Newtown, PA — Tyler State Park will soon undergo a major ecological restoration effort as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) begin removal of the Spring Garden Dam on Neshaminy Creek. This project represents a significant step toward improving stream health, enhancing public safety, and expanding recreational opportunities for park visitors. The Spring Garden Dam, which is approximately 225 feet wide and 9 feet tall, will become the second-largest dam ever removed in Pennsylvania.

Construction activity to remove the dam is scheduled to begin on September 8. Work is expected to conclude September 31 with landscaping and site restoration continuing immediately afterward. The project budget is $1.3 million, funded by $750,000 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund and $550,000 from DCNR’s Environmental Stewardship Fund.

Park operations will continue throughout the project, with limited impacts to visitor access. The popular Fisherman’s Parking Lot will remain open during construction. A section of the footpath along Tyler Park Drive near the dam will be temporarily closed while heavy equipment is present to ensure public safety. A short section of the Neshaminy Creek Trail will close for one to two days during installation of a new access gate and drainage cross-pipe.

PFBC will also conduct wildlife protection measures ahead of construction, including temporarily trapping and relocating Red‑Bellied Turtles—classified as a threatened and endangered species—from the immediate work zone. Aside from these small areas, most park facilities, trails, and recreation locations will remain fully open.

The project’s primary goals are to restore the Neshaminy Creek to free-flowing conditions, eliminate a longstanding public safety hazard, and enhance water-based recreation within the park. Removing the dam will reconnect aquatic habitat and improve passage for fish and other wildlife.

Neshaminy Creek is designated for migratory fish, and clearing this barrier will help support healthier, more sustainable fish populations. In addition, “run of the river” dams such as Spring Garden can create dangerous conditions for paddlers, anglers, and others who use the creek. Removing this structure will help make the area safer. Visitors will also enjoy more natural stream flows, improved fishing opportunities, and an enriched stream corridor experience.

The dam currently serves no recreational or functional purpose for the park. It also does not have any flood‑control capabilities, and its removal is not expected to increase flooding risks during storm events. Hydrologic assessments have confirmed that eliminating the structure will not change how Neshaminy Creek behaves during high‑water conditions.

As project milestones progress, updates will be shared on Tyler State Park’s webpage.

Located 33 miles from Center City Philadelphia, Tyler State Park encompasses 1,711 acres of scenic woodlands and fields in Bucks County. Park roads, trails, and facilities are carefully integrated with the original farm and forest landscape. Neshaminy Creek winds through the property, dividing it into several distinct natural areas. Visitors enjoy a wide range of activities including biking, boating, disc golfing, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, picnicking, and wildlife watching.

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