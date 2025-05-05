Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
There are several accessible boat launches available at Beltzville State Park.
Pine Run East Launch - ADA boat launch
Day Use Area - ADA courtesy dock available upon request
Kayak Launch - An ADA kayak launch is available at the Preachers Camp boat launch.
This park offers accessible hunting options. Visitors holding a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can contact the park office for more information about accessible hunting locations within the park.
DCNR permits visitors with a DCNR Mobility Device Permit to use powered mobility devices on designated state park and forest lands, including administrative roads and trails not normally open to standard motorized vehicles.
Visitors interested in a DCNR Mobility Device Permit can fill out an application and submit it at any state park or forest office.
An ADA accessible, 525-foot sand beach is open from late-May to Labor Day, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
There is a paved access ramp from the parking lot to the beach and into the water.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
GPS DD: 40°51'33.3"N 75°37'36.7"W