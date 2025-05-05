Wildfire Prevention
Debris burning is the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Pennsylvania. A small fire used to burn trash or yard waste can easily escape, spreading through dry grass and leaves into nearby forests. These backyard fires can end up damaging thousands of acres.
Wildfires can happen any time of year and at any time of day. They destroy forests, wildlife habitat, and threaten people, homes, and buildings. And while western wildfires get more media attention, most U.S. wildfires actually occur east of the Mississippi River.
As more people move into forested areas — known as the wildland‑urban interface — wildfire risk increases. More than half of Pennsylvania’s wildfire ignitions occur in these areas, often linked to everyday activities such as:
- Debris burning
- Using outdoor equipment
- Problems with power lines
- Campfires
To reduce the risk, always check with your township for burn bans or local rules before burning debris. For wildfire prevention tips and educational materials, visit the Smokey Bear website.
Prepare Your Property Against Wildfire
If you live in the wildland‑urban interface, preparing your home and the surrounding area is especially important.
To reduce your risk of a fire igniting within the Home Ignition Zone (the area surrounding your residence), it is recommended that you:
- Immediate Zone (0–5 feet): Keep this area free of anything that can burn — such as mulch, wood piles, or dry vegetation.
- Intermediate Zone (5–30 feet): Create space and breaks in your landscaping to slow a fire down.
- Extended Zone (30–100 feet): Thin out trees and brush to reduce how quickly a fire could spread toward your home.
More detailed guidance is available on the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) website.