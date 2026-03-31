Johnsonburg, PA – Today, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Hatcheries Director Brian Niewinski, visited Bendigo State Park in Elk County to tour a recently completed river restoration project on the East Branch of the Clarion River and to stock trout ahead of Opening Day 2026.

DCNR, PFBC, and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy recently completed a $165,000 project that restored 2,000 feet of shoreline along the once-polluted East Branch of the Clarion River at Bendigo. Natural log, root wad, and rock structures were placed to narrow and deepen the stream channel and prevent bank erosion, improving aquatic habitat and enhancing angling opportunities within the park.

“Investing in conservation projects of this type creates environmental solutions that ensure Pennsylvanians have access to high quality angling opportunities on public lands,” said Secretary Dunn. “We encourage visitors to check out the endless opportunities to experience the great outdoors this spring and to consider enjoying angling at our beautiful state parks and forests.”

There are 86,000 miles of rivers and streams, and thousands of lakes and ponds in Pennsylvania. Much of this abundant freshwater wealth is found in more than 100 state parks and 20 state forests that permit fishing with the proper fishing license.

Pennsylvania's statewide Opening Day of Trout Season will be held on Saturday, April 4. Fishing in Pennsylvania requires a fishing license. For more information about purchasing a fishing license visit the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s website.

“Pennsylvania is fortunate to have incredible public access to the water for fishing and boating, and state parks are at the top of the list when it comes to convenience on Opening Day and throughout the trout season,” said PFBC Hatcheries Director Brian Niewinski. “We are proud to work with DCNR on projects to improve water quality that expand access to fishing while benefitting the environment.”

In 2024, boating and fishing accounted for nearly $939 million in economic activity, representing a significant portion of Pennsylvania’s 20.4 billion outdoor recreation economy. Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has grown Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy by 21 percent, adding 12,000 jobs and raising wages in the outdoor workforce by nearly 25 percent.

In 2026, PFBC is stocking approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 684 streams and 130 lakes open to public angling. The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the waterways in alphabetical order, and indicates stocking dates, meeting locations for volunteers, and the species of trout that are planned to be stocked at each location.

Anglers who plan to fish from a boat this trout season are reminded that the PFBC's cold weather life jacket requirement is in effect from November 1 through April 30. Under this rule, anyone aboard a boat 16 feet or less, including all canoes and kayaks, is required to wear a life jacket.

Through a collaboration with PFBC, the American Sportfishing Association, and DCNR, the public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing while at the certain parks. The program is a part of Mosaic, DCNR’s initiative to create a more inclusive environment in outdoor places. Full lists of the state parks and PFBC locations that offer loaner tackle programs can be found on the agencies’ websites. Those seeking to use loaner equipment at state parks are asked to contact the park office to make sure it is available.

With warmer weather on the horizon, DCNR also is preparing to open many campgrounds for the year, just in time for trout season. A full list of state parks that offer camping can be found on DCNR’s website.

State forests offer primitive and motorized camping without any modern facilities, water, dump stations, or utility hook-ups. Visit DCNR’s website for more information on state forest camping.

Campsites and other lodging at state parks can be reserved online on a first-come, first-served basis or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM, except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks, and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

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