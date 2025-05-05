Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Site 048
Site 048 offers modern electric with 30-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 71 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 40 feet.Reserve Camping Site 48
Accessible Picnic Tables
There are ADA accessible picnic tables available throughout the Day Use Area.Learn More
An accessible fishing pier is located near the dam. Access via the Pine Hill parking lot.
An ADA accessible sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
There is a water entrance ramp.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.91622 Long. -78.05909
An ADA accessible scenic view is located on Pine Hill, offering a view of Doubling Gap Lake.