Bicycling is very popular on the Pine Creek Rail Trail, which is 62 miles long from Wellsboro Junction to Jersey Shore.



There are several places to rent bicycles along the trail. There also are benches, bike racks, restrooms, and parking areas along the trail.

The entire trail is a pack-in pack-out area, so please help to keep it clean and beautiful.



Pine Creek Rail-Trail Maps

Pine Creek Rail Trail -- Northern Section (PDF)

Pine Creek Rail Trail -- Southern Section (PDF)

Pine Creek Rail Trail Map and Brochure (PDF)

