On This Page
Northwestern Region
The Cornplanter Forest District manager (serving Warren, Crawford, Venango, Forest, and Erie counties) said the bright red, yellow, and orange colors so evident earlier in the season have transitioned into chestnutbrown, burgundy, and golden shades as the fall foliage season progresses throughout northwestern Pennsylvania. Many trees have dropped or are starting to drop their leaves but plenty of color can be seen along the roads and hillsides in the region. Oaks and some hickories are displaying their attractive colors, especially as the October sun shines brightly on the landscape. Ideal leaf viewing weather is predicted into the weekend, so don’t miss this chance to catch some of the last fall colors of the year.
Full moon over fall foliage in Forest County. (photo by C. Stelter)
Pretty fall scenery around Edinboro, Erie County. (photo by S. Laskowski)
- Full Moon
- Edinboro
Northcentral Region
Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said the oak color change is well underway with ridges and mountainsides cloaked in shades of gold, bronze, and burgundy. Aside from oak species, bright colors can be seen on tulip poplar, hickory, and beech. A scenic drive to take during these last few weeks of autumn color is along Route 555 between Driftwood and Benezette. While in the area, take a trip up Mason Hill Road for a hike on the Fred Woods Trail, where the oak color change is on full display.
The Clinton County service forester reported that color is fading fast in Sproul State Forest. The best remaining color can be found along the sides of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River along drainages and lower elevations. The top of the plateau still offers some bright color but it won’t last much longer.
Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported that the district still shows attractive color in the valleys as the oaks have finally popped. The southern part of the district offers the best remaining color, while to the north, most leaves have already fallen.
The Tioga County service forester said northern hardwood species have dropped almost all their leaves, but oaks are at peak color. Beautiful red, orange, and russet shades are prevalent at oakdominated sites. A few cheerful dots of yellow can be seen on the landscape from birch and aspen species. Viewing is best on the Route 6 corridor and PA Grand Canyon. A hike on the Mount Tom Trail from the Darling Run access to the vista is recommended for some pretty fall scenery now.
Forestry staff in Moshannon State Forest (representing Clearfield County) said oak foliage is approaching peak color throughout the district, providing an excellent opportunity to enjoy the vibrant reds, russets, and golden browns of autumn. American beeches are also changing, adding more seasonal color to the forest. For those looking to experience the developing oak foliage, Evans Fire Road is a recommended scenic drive.
Foresters in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported the district foliage is past peak but a few oak stands are holding onto some of their leaves. Although color has dwindled in the forest canopy, district roads are still pleasant to travel with all the colors of the leaves on the ground.
Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said fall foliage season is effectively over throughout the district, with most leaves on the ground.
Picturesque view of oak hillsides from Norcross Vista off Ridge Road in Cameron County. (photo by Sam Johnson)
Edge of the cliff above First Fork, Clinton County, 10/27/2026. (photo by L. Greenaway)
View from vista on Sinking Springs Road, Tiadaghton State Forest. (photo by J. Jeffries)
Oaks in Moshannon State Forest are adding late color. (photo by A. Dubbs)
Late oak shades on High Knob Overlook signaling the end of the season. (photo by J. Jordan
- Norcross Vista
- First Fork
- Sinking Springs Road
- Moshannon
- High Knob
West-Central and Southwestern Region
Forestry staff in Clear Creek State Forest (serving Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, Mercer, Armstrong, Clarion, and Jefferson counties) said western PA is past peak, but lovely pops of fall color are still prevalent across the region. Although the season of leaf change is winding down, the orange, yellow, and red landscape of fall is still putting on a show across west-central PA. Calm, pleasant weather has led to a colorful and long fall foliage season. Late changing maple trees are still showcasing vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows in parts of the area. Oak leaves continue to transition from green to deep reds, yellows, and warm browns, adding to the color of the season. Each day brings more bare trees to the landscape, so get outside and enjoy the colorful views while they last! Hike out to the Dennison Run Overlook in the Kennerdell Tract of Clear Creek State Forest to experience autumn high above the Allegheny River.
