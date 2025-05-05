Camping
Season: March through the first weekend in January
Address: 410 Park Road, Elverson, PA 19520
Electric hookups: 60+, some sites have full-hookup with sewer, water, and electricity
ADA accessible sites: Available
Pet-friendly: A loop and C loop only
Amenities:
- Warm showers
- Flush toilets
Free Camping for Campground Hosts
French Creek State Park has two campground host positions available each season. Each host site includes 50-amp electric service.
Hosts are required to be available much of the time to the public. A long-term stay is preferred.
If you’re interested in becoming a campground host, contact the park office for more information and to check availability.
Lodging Options
In addition to traditional camping, French Creek State Park offers several unique lodging options for a more comfortable stay.
The cabin colony is one mile west of the campground (410 Park Road, Elverson, PA 19520). Ten furnished, modern cabins, sleep six people in bunkbeds. Cabins can be reserved year round.
Nestled among the hardwoods, the cabins offer a pleasant alternative to state park camping. Each cabin features:
- Electric heat
- Kitchen
- Private restroom with shower
- Wall-to-wall carpeting
Bring your own dishes, cookware, and bedding.
Accessible accommodations are available.
In the campground, three cottages sleep five people in bunk beds, and have:
- Wooden floors
- Windows
- Electric heat
- Porch
- Picnic table
- Fire ring
- Electric lights and outlets
Pets are permitted in Camping Cottage One only.
Accessible accommodations are available.
Located in the campground, the two round tents feature canvas and wooden walls, a wooden deck, and sleep four people in two bunk beds.
The yurt has:
- Cooking stove
- Microwave oven
- Refrigerator
- Countertop
- Table
- Chairs
- Electric heat and outlets
- Fire ring
- Picnic table
Accessible accommodations are available.
For Organized Groups
Qualified organized groups can camp in the rustic group tenting area April 1 through October 31. One site holds 60 people and 16 other sites each hold 30 people.
Group camps are open to organized youth and adult groups from mid-April to mid-October. These facilities include:
- Dining hall
- Central washhouse
- Camper cabins
- Staff quarters
Camp One holds 135 people. Camp Two (Clewell) holds 68 people.
Advance reservations are required. Please contact the park office if you would like to reserve a group cabin camp.
An Application for Organized Group Cabin Camp Permit must be submitted to the park office. Applications are accepted after January and reservations awarded after March 1.
Prior to submitting your group’s application, a site visit is recommended to ensure that the site will meet your group’s needs.
Groups must provide proof of non-profit status when submitting an Application for Organized Group Cabin Camp Permit to the park office. Youth groups must have at least one responsible adult on site for every eight campers under age 18.
Organizations also must submit a roster of their campers. The Roster Form is available at the park office and must be completed prior to being issued a camping permit. The roster must list the names of all campers in the party.