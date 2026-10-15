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Northwestern Region
The Cornplanter Forest District manager (serving Warren, Crawford, Venango, Forest, and Erie counties) said sunny days and much cooler nights have caused colors to display on every hillside and valley in northwest Pennsylvania. Eastern Warren and Forest counties are further along but fall coloration is evident everywhere in the northwest, with a true mix of colors -- orange, crimson, gold and rust across the landscape. This is a great week for seeing all the colors of fall! Route 6 around Warren and Route 62 along the Allegheny River are popular scenic drives. Also, consider getting off the main routes and traveling the back roads to take advantage of some other opportunities to enjoy the beautiful foliage of PA. For boaters, a trip down the Allegheny, French Creek, Conewango or Oil Creek waterways are sure to offer a colorful and wonderful fall foliage trip.
Even the bears are stopping to enjoy the autumn scenery in southern Erie County. (photo by S. Laskowski)
Northcentral Region
Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said peak color has arrived. Red and sugar maples are still showing great color in most places but are one or two good October wind gusts from being bare. Birch color is coming on strong now and solid stands of black birch are quite mesmerizing. For optimal leaf viewing, take a ride along Wykoff Run and the Quehanna Highway. Consider taking a scenic hike along the Bucktail Path in the Square Timber Wild Area or a trek on the Elk Trail near Benezette.
The Clinton County service forester reported that Sproul State Forest is almost at full color, but oaks are still sporting some lush green. Birches and red and sugar maples are coloring nicely and are best viewed on the banks of the West Branch of the Susquehanna along the Bucktail Natural Area drive along Route 120. Foliage is further along up on the plateau. This weekend will offer exceptional viewing along Route 144 toward Snow Shoe.
Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said colors are diminishing as many leaves fell with recent wind and rain. The best viewing will be southern Potter County which will still be holding peak colors. Visitors should focus on the Cross Fork and Pine Mountain areas.
Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported the northern part of the forest district toward Slate Run is at peak color now, but the section south of Williamsport is approaching peak. Anywhere in the region along routes 44 and 414 will provide great scenery currently. Consider a hike on the Golden Eagle Trail in the Wolf Run Wild Area for some awesome autumn cheer. The Tioga County service forester said northern hardwood species (cherry, maple, birch) throughout the forest have peaked. Some sugar maple and cherry trees have lost leaves, but overall, the colors and viewing in Tioga State Forest are spectacular now! Although most oaks are still green, anywhere you travel in the region will offer great color now. Drives through the state forest along the western side of the PA Grand Canyon, the Route 6 corridor, or through the Arnot and Armenia tracts are recommended for awesome scenery.
Foresters in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported abundant color has developed across the district in the past few days while a few windy nights have caused many leaves to fall, particularly black cherry and red maple. Most oaks are maintaining their green, but some are beginning to change. Species showing attractive color are hickory, sugar maple, black walnut, birch, and tulip poplar. Shades of yellow, red, brown, and orange are pleasantly mixed throughout the remaining green leaves. With cooler temperatures on the way, more colors are expected to fill in on the many mountainsides of Loyalsock State Forest. State forest overlooks and vistas are suggested sites for taking in the great scenery available in the district now
Brilliantly colored black birches, Elk State Forest. (photo by Sam Johnson)
Truman Run Road, Tiadaghton State Forest. (photo by J. Jeffries)
Elk Run Vista in Elk Township, Tioga State Forest. (photo by T. Oliver)
Variety of color on Shaggers Inn Rd. (photo by A. Dubbs)
Pleasant Stream Vista, Loyalsock State Forest (photo by J. Jordan)
- Elk State Forest
- Tiadaghton
- Elk Run Vista
- Shaggers Inn Road
- Pleasant Stream Vista
West-Central and Southwestern Region
Forestry staff in Clear Creek State Forest (serving Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, Mercer, Armstrong, Clarion, and Jefferson counties) said peak color is expected this week throughout most of the district. Northern counties are expected to hit peak this weekend, while southern counties will peak early next week. Despite rainy and windy conditions last weekend, color is still vibrant. Bright red maples and black gums continue to hold their colorful leaves. Hickory, black birch, sugar maple, and aspens are adding bright gold and yellow to the landscape this week. Most oaks are still green with only specks of yellow and red, so expect the peak season to extend into next week in oak dominated forests. Hike among the rock city and take in the scenery at Beartown Rocks Overlook in Clear Creek State Forest near Sigel, Jefferson County, this weekend!
Foresters in Forbes State Forest (serving Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset counties) reported that peak fall color continues across the Laurel Highlands. Visitors to Laurel Ridge will see the best fall color this week. Maples continue to impress with bright yellows, oranges, and reds. While most oaks remain green, some are beginning to turn shades of burgundy, brown, and gold, adding splashes of color to the fall scenery. Eastern portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties on Chestnut Ridge should see peak color later this week, while western portions of these counties at lower elevations will see peak color arrive in late October. A short hike to Beam Rocks or Spruce Flats Bog in Forbes State Forest will provide some of the best views of the season. The beautiful country roads of Allegheny, Washington, and Greene counties are showing hillsides painted with bright hickory, maple, and yellow poplar foliage.