Foresters in Forbes State Forest (serving Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset counties) reported that oak foliage across the Laurel Highlands is showing beautiful shades of yellow, brown, and red. The colorful oaks signal a change in seasonal progress as many northern hardwood forests containing black cherry, sweet birch, and maples continue to shed their leaves. American beech is showing bright yellow and golden brown. The lower elevations of western Fayette and Westmoreland counties continue to display bright color from maples, yellow poplar, and oaks. Visitors will see hillsides bright with fall color while traveling the country roads of Greene, Washington, and Allegheny counties. Visit Ryerson Station State Park in western Greene County for some final peak foliage viewing opportunities of the season.
Hickories and oaks are putting on a late season show in Moraine State Park, Butler County. (photo by J. Pierce)
Warm fall tones at a pond along Kirby Road, Forbes Forest District. (photo by C. Wentzel)
- Moraine
- Forbes
Central and Southcentral Region
Foresters in Weiser State Forest (representing Carbon, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties) said conditions are past peak on the Pocono plateau of Carbon County, and full color throughout the rest of the district. Lebanon and Dauphin counties are exhibiting awesome color on maple and hickory, while many oaks are showing pretty color now. It is a perfect time to visit the forests and attractions in the Harrisburg/Hershey region with beautiful color in all corners of the metro area. Visitors to the region should also consider a stop in historic Mt. Gretna, whose mature stands of timber surround the village in fantastic fall scenery.
Foresters in Gallitzin State Forest (representing Blair, Indiana, and Cambria counties) said the fall foliage season is nearly over in the district. Oaks are still displaying some pretty orange and bronze colors, and some beech leaves will remain for the foreseeable future. Oak dominated forests will provide the best viewing now. A hike through the Charles F. Lewis Natural Area in Indiana County will still provide some late autumn tones.
Forestry staff in Michaux State Forest (serving Cumberland, Adams, and York counties) said the season is winding down in the upper elevations of the state forest, but some pockets of attractive color can still be seen south of Route 30 and along Route 233. The eastern edge of the state forest in the area of Cold Springs Road and High Rock Road is also showing good color this week, and staff in York and Adams counties describe seeing some great color as well.
The Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest) said fall foliage is still at peak in Juniata and Perry counties. Tuscarora State Forest offers some beautiful hickory and maple colors, while some oaks are also sporting attractive autumn shades. The mountains in Perry County by Big Spring State Park and Tuscarora State Forest are currently exhibiting wonderful views of fall foliage. Many of the gated state forest roads are open now for fall foliage viewing so it’s a great opportunity to see the beautiful interior of the forest.
Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Union, Mifflin, and Snyder counties) reported that foliage in the region looks nice still but is fading as some foliage is starting to fall off the trees. Oak species are displaying the best colors currently while maple, birch, and black gum are starting to lose their leaves.
Foresters in Rothrock State Forest (Huntingdon County) said peak conditions continue in the district, but windier conditions could strip leaves quickly. Some of the best colors can be seen on sugar and red maples, while the earlier changing species have already begun dropping most of their leaves. A drive out Crowfield Road will offer plenty of vibrant sassafras. If you are looking for a hike, the Little Juniata Natural Area has a great trail that follows the Little Juniata River where abundant color can be seen along the riverbanks. Forestry staff in Buchanan State Forest (serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties) report that shades of autumn are still turning and can be seen throughout the region. While leaves begin to fall, new shades of scarlet, amber, russet, and burgundy have emerged from oak species. The district offers a multitude of viewing locations, including the Sideling Hill Division that covers Bedford and Fulton counties. A short trip off Route 30 east of Breezewood will take you to state forest land rich in history. Explore the former site of the Sideling Hill Civilian Conservation Corps, Camp S-52, along Oregon Road. Also, consider experiencing the foliage while hiking the Sideling Hill History Trail. One destination of this hike is the Sideling Hill Tunnel.
Fall color at the Troutman Demonstration Forest, Haldeman Tract, Weiser State Forest. (photo by A. Brought)
Stunning sugar maple at the PA Capitol complex. (photo by R. Reed)
Outstanding scenery along Route 274 west of Blain near Big Spring State Park. (photo by L. Book)
Warm maple color, Trough Creek Division. (photo by R. Reed)
Pleasant autumn scenery along the Old PA Pike Trail (Sideling Hill Tunnel).
- Haldeman
- Capitol
- Route 274
- Trough Creek
- Sideling Hill
Northeastern Region
The Monroe/Pike County service forester (Delaware State Forest) said all species have now changed color. Dark brown, yellow, and red have taken over the landscape. While not as vibrant as earlier, pretty fall color can still be found throughout the district in spotty locations, but it is not expected to last more than a few days.
Forestry staff in Pinchot State Forest (representing Luzerne, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wyoming, and Wayne counties) said the fall foliage season is over for Susquehanna and Wayne Counties. Lackawanna County’s fall foliage is mostly over with only a few pockets of color remaining. Wyoming County is still colorful, but it is now past peak. Luzerne is still at peak and the county’s foliage is vibrant now. The Mocanaqua, Crystal Lake, and Harvey’s Creek tracts are the best hiking opportunities to see the fall color this week.
Southeastern Region
Foresters this week in William Penn State Forest (representing Lancaster, Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Delaware, Northampton, Berks, Lehigh, and Chester counties) said they are seeing excellent fall color throughout the entire district now, with hickories and maples the most vivid. A great place to see the fall color is at French creek State Park in Berks county. Also, the drive along Route 322 past Game Lands 156 near Cornwall (northern Lancaster County) is very pretty, currently.
Gorgeous fall foliage at the Hopewell Forest Fire Control Station. (photo by S. Kane)
Fall Foliage by County
|County
|Foliage Status
|Adams
|Peak
|Allegheny
|Peak
|Armstrong
|Still Nice but Declining
|Beaver
|Still Nice but Declining
|Bedford
|Still Nice but Declining
|Berks
|Peak
|Blair
|Season Over
|Bradford
|Season Over
|Bucks
|Peak
|Butler
|Still Nice but Declining
|Cambria
|Season Over
|Cameron
|Still Nice but Declining
|Carbon
|Still Nice but Declining
|Centre
|Peak
|Chester
|Peak
|Clarion
|Still Nice but Declining
|Clearfield
|Still Nice but Declining
|Clinton
|Still Nice but Declining
|Columbia
|Peak
|Crawford
|Still Nice but Declining
|Cumberland
|Still Nice but Declining
|Dauphin
|Peak
|Delaware
|Peak
|Elk
|Still Nice but Declining
|Erie
|Still Nice but Declining
|Fayette
|Still Nice but Declining
|Forest
|Still Nice but Declining
|Franklin
|Still Nice but Declining
|Fulton
|Still Nice but Declining
|Greene
|Peak
|Huntingdon
|Peak
|Indiana
|Season Over
|Jefferson
|Still Nice but Declining
|Juniata
|Peak
|Lackawanna
|Season Over
|Lancaster
|Peak
|Lawrence
|Still Nice but Declining
|Lebanon
|Peak
|Lehigh
|Peak
|Luzerne
|Peak
|Lycoming
|Still Nice but Declining
|McKean
|Season Over
|Mercer
|Still Nice but Declining
|Mifflin
|Still Nice but Declining
|Monroe
|Still Nice but Declining
|Montgomery
|Peak
|Montour
|Peak
|Northampton
|Peak
|Northumberland
|Peak
|Perry
|Peak
|Philadelphia
|Peak
|Pike
|Still Nice but Declining
|Potter
|Season Over
|Schuylkill
|Peak
|Snyder
|Still Nice but Declining
|Somerset
|Season Over
|Sullivan
|Season Over
|Susquehanna
|Season Over
|Tioga
|Still Nice but Declining
|Union
|Still Nice but Declining
|Venango
|Still Nice but Declining
|Warren
|Still Nice but Declining
|Washington
|Peak
|Wayne
|Season Over
|Westmoreland
|Still Nice but Declining
|Wyoming
|Still Nice but Declining
|York
|Peak