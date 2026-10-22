Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration has opened 468 miles of administrative state forest roads across 18 of Pennsylvania’s 20 state forest districts, expanding public access for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts during fall and winter recreation seasons.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) opened the roads for the statewide archery deer season, which runs from Saturday, October 3, through Friday, November 20. Visitors can find a list of administrative state forest roads open this season on DCNR’s website.

“Opening these roads to hunters, hikers and outdoor recreation users is key in promoting forest regeneration and maintaining a healthy forest ecosystem,” said State Forester Seth Cassell. “Safe, responsible use of these roads is encouraged as we share our forests this fall and winter. Hunters in our state forests will find more than 90 percent of that land now is within one-half mile of an open road.”

DCNR and the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) continue to update an interactive map of state forestlands and game lands. The map provides information on the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP), Disease Management Areas, newly opened roads, timber harvesting activity, forestry office contacts, and more.

Pennsylvania’s state forests offer year-round opportunities for outdoor recreation, and most state forestlands are open for seasonal hunting, including Sunday hunting. Visitors should check regulations and access information before heading out.

Visit DCNR's website for more information related to hunting opportunities on public lands.

Last year, Governor Josh Shapiro signed historic bipartisan legislation to repeal Pennsylvania’s ban on Sunday hunting — expanding Sunday hunting opportunities and strengthening wildlife conservation efforts while growing rural economies across the Commonwealth. The PGC approved a record 1.469 million antlerless deer licenses for the 2026-27 hunting year, showing broad interest in the long-held traditional Pennsylvania activity.

Hunting contributes more than $1.6 billion annually to Pennsylvania’s economy, supports more than 15,000 jobs, and generates state and local tax revenue. Many areas within Pennsylvania’s 125 state parks are also open to hunting, including on Sundays. Visitors should check DCNR’s hunting information and individual state park webpages before visiting.

For more information about Pennsylvania’s state forests, visit DCNR’s website. For events and programs on public lands, visit DCNR’s Calendar of Events.

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