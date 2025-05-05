Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Chinquapin West - Site 079
Chinquapin West Loop Site 79 offers full hookups with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway (29 ft long), suitable for vehicles up to 45 ft.Reserve Camping Site 79
Chinquapin West - Site 081
Chinquapin West Loop Site 81 is a full-hookup site with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway (27 ft long), accommodating vehicles up to 50 ft.Reserve Camping Site 81
Hosack Run - Site 144
Hosack Run Site 144 is a modern electric site with 30-amp service, a paved back-in driveway (55 ft long), and space for vehicles up to 40 ft. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 144
Back end of pool - From the furnace parking lot, cross Rt 233 and the walking bridge. Follow the service road down past the pool. The pier sits along the Conococheague behind the pool.
GPS DD: 39°54'29.8"N 77°28'56.7"W
♿ This park offers accessible hunting options. Visitors holding a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can contact the park office for more information about accessible hunting locations within the park.
DCNR permits visitors with a DCNR Mobility Device Permit to use powered mobility devices on designated state park and forest lands, including administrative roads and trails not normally open to standard motorized vehicles.
Visitors interested in a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can fill out an application and submit it at any state park or forest office.
Swimming Pool is ADA accessible. The pool is zero entry with ramps into the facility. Access from Parking Lot 1. Follow paved path to the pool entrance.
Pool is open from Memorial Day - Labor Day. Hours vary depending on date, check the swimming page before visiting.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
GPS DD: 39°54'29.5"N 77°28'51.2"W
An accessible amphitheater is located on Chinquapin Hill. Concrete parking area at the bottom of the road, best access from Site #14.
GPS: 39°54'40.3"N 77°28'46.8"W
Park Office Conference Room - ADA accessible with ADA parking.