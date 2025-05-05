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    Colonel Denning State Park

    Accessibility

    Colonel Denning State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Site 048

    Site 048 offers modern electric with 30-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 71 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 40 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 48

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    There are ADA accessible picnic tables available throughout the Day Use Area.

    Learn More

    Pavilion 1

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    An accessible fishing pier is located near the dam. Access via the Pine Hill parking lot. 

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    An ADA accessible sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. 

    There is a water entrance ramp.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

    GPS DD: Lat. 40.91622 Long. -78.05909

    An ADA accessible scenic view is located on Pine Hill, offering a view of Doubling Gap Lake. 