Seasonal leaves brighten the view from Cleland Rock Scenic Vista in McConnells Mill State Park, Lawrence County (photo by J. Pierce)
View from South Wolf Rock Road, Forbes State Forest. (photo by D. Hosselrode)
- Cleland Rock
- South Wolf Rock Road
Central and Southcentral Region
Forestry staff in Buchanan State Forest (serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties) said last week brought significant color change across the region. Visitors can anticipate a wide array of color throughout the ridges of southcentral PA. Bright red can be seen on red maple and black gum, while yellows are emanating from birch and hickory. Brilliant orange is popping from sassafras, while sugar maple is showing a golden hue. Despite persistent green on oaks, it's important to remember that the species showing color this week tend to lose leaves earlier, so don't miss out! Keep an eye out for red emerging in scarlet oak, yellow from chestnut oak, and deep red from white oaks as the region approaches peak color.
Foresters in Weiser State Forest (representing Carbon, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties) said the northern two-thirds of the district is approaching peak. Red maple, sweet birch, and sassafras are showing the most color in Weiser State Forest now. Sassafras, staghorn sumac, hickory, and winged sumac are also displaying attractive colors. Chestnut oak and white oak are starting to change in the Poconos. Hickory Run State Park, Lehigh Gorge State Park, as well as the Penn Forest, Roaring Creek, and Penrose tracts will provide the best autumn viewing in the area.
Forestry staff in Michaux State Forest (serving Cumberland, Adams, and York counties) said a remarkable difference has been noted in fall color since last week. While some areas are still mostly green, much of the forest is showing some fall color and a drive on any district road will be enjoyable. Try Ridge Road, Route 233, or Milesburn Road and make a stop at Long Pine Run Reservoir. While many of the early species like black gum have dropped their leaves with recent rain, birches are displaying plenty of yellow with red maple adding pops of red.
Foresters in Gallitzin State Forest (serving Blair, Cambria, and Indiana counties) said this week/weekend is the one to get out with peak color expected through the forecast period. Yellows and oranges are abundant thanks to the changing aspen and maple trees. Many of the oaks in the region remain green, but some hillsides have taken on a warm bronze glow. In contrast, pockets of birch, cherry, and cucumber magnolia have already shed most of their leaves. Many opportunities exist to see the fall colors in Cambria, Blair, and Indiana counties, but they are expected to fade quickly early next week.
The Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest) said fall color in the area is very attractive now, with maples and hickories giving some vibrant red and orange colors that stand out among the trees that are still green. Recommended areas to see fall color are the ridges and valleys of Juniata and Perry counties where there is a diversity of tree species. Gated roads in Tuscarora State Forest are open now for fall foliage and hunting season, so it is a great time to get out and enjoy fall in southcentral PA.
Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Union, Mifflin, and Snyder counties) reported variable conditions in the district, but best color applies overall. The majority of the district is approaching best color now, but the transition to peak color will happen quickly over the weekend. Nearly all tree species show some fall color, currently. Foresters in Rothrock State Forest (Huntingdon County) said peak foliage is probably about one week away in Rothrock, with colors spreading and deepening across the forest. Hickory and walnut trees are beginning to yellow. The oaks are still holding out, but the species that have already begun to change are filling in color nicely. With the weekend rain, you may find that some of the color has spread to the ground as leaves are falling. A trip to Little Flat fire tower is suggested, where you will find Little Flat Road to be a lovely corridor of yellow witch hazel and birch with small splashes of red showing on black gum and red maple.
View from Aughwick Road, McConnellsburg, PA. (photo by C. Clapper)
Early white oak color with the yellow of sweet birch, Weiser State Forest. (photo by W. Thomas)
Pretty red maple, Michaux State Forest. (photo by A. Shull)
View at Back Hollow Road by Fowlers Hollow State Park in Perry County. (photo by L. Book)
The view at Thomas Dam Road, Union County. (photo by K. Seyler)
Aerial view of Tussey Mountain near Spruce Creek. (photo by S. Hoy)
- Aughwick Road
- Weiser State Forest
- Michaux State Forest
- Fowlers Hollow State Park
- Thomas Dam Road
- Tussey Mountain
Northeastern Region
The Monroe/Pike County service forester (Delaware State Forest) said the region is at full peak this week into this weekend as colors abound all over the area. The southern end of this region has now started to put on its fall color and throughout the area you can find nice fall displays. While last weekend's rain knocked a few leaves off the trees, there is still plenty to see. Oaks have finally started to change to their deep red color while hickory, birch, and walnut are golden yellow. Red maple is living up to its name with a brilliant red and a mix of orange. Recommended scenic spots include Camp William Penn and Route 402 in Delaware State Forest and Big Pocono State Park.
Forestry staff in Pinchot State Forest (representing Luzerne, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wyoming, and Wayne counties) said Susquehanna and Wayne counties should still be in peak color into the weekend. Where leaves persist, sugar maple, birch, and hickory are orange and yellow. Late changing oaks are providing bronze and orange, as well. For most of this area, this will be the last week for great color. Lackawanna and Wyoming counties will be peaking this week for most species, providing a great array of color. Patches of oak throughout this area will be delayed in changing and will continue to show green. Although a little delayed, Luzerne County is providing some great fall colors in the red and sugar maples, black gum, hickory, and blueberry. A great hiking spot for this week is the Miller Mountain Tract in Wyoming County or the Moon Lake Recreation Area in Luzerne County