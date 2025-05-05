Michaux State Forest contains many miles of shared-used trails open to horseback riders. Horseback riders can ride on red-blazed shared-use trails and gravel state forest roads throughout Michaux State Forest.

Please preserve the forest’s ecological and cultural history and these trails for the use of future generations by using the trails appropriately.

​The Trail Use Etiquette Guide (PDF) tells you what to do when you encounter others on the trail.

Prohibited Trails and Locations

​Horses are not permitted on the following trails and locations:

Appalachian Trail

Hiking Only Trails

Ski Trails

Old Forge Picnic Area

Long Pine Reservoir Parking Area

Trail Markings

Trails are marked with the name of the trail on wooden posts at trailheads and intersections.

To stay on the designated trail, follow the rectangular tree blazes.

The color of the blaze indicates the designated use of the trail:

Yellow and orange-blazed trails are hiking-only trails

Red-blazed trails are shared-use trails (hiking, biking, and horseback riding).

Blue-blazed trails are cross-country skiing trails (open to hiking) or hiking-only trails that connect to the Appalachian Trail.

The Appalachian National Scenic Trail (blazed white) is hiking only.

​Informal Trails

If you see a trail without a blaze, this could be an informal trail created illegally by other forest users.​

These trails complicate navigation, end abruptly, or go through sensitive wildlife habitat.​

Please note that many external trail websites and mobile applications feature informal trails that are not blazed, marked on Department of Conservation and Natural Resources maps, or maintained.

Please use Michaux State Forest ​public use​​ map (PDF) for official trails.

Cell phone service is limited throughout the state forest; please plan accordingly.​

Shared-Use Trail Systems

The Mountain Creek Trail System (PDF) ​is Michaux State Forest's newest trail system, offering 55 miles of trails for hikers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders. Routes in this system are suited to a wide range of skill levels, providing outdoor recreation opportunities for everyone. These trails are popular with mountain bikers and have become a regional destination in the Mid-Atlantic.

The Flat Rock Trail System (PDF) is comprised of over 38 miles of shared-use trails (hiking, biking and horseback riding).

The Mount Hope Trail System (PDF) is popular with horseback riders and contains approximately 19 miles of trails.

Southern Michaux, located south of Route 30, are several shared-use trails open to horseback riding.​

Teaberry Parking Area and Peggy's Hill Parking Area provide access to these trails.

Rules and Regulations

All users must abide by the State Forest Rules and Regulations.

Stay on designated roads and trails open to equestrian use.

Ride in a single file to reduce trail damage.

When stopping, cross-tie or highline horses.​ Do not tie them to a single tree.

Don't cut switchbacks.

Avoid riding when the trails are extremely wet and muddy, it can cause damage to the trail tread.

More Information

For more information, please review the Michaux State Forest Horseback Riding Brochure (PDF)​​

