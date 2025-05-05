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    Erie Bluffs State Park

    Accessibility

    Erie Bluffs State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Area

    Turn into the Elk Creek Access Entrance for ADA picnicking opportunities and an ADA restroom.

    Learn More

    This park offers accessible hunting options. Visitors holding a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can contact the park office for more information about accessible hunting locations within the park.

    DCNR permits visitors with a DCNR Mobility Device Permit to use powered mobility devices on designated state park and forest lands, including administrative roads and trails not normally open to standard motorized vehicles.

    Visitors interested in a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can fill out an application and submit it at any state park or forest office.

    Utilize the parking lot at the entrance to Erie Bluffs State Park to enjoy a wildlife viewing area.