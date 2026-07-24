DCNR Names New Manager for Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Drew Leidich as the manager of Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County.

“Drew’s passion and dedication to protecting natural resources are a tremendous asset to Pine Grove Furnace and the many visitors who flock to the park and its amazing natural assets,” Dunn said. “We expect Drew will carry on the tradition of strong leadership at the park and look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership for the foreseeable future.”

Leidich manages the 696-acre park, which sits at northern tip of the Blue Ridge Mountains, in an area known as South Mountain. Pine Grove Furnace features many recreational opportunities for visitors including hiking the Appalachian Trail, visiting the Appalachian Trail Museum, enjoying Laurel and Fuller lakes, biking the rail trail, visiting the remnants of the charcoal-fired iron furnace the park interprets, or visiting the nearby Michaux State Forest.

“Pine Grove Furnace is a true gem that I am grateful to have the privilege of managing,” Leidich said. “This park is rich in history, culture, and recreational fun. I welcome all visitors and look forward to working with Friends of Pine Grove Furnace and broader community to uplift this beautiful natural space.”

A Womelsdorf, Berks County native, Leidich credits his time as a Boy Scout and his work to earn Eagle Scout honors with building his love of nature. After graduating from Mansfield University with an undergraduate degree in Environmental Science, he hiked the Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada, a ‘life-changing experience’ and ‘wild adventure’ Leidich says helped cement his career choice.

Following three seasons at Blue Marsh Lake National Recreation Area, and time as a preserve manager with the Ridge and Valley Conservancy, Leidich came to DCNR in 2019 as a park manager trainee, working in state parks’ Eastern Region. Leidich served as the manager at Shikellamy State Park, and as the assistant manager at Bald Eagle State Park prior to taking on his current role at Pine Grove Furnace.

An avid backpacker, Leidich enjoys rock climbing, kayaking, and hiking—which includes routine hikes at his home park. When he isn’t working or on the trails, Leidich enjoys playing the drums, keyboard and guitar, and spending time with his friends and loved ones.

Visit DCNR’s website to learn more about Pine Grove Furnace State Park and find more information about events on public lands.

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