DCNR Names New Manager for Laurel Caverns State Park in Fayette County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Corie Eckman as the manager of Laurel Caverns State Park in Fayette County, Pennsylvania’s 125th state park.

“I am proud of Corie for taking on this important role as the first manager of Laurel Caverns and helping us make history with Pennsylvania’s first underground state park,” Secretary Dunn said. “The thoughtfulness, can-do spirit, and love of nature she has demonstrated make her a perfect fit for Laurel Caverns and the Laurel Highlands community. We are excited to see Corie’s stewardship shape the park.”

Eckman manages Laurel Caverns, a 435-acre park centered around the largest and deepest limestone cave in Pennsylvania, which includes four miles of wide cave passages that go as deep as 476 feet and the largest bat shelter in the Northeast. The Caverns attract 50,000 annual visitors and are open for seasonal tours beginning Earth Day, April 22, through October.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this new state park and to continue the great work of the Laurel Caverns Conservancy connecting the public to this amazing geological resource,” Eckman said. “I look forward to meeting new visitors at the park and spending more time in this beautiful region, full of forested areas and parks.”

Eckman noted that visitors to Laurel Caverns will begin to see upgrades to the park as she hires staff and can begin collaboration with state partners in Forbes State Forest and with the Pennsylvania Game Commission team to expand trail offerings within the park.

A Warren County native, Eckman grew up spending her time hiking and kayaking in the Allegheny National Forest. She credits her sisters, Rachel and Kelly, for helping to foster her love of nature. Rachel Eckman currently works in DCNR’s Harrisburg offices and previously managed Black Moshannon State Park.

Corie Eckman earned her bachelor’s in environmental biology from Clarion University before attending Slippery Rock University and earning a dual master’s in environmental education and park and resource management. After spending a year working for a private forestry company and a three-month stint with the National Outdoor Leadership School, she joined DCNR as a park manager trainee and worked at several state parks in southwestern Pennsylvania.

When not working, Eckman enjoys spending time with her dog Willow. Gardening, hiking, cooking, cycling and exploring Pennsylvania round out some of her top interests.

Visit DCNR’s website to learn more about Laurel Caverns State Park and find more information about events on public lands here.

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