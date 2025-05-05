Debris burning is the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Pennsylvania. A small fire used to burn trash or yard waste can easily escape, spreading through dry grass and leaves into nearby forests. These backyard fires can end up damaging thousands of acres.

Wildfires can happen any time of year and at any time of day. They destroy forests, wildlife habitat, and threaten people, homes, and buildings. And while western wildfires get more media attention, most U.S. wildfires actually occur east of the Mississippi River.

As more people move into forested areas — known as the wildland‑urban interface — wildfire risk increases. More than half of Pennsylvania’s wildfire ignitions occur in these areas, often linked to everyday activities such as:

Debris burning

Using outdoor equipment

Problems with power lines

Campfires

To reduce the risk, always check with your township for burn bans or local rules before burning debris. For wildfire prevention tips and educational materials, visit the Smokey Bear website.