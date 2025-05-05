Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Delaware Canal State Park

    Accessibility

    Delaware Canal State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    The ADA accessible Delaware Canal Towpath runs from Easton to Bristol and is part of the D and L Trail, the foundation of the 165-mile Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

    Some parts are more accessible than others along the Towpath, please check the section you want to ride before heading out. 

    Lock 19 - Mile Marker 41.75

    This is where the Park Office is located. There is an ADA bathroom here.

    New Hope Locktenders House & Lock 11 - Mile Marker 24.3

    There is one ADA parking space next to Lock 11. 

    Note: this parking lot is owned by the Legion and there is a cost to park here.

    Wheelchairs can only move north; if you go south, you will encounter a stair case.

    Roosevelt Recreation Area - Mile Marker 53.10

    There are no designated ADA parking spaces in this lot, but there is an ADA restroom and scenic view.

     