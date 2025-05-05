The Resource Management crew consists of three members and one project leader. The crew will focus on natural resource management work to improve forest health. This will include invasive species removal and treatment of invasive plants and pests, such as Hemlock Wooly Adelgid. The crew will use a variety of methods of removal and treatment following best practices.

Other work will include wildlife habitat establishment and maintenance, native species planting and propagating, as well as field surveys and assessments. Members will learn about the role of fire as a resource management tool and will engage in various professional development opportunities directly related to wildland and prescribed fire.