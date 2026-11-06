Governor’s Advisory Council Seeks Candidates for Game Commission Board

Harrisburg, PA -- The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation is seeking qualified candidates interested in serving the Pennsylvania Game Commission as commissioners in the following regions:

District 2 : Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington, and Westmoreland counties

: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington, and Westmoreland counties District 3: Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties

Under 34 Pa.C.S. § 301, Game Commissioners serve four-year terms and may be reappointed for up to two additional terms. Commissioners may continue serving for up to six months after their terms expire, or until their successors are appointed, whichever occurs first.

“Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy contributes more than $20 billion annually and supports over 177,000 jobs across the Commonwealth. From the Laurel Highlands of southwestern Pennsylvania to the elk country and forests of the northern tier, our public lands and wildlife reflect generations of conservation leadership and a legacy of stewardship,” said Derek Eberly, Director of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing, and Conservation. “The Game Commission helps manage 480 species of wild birds and mammals and more than 1.5 million acres of State Game Lands. The Shapiro Administration is seeking qualified applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences who share a commitment to conservation, public service, and responsible stewardship of these resources for future generations. We encourage residents of these districts to consider serving.”

Per Pennsylvania Code, individuals interested in serving as a district commissioner shall be persons well informed on the subject of conservation, restoration, hunting and fishing, and a resident of the district. Commissioners receive no compensation for their service but are reimbursed for travel expenses.

Candidates will be interviewed by the advisory council regarding their professional and volunteer experience with wildlife conservation and activities related to hunting and fishing. Appointments to the Game Commission are made by Governor Josh Shapiro and require the advice and consent of the Senate of Pennsylvania.

Individuals interested in applying should email a resume and cover letter in Word or PDF format to Derek Eberly, Director of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation, deeberly@pa.gov

Applications will be accepted until 5:00 PM, Friday, December 4.

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