 10
Modern Cabin 10 can accommodate 6 people on a double bed and two bunk beds. Visitors need to bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 10
Lower Picnic Area
The lower picnic area along Hopewell Lake features ADA accessible picnic tables throughout.Learn More
Lagoon Picnic Area
The Lagoon Picnic Area near Hopewell Lake features ADA picnic tables throughout.Learn More
Hopewell Day Use Pavilion
The Hopewell Day Use Pavilion holds 15 picnic tables with a seating capacity of 80. Domestic pets are allowed. There is a paved walkway from the parking area to access. Located next to the playground.Reserve Hopewell Day Use Pavilion
Pool Pavilion
The Pool Pavilion can be rented through the French Creek Pool's website. The pavilion features 10 large picnic tables, 2 large charcoal grilles, and electrical outlets.Reserve the Pool Pavilion
The Day Use Area features an ADA-accessible fishing pier, reachable via a paved trail from the ADA parking spaces in the lower parking lot.
Hopewell Big Woods Trail (Northern Section)
1.5 miles | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, equestrian
Trailhead amenities: none
This gravel, ADA accessible trail is great for all ages. It provides scenic views of Birdsboro and excellent bird habitat.
Hopewell Big Woods Trail (Southern Section)
0.7 mile | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, equestrian
Trailhead amenities: none
This gravel, ADA accessible trail is great for all ages. It provides excellent access to Hopewell Furnace Historic Site.
ADA hunting is available from Group Camp 1 after camping closes for season - this is located behind D Loop in family campground. Please check in with the park office before you go.
An ADA accessible swimming pool can be accessed by paved trail from the lower parking lot. There is a ramp into pool.
The pool is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day and the hours are:
- Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 11:00 A.M. – 5:45 P.M.
- Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 A.M. – 6:45 P.M.
- Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
A fee is charged for pool admission. For more information, visit the French Creek Swimming Pool website.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
The ADA fishing pier in the Hopewell Day Use Area offers excellent views of the lake. There is a paved walkway from ADA parking in lower parking lot.
An accessible amphitheater is located in the family campground. There is a paved walkway from parking.
Kintzer Building - Entrance to the building has an ADA ramp and ADA parking. Note: this building is not currently open to the public.