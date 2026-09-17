Mount Joy Township, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced a $300,000 investment in the development of Old Trolley Line Park in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County — critical funding that will expand recreational opportunities at the park and connect the public to nearby recreational amenities.

DCNR’s investment supports Phase 3 of development for Old Trolley Line Park. Funding will support the construction of pickleball courts, pavilion, boardwalk, pedestrian walkways, and parking areas; installation of fencing and stormwater management measures; and other site-related improvements such as ADA access, landscaping, and a project sign.

“This project will ensure present and future generations are able to experience the natural beauty in Mount Joy Township and we thank this community for prioritizing outdoor recreation and connection to nature,” said Secretary Dunn. “The Shapiro Administration is proud to support development of local parks like Old Trolley Line Park to help expand access to nature and to improve the visitor experience.”

DCNR has invested more than $1 million in the development of Old Trolley Line Park since 2008. These investments included funding for land acquisition, a master plan for the park, construction of a multipurpose field, soccer fields, paving, playground installation, construction of a pavilion and trails, education signage, ADA access and other related site improvements.

“This investment will expand healthy recreational opportunities and connect existing trails and green spaces for members of the Elizabethtown community and beyond to enjoy,” said Senator James Andrew Malone. “I’m proud to support the Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s ongoing work in my district. Old Trolley Line Park represents an effective partnership between state and local leaders because it delivers value to Lancaster residents by preserving green spaces and creating recreational opportunities close to home. I look forward to continuing to support this and similar projects because everyone deserves access to a good park.”

Old Trolley Line Park is surrounded by great opportunities to experience several of Lancaster County’s recreational assets. It sits near the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail and the Conewago Recreational Trail, and is adjacent to 112-acre High Family Nature Preserve. The 126-acre Shaw Family Nature Preserve and 53-acre Bellaire Woods are a short drive from the park.

“It’s not just a community park here, it’s really become a hub for the northwestern part of Lancaster County for more of a regional type of park,” said Mount Joy Township Manager Matthew Mandia, who previously spent 30 years as a director of parks and recreation in Pennsylvania communities. “[I]t’s a pleasure to be able to thank you personally [Secretary Dunn] … I have seen firsthand the tremendous positive impact your agency has had on countless communities across the Commonwealth. Whether it has been funding assistance for development, rehabilitation, acquisition, planning, or conservation — all of these projects have contributed to improving the quality of life for our residents.”

Investing in Communities Through Statewide Recreation and Conservation Grants

DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) provides funding for local governments and nonprofit organizations to support recreation and conservation projects. Grants help communities develop and rehabilitate parks, plan and build trails, protect land and water resources, conduct conservation planning, and strengthen regional partnerships.

Since 1995, DCNR has invested nearly $1.5 billion into more than 10,000 outdoor-related projects in Pennsylvania. In 2026, the Shapiro Administration announced a nearly $82 million investment in new state funding to support more than 295 recreation and conservation projects across Pennsylvania. These investments align with DCNR’s 2025-29 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP): Outdoor Places, Shared Spaces, which outlines a roadmap to improve outdoor access, equity, and sustainability throughout the Commonwealth and meet the outdoor recreation needs of Pennsylvanians.

In 2025, these grants enabled the development or rehabilitation of 165+ parks, the protection of 7,155 acres for recreation and habitat, and the construction or rehabilitation of nearly 70 miles of trails, including closing eight Priority Trail Gaps.

Since the program began, more than 440,000 acres have been permanently protected, 40 percent of local parks have received funding, and over 90 percent of Pennsylvanians live in a municipality with at least one DCNR grant project.

If a nonprofit organization or local government is interested in applying for a C2P2 grant, DCNR staff are available to assist with questions, site visits, and guidance on preparing competitive applications. Applicants are encouraged to contact their regional advisor before starting a proposal. For more information visit DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program webpage.

Outdoor Recreation and Pennsylvania’s Growing Economy

The outdoor recreation industry contributed $20.4 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy in 2024 — representing 2 percent of the state’s GDP. Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership the sector supports more than 177,000 jobs and generates $9.5 billion in wages, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

With more than 14,000 miles of trails, 6,500 local parks, 125 state parks, and 2.2 million acres of forest land, Pennsylvania boasts one of the largest public trail systems in the eastern U.S. — positioning the Commonwealth as a leader in four-season recreation, a hub for active tourism, and making it The Great American Getaway.

Video of the news conference is available here. Photos of the event are available here.

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