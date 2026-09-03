Slippery Rock, PA — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced today that the Old Stone House, a reconstructed 1820s-era tavern turned museum and Butler County landmark in Brady Township, is now under the management of Jennings Environmental Education Center and will open to the public after necessary renovations.

The original Old Stone House was built around 1822 as a tavern and inn. It sat along the road to and from Pittsburgh and points north, serving stagecoaches and other travelers, drivers of livestock, and the local community alike. While the railroad ended its heyday in the 1850s, taverns like the Old Stone House served a critical role in westward expansion and populating of what was once frontier.

After near-total collapse of the structure, the Old Stone House was rebuilt in 1963 to serve as a living history museum, first secured by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and operated by the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission. An opening date for the site is not yet scheduled.

“Jennings staff have been working for the last year with members of the former Friends of the Old Stone House, as well as numerous other partners, to create a plan for the future of the site,” said Wil Taylor, Park Manager at Jennings Environmental Education Center. “While educational programming schedules are not set yet, we are excited to expand our programming for both the public and school-aged groups to include more of a focus on local history and its significance in our nation’s story.”

Most recently operated by Slippery Rock University, the site has been closed since 2020. DCNR and Slippery Rock administration began negotiations to transfer the property to the Bureau of State Parks in 2023. Several Commonwealth agencies were involved in the transfer, including the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission and the Department of General Services, in addition to DCNR and the PA State System of Higher Education.

“The Friends Group is very excited to be moving forward with the reopening of the Old Stone House,” said Stacie Williams, secretary of the Moraine, McConnells Mill, Jennings Commission. “It will be a pleasure working together to make the Stone House an important part of our community and living History again for many more generations to come.”

The Old Stone House site also includes an additional 72 acres of land and a portion of the North Country National Scenic Trail. Along with the recently restored Foltz School, Jennings will have incredible opportunities to bring history alive for visitors.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget included $5 million to support the Pennsylvania’s 12 heritage areas, including the Rivers of Steel National Heritage Area, in which Jennings Environmental Education Center sits. DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation administers the Pennsylvania Heritage Areas Program. Heritage Areas create cross-sector partnerships that enhance a region’s “sense of place” and strengthen regional economies.

Jennings Environmental Education Center is one of several state parks specifically dedicated to providing environmental education and recreational programs to the community. A variety of programs that increase knowledge and awareness of the beauty and importance of our natural resources are available for children, teachers, and the general public.

Visit the DCNR website for more information about Jennings Environmental Education Center and check out the DCNR Calendar of Events to find out about educational programming happening soon.

# # #