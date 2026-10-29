Northcentral Region

Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said the oak color change is well underway with ridges and mountainsides cloaked in shades of gold, bronze, and burgundy. Aside from oak species, bright colors can be seen on tulip poplar, hickory, and beech. A scenic drive to take during these last few weeks of autumn color is along Route 555 between Driftwood and Benezette. While in the area, take a trip up Mason Hill Road for a hike on the Fred Woods Trail, where the oak color change is on full display.

The Clinton County service forester reported that color is fading fast in Sproul State Forest. The best remaining color can be found along the sides of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River along drainages and lower elevations. The top of the plateau still offers some bright color but it won’t last much longer.

Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported that the district still shows attractive color in the valleys as the oaks have finally popped. The southern part of the district offers the best remaining color, while to the north, most leaves have already fallen.

The Tioga County service forester said northern hardwood species have dropped almost all their leaves, but oaks are at peak color. Beautiful red, orange, and russet shades are prevalent at oakdominated sites. A few cheerful dots of yellow can be seen on the landscape from birch and aspen species. Viewing is best on the Route 6 corridor and PA Grand Canyon. A hike on the Mount Tom Trail from the Darling Run access to the vista is recommended for some pretty fall scenery now.

Forestry staff in Moshannon State Forest (representing Clearfield County) said oak foliage is approaching peak color throughout the district, providing an excellent opportunity to enjoy the vibrant reds, russets, and golden browns of autumn. American beeches are also changing, adding more seasonal color to the forest. For those looking to experience the developing oak foliage, Evans Fire Road is a recommended scenic drive.

Foresters in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported the district foliage is past peak but a few oak stands are holding onto some of their leaves. Although color has dwindled in the forest canopy, district roads are still pleasant to travel with all the colors of the leaves on the ground.

Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said fall foliage season is effectively over throughout the district, with most leaves on the ground.