District Office Closure

The Susquehannock State Forest district office will be closed on Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, 2026, due to a renovation project.

Rausch Road to Re-open- Northcentral Regional ATV Trail (NRAT)

Rausch Road will reopen on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The NRAT detour routes for the Rausch Road closure (consisting of 12-Mile, Shephard, Spring Brook roads) will return to being closed to ATVs.

Rausch Road is located in southeastern Potter County, Abbott Township, and is part of the NRAT along the preferred route.

Please contact Susquehannock State Forest if you have questions.

Stay Alert for ATVs on Roads

Susquehannock State Forest participates in the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail program, which includes some PennDOT and township roads in addition to legal opportunities on state forest trails and roads.

Motorists are advised to stay alert for ATVs, crossings, and signage.

Please see the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail map​ to view the route.

Dust Advisory for Northcentral Regional ATV Trail



Roads can be exceptionally dusty due to extremely dry conditions. To help minimize this issue, please consider these actions:



Ride in small groups to keep dust down.

If you are part of a large group, please consider postponing your ride until a later date.

Opt to ride only the state forest trail system.

The Northcentral Regional ATV Trail is a partnership between local municipalities, PennDOT, and DCNR to make long distance riding opportunities available.

It takes all of these partners to make these connections possible, so reducing impacts during extreme conditions is very important to the long-term sustainability of the program.

Don’t Move Firewood



To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances.

Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer. Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.