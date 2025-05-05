The Resource Management crew consists of three members and one project leader. The crew will focus on natural resource management work to improve forest health. This will include invasive species removal and treatment of invasive plants and pests, such as Hemlock Wooly Adelgid. The crew will use a variety of methods of removal and treatment following best practices.
Other work will include wildlife habitat establishment and maintenance, native species planting and propagating, as well as field surveys and assessments. Members will learn about the role of fire as a resource management tool and will engage in various professional development opportunities directly related to wildland and prescribed fire.
2027 Program Details
Program Dates
March 15 – November 18, 2027
Schedule
Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Locations
This crew will be based in Carlisle with the work focused in Central Pennsylvania. There is a possibility for work in other parts of the state with food, lodging, and travel provided.
Minimum Qualifications
- Age 18-25 at the start of the program.
- Ability to conduct manual work in all outdoor conditions, including hiking up to four miles daily, regularly lifting up to 40 pounds, and swinging hand tools for 6+ hours per day.
- Ability to spend up to a week away from home for training and overnight work periods (hitches).
- Ability to work effectively with other team members to achieve goals and contribute to team success.
- Ability to work collaboratively with a team of peers.
- Must be able to model safe and professional behavior at all times, including wearing all appropriate personal protective equipment.
- Must be a resident of Pennsylvania.
- Must have housing in or near the program city and reliable transportation to the daily meeting location.
- Participants over age 21 driving SCA vehicles must have a clean driving record.
Crew Leaders
Program Dates
February 22 - November 26, 2027
Schedule
Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Age
21 or older
Locations
This crew will be based in Carlisle with the work focused in Central Pennsylvania. There is a possibility for work in other parts of the state with food, lodging, and travel provided.
Key Duties and Responsibilities:
- Act as a Crew Supervisor, by facilitating teamwork, managing field-based tasks, and guiding crew dynamics.
- Serve as an Advisor, by training members in technical conservation work skills, mentoring personal and professional development, and teaching environmental stewardship.
- Act as a Project Manager, by communicating with agency park partners, ensuring successful and timely completion of work projects, and upholding a positive representation of SCA. Projects Leaders also coordinate professional development and environmental education opportunities throughout the season.
- Perform tasks as a Program Administrator, by organizing logistics, completing documentation, managing a budget, and communicating with SCA staff.
Required Qualifications:
- Minimum 1 year of leadership, teaching, or supervisory experience
- Strong preference for experience working with youth or young adults ages 18-30.
- Experience with conservation work skills or related skills ( i.e., trail maintenance, trail construction, habitat restoration, carpentry, landscaping, and gardening)
- Ability to perform manual, physical labor for up to 8 hours per day, exposed to the elements, and must occasionally lift and/ or move 40 pounds or more
- Strong communication and organizational skills
- Current Wilderness First Aid and CPR certification required by the start of training
- Must be a minimum of 21 years of age
- Must have the ability to legally work in the US
- Must have a valid driver’s license for 3+ years and MVR that meets SCA standards. Must be able to meet SCA’s criminal background check standards.