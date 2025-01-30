Harrisburg, PA – The Path of the Flood Trail in Cambria County, a 14-mile journey through history and nature, has been named Pennsylvania’s 2025 Trail of the Year by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Tracing the historic route of the devastating 1889 Johnstown Flood, this scenic trail attracts visitors from across the globe with its blend of natural beauty, recreational opportunities, and historical landmarks, including the first railroad tunnel in the United States—the Staple Bend Tunnel.

"In naming the Path of the Flood Trail as the 2025 Trail of the Year, we honor its unique role in preserving history while providing a vibrant space for recreation and community engagement,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “This trail is a destination, inviting visitors from across the nation and the world to experience the history of the 1889 Johnstown Flood while enjoying outdoor activities in a stunning natural setting. We hope this designation will bring even more visitors to explore the trail, supporting local businesses and fostering economic, environmental, and social benefits for the region.”

The Path of the Flood Trail is composed of crushed stone and pavement, making it accessible for a variety of activities, including biking, hiking, running, birdwatching, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. Its historical significance is further elevated by its inclusion in the 9/11 Memorial Trail, a corridor connecting national sites of remembrance. Development and maintenance of the trail are a collaborative effort led by the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority (CCCRA) and the National Park Service, with support from local businesses and volunteers.

The trail attracts approximately 80,000 visitors annually, including international tourists, and has become an economic driver for the region, spurring the growth of new businesses and providing a platform for community events. One such event, the Path of the Flood Historic Races, draws nearly 1,000 participants each year, further boosting tourism and local engagement.

"The Path of the Flood Trail’s recognition as Pennsylvania’s 2025 Trail of the Year is a testament to the partnership between many individuals and organizations dedicated to preserving this rich, historical trail,” said Cliff Kitner, Executive Director of the CCCRA. “We are honored and excited to continue sharing this unique journey with all who visit.”

The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee selects the Trail of the Year annually to raise awareness of the state’s extensive trail network and its value to residents and visitors. With more than 14,000 miles of trails, Pennsylvania continues to lead the nation in trail development. DCNR’s goal is to have a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian, with significant investments being made to close priority trail gaps across the Commonwealth. In the past two years, the Shapiro Administration has closed three of the state’s Top 10 Trail Gaps.

The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is charged with implementing the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Trails Strategic Plan to develop a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all. The 20-member DCNR-appointed committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users and advises the Commonwealth on use of state and federal trail funding.

Visit the CCCRA webpage for more information about the trail.

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Editor's note: This release has been updated to reflect that three Top 10 Trail Gaps have been closed.