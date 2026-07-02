Delano, PA – The Shapiro Administration is opening 20 miles of single-track riding opportunities spanning 725 acres at Catawissa Recreation Area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties.

Seasonal riding passes for Catawissa South will be $45 for residents and $65 for nonresidents, and will be available for purchase beginning Monday, July 6 through Sunday, September 27, at the Weiser District Forest Office. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry does not permit ATVs on the new trails.

“We are excited to announce the initial step in opening up Catawissa South to motorized recreation for the first time as a part of public lands,” said State Forester Seth Cassell. “We expect riders to follow all rules and regulations for a fun, safe summer. The Shapiro Administration continues to prioritize expansion of the access to the outdoors for all Pennsylvanians, including those who use off-highway vehicles.”

Catawissa South’s single-track trails are open sunrise to sunset to dual sport motorcycles. These trails are designated difficult to expert-level and carry a 25 MPH speed limit, unless otherwise noted. Single-cylinder motorcycles under 500cc are highly recommended. All dual-sport motorcycles operating on state forest roads and trails must have valid Pennsylvania registration.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​DCNR is managing the development of 5,924-acre Catawissa Recreation Area in Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties in phases. Further development will include ATV trails. Working with the Larson Design Group, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources completed a Master Plan for the Catawissa Recreation Area. DCNR is developing a business model for long-term and day-to-day management of the motorized trails, which will include a concessionaire contract with a third-party vendor.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has begun the design and permitting process for road access to its acid mine drainage site on the property, which will include the main public access to the recreation area. After the access road is complete, the DEP will construct the acid mine drainage facility to aid in the water quality restoration of Catawissa Creek.

Shapiro Administration’s Record on Outdoor Recreation

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy has grown to $20.4 billion, supporting approximately 177,000 jobs and generating $9.5 billion in wages, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Since taking office, the Governor and his Administration have helped grow the industry by $3.5 billion and approximately 12,000 jobs. The Governor has made outdoor recreation and tourism a central part of his economic development strategy, positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in outdoor recreation by:

Unveiling the Great American Getaway , to encourage more people to visit the Commonwealth.

, to encourage more people to visit the Commonwealth. Securing $422,000 to launch the Office of Outdoor Recreation, helping connect Pennsylvania’s public lands, businesses, and workers.

to launch the Office of Outdoor Recreation, helping connect Pennsylvania’s public lands, businesses, and workers. Completing $228 million in infrastructure improvements across Pennsylvania’s public lands since taking office in 2023.

Weiser State Forest is named for the frontier diplomat, Conrad Weiser, and covers nearly 30,000 acres on 16 tracts throughout the region in Dauphin, Carbon, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland and Schuylkill Counties. Weiser State Forest offers a variety recreational opportunities including boating, camping, cross-country skiing, fishing, hang gliding, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, kayaking, mountain biking, picnicking, sightseeing, snowmobiling, and more

Visit DCNR’s website for more information on Weiser State Forest and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

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