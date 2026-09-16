Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration announced $2.2 million in new investments to expand and improve all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile trails and facilities across Pennsylvania — strengthening the Commonwealth’s $20.4 billion outdoor recreation industry and boosting rural economies.

The funding, provided through the ATV Management Restricted Account, the Snowmobile Management Restricted Account, and the Pennsylvania Recreational Trails Program and awarded by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), will support seven projects statewide. These projects range from trail construction and equipment purchases to mini‑grants and ATV Trail Ambassador programs.

“Outdoor recreation plays an important role in the economies of rural communities, and these grants will help expand safe, high-quality ATV and snowmobile riding opportunities for residents and visitors,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting motorized recreation in ways that strengthen local businesses and benefit communities. Organizations and municipalities are encouraged to apply for this funding before the September 30 deadline.”

Projects funded this round include:

Elk County Riders (Elk County) – $290,300 for construction of approximately 0.7 miles of ATV trail from Washington Street to Mt. Zion Road in Jay Township.

Lannding, LLC (Indiana County) – $586,600 for construction of an ATV training course, parking area, utilities, and stormwater management measures at the Lannding ATV Park in Pine Township.

McKean Area Snowmobile Club (Erie, Crawford, and Warren counties) – $88,300 for equipment to maintain and construct approximately 162 miles of snowmobile trails.

Pennsylvania Off Highway Vehicle Association (Statewide) – $100,000 to coordinate and fund an ATV Trail Ambassador Program to provide rider education, promote responsible and ethical trail use, and increase awareness of safety, rules, and environmental stewardship.

Pennsylvania State Snowmobile Association (Statewide) – $65,000 to coordinate and fund the 2027 Snowmobile mini-grant program and purchase of TRAFx trail monitoring system.

Rolling Ridge Motorsports Club (Cambria, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties) – $95,000 for equipment to maintain and construct approximately 30 miles of snowmobile trails.

Treasure Lake Property Owners Association (Clearfield County) – $1,000,000 for construction of the Cayman Landing ATV Trailhead at the Treasure Lake Cayman Landing Campground in DuBois City.

DCNR awards grants twice a year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities. The fall grant round for Motorized Trails & Recreation Grants, formerly the All-Terrain Vehicle and Snowmobile Program, opened on August 3 and closes on September 30. Eligible projects include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for construction and maintenance, and development of educational programs. Grants are open to municipalities, non-profits, and for-profit organizations. While no match is required, applications with matching funds will receive additional consideration.

With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must be registered with DCNR. Pennsylvania has more than 35,000 active snowmobiles and more than 289,000 ATVs. Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided by registrations.

From day one, the Shapiro Administration has been dedicated to supporting Pennsylvania’s growing outdoor recreation industry and boosting rural economic development. Investments in ATV and snowmobile projects help ensure safe, high-quality trails and facilities that benefit communities across the Commonwealth.

More information about the Motorized Trails & Recreation Grants can be found on the DCNR website. Check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

# # #