Accessibility

This park offers accessible hunting options. Visitors holding a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can contact the park office for more information about accessible hunting locations within the park.

DCNR permits visitors with a DCNR Mobility Device Permit to use powered mobility devices on designated state park and forest lands, including administrative roads and trails not normally open to standard motorized vehicles.

Visitors interested in a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can fill out an application and submit it at any state park or forest office.