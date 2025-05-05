Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
The ADA accessible Delaware Canal Towpath runs from Easton to Bristol and is part of the D and L Trail, the foundation of the 165-mile Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.
Some parts are more accessible than others along the Towpath, please check the section you want to ride before heading out.
Lock 19 - Mile Marker 41.75
This is where the Park Office is located. There is an ADA bathroom here.
New Hope Locktenders House & Lock 11 - Mile Marker 24.3
There is one ADA parking space next to Lock 11.
Note: this parking lot is owned by the Legion and there is a cost to park here.
Wheelchairs can only move north; if you go south, you will encounter a stair case.
Roosevelt Recreation Area - Mile Marker 53.10
There are no designated ADA parking spaces in this lot, but there is an ADA restroom and scenic view.