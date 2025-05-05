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    Beltzville State Park

    Accessibility

    Beltzville State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Pavilion 1

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 2

    Reserve Pavilion 2

    Pavilion 4

    Reserve Pavilion 4

    There are several accessible boat launches available at Beltzville State Park.

    Pine Run East Launch - ADA boat launch

    Day Use Area - ADA courtesy dock available upon request

     

     

     

    Kayak Launch - An ADA kayak launch is available at the Preachers Camp boat launch.

    This park offers accessible hunting options. Visitors holding a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can contact the park office for more information about accessible hunting locations within the park.

    DCNR permits visitors with a DCNR Mobility Device Permit to use powered mobility devices on designated state park and forest lands, including administrative roads and trails not normally open to standard motorized vehicles.

    Visitors interested in a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can fill out an application and submit it at any state park or forest office.

    An ADA accessible, 525-foot sand beach is open from late-May to Labor Day, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.

    There is a paved access ramp from the parking lot to the beach and into the water.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

    GPS DD: 40°51'33.3"N 75°37'36.7"W