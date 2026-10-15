Central and Southcentral Region

Forestry staff in Buchanan State Forest (serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties) said last week brought significant color change across the region. Visitors can anticipate a wide array of color throughout the ridges of southcentral PA. Bright red can be seen on red maple and black gum, while yellows are emanating from birch and hickory. Brilliant orange is popping from sassafras, while sugar maple is showing a golden hue. Despite persistent green on oaks, it's important to remember that the species showing color this week tend to lose leaves earlier, so don't miss out! Keep an eye out for red emerging in scarlet oak, yellow from chestnut oak, and deep red from white oaks as the region approaches peak color.

Foresters in Weiser State Forest (representing Carbon, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties) said the northern two-thirds of the district is approaching peak. Red maple, sweet birch, and sassafras are showing the most color in Weiser State Forest now. Sassafras, staghorn sumac, hickory, and winged sumac are also displaying attractive colors. Chestnut oak and white oak are starting to change in the Poconos. Hickory Run State Park, Lehigh Gorge State Park, as well as the Penn Forest, Roaring Creek, and Penrose tracts will provide the best autumn viewing in the area.

Forestry staff in Michaux State Forest (serving Cumberland, Adams, and York counties) said a remarkable difference has been noted in fall color since last week. While some areas are still mostly green, much of the forest is showing some fall color and a drive on any district road will be enjoyable. Try Ridge Road, Route 233, or Milesburn Road and make a stop at Long Pine Run Reservoir. While many of the early species like black gum have dropped their leaves with recent rain, birches are displaying plenty of yellow with red maple adding pops of red.

Foresters in Gallitzin State Forest (serving Blair, Cambria, and Indiana counties) said this week/weekend is the one to get out with peak color expected through the forecast period. Yellows and oranges are abundant thanks to the changing aspen and maple trees. Many of the oaks in the region remain green, but some hillsides have taken on a warm bronze glow. In contrast, pockets of birch, cherry, and cucumber magnolia have already shed most of their leaves. Many opportunities exist to see the fall colors in Cambria, Blair, and Indiana counties, but they are expected to fade quickly early next week.

The Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest) said fall color in the area is very attractive now, with maples and hickories giving some vibrant red and orange colors that stand out among the trees that are still green. Recommended areas to see fall color are the ridges and valleys of Juniata and Perry counties where there is a diversity of tree species. Gated roads in Tuscarora State Forest are open now for fall foliage and hunting season, so it is a great time to get out and enjoy fall in southcentral PA.

Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Union, Mifflin, and Snyder counties) reported variable conditions in the district, but best color applies overall. The majority of the district is approaching best color now, but the transition to peak color will happen quickly over the weekend. Nearly all tree species show some fall color, currently. Foresters in Rothrock State Forest (Huntingdon County) said peak foliage is probably about one week away in Rothrock, with colors spreading and deepening across the forest. Hickory and walnut trees are beginning to yellow. The oaks are still holding out, but the species that have already begun to change are filling in color nicely. With the weekend rain, you may find that some of the color has spread to the ground as leaves are falling. A trip to Little Flat fire tower is suggested, where you will find Little Flat Road to be a lovely corridor of yellow witch hazel and birch with small splashes of red showing on black gum and red maple.