Patton, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today joined state park and other officials to dedicate a solar array recently installed at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County.

The Shapiro Administration is committed to addressing climate change through innovative renewable energy solutions that are reliable and efficient.

Prince Gallitzin is among 27 installations in the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources system that use are using solar energy to offset energy use, helping to reduce carbon emissions that contribute to climate change, saving money, and demonstrating sustainability practices to visitors.

“Using clean energy from the sun, the department is deploying small scale solar arrays to take certain buildings and facilities off the grid, reducing our carbon footprint and educating our visitors about renewable energy options," Dunn said.

The ground-mounted solar array is at the maintenance complex next to the park office. It will offset the park's electricity use and take it to net zero.

This array is the largest in the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources system and produces the most energy.

This solar array system will reduce the department's greenhouse gas emissions by 700 tons with an annual electricity savings of about $100,000.

The department supports transitioning to renewable energy alternatives, such as solar, to mitigate the impacts of climate change and reduce the commonwealth's greenhouse gas emissions.

By 2030, the department plans to derive all of its electric from renewables, about half of that through solar installations.

Earlier this year, the Shapiro Administration announced that the Commonwealth will get 50 percent of its electricity from ten new solar arrays around the Commonwealth -- making Pennsylvania the first state government in the country to commit to getting half of its energy from solar power.

With that commitment and today's announcement, Pennsylvania is leading the nation in getting energy from renewable resources that include solar and wind power.

Prince Gallitzin State Park features the 1,635-acre Glendale Lake with its 26 miles of shoreline, which is a favorite of anglers and boaters. The varied habitats of the park make it a home for many types of wildlife, and a rest stop in the spring and fall migrations.

The park has two electric vehicle charging stations for public use at the Marina Boathouse.

According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, there are more than 14,000 solar systems operating in Pennsylvania.

The commission's fact sheet Frequently Asked Questions About Solar Electricity is a good source of information that is specific to Pennsylvania, or check the commission's Renewable Energy web page.