Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Moshannon State Forest offers 12 ADA-accessible hunting sites along the Mohawk Trail.
Contact the district for more information on sites.
Slide Hollow Trail offers an ADA-accessible hunting site.
Bilger's Rocks offers an ADA-accessible picnic area.
The Shaggers Inn Fishing Pier is an ADA-accessible, raised wooden platform for pond fishing.
The path to the platform is wheelchair accessible from the parking area to the platform.
The Beaver Dam Viewing Blind is located about 300 feet from the parking area.
The path and blind are ADA-accessible.
The Hoover Farm Viewing Blind is located about 500 feet from the parking area.
The path and blind are ADA-accessible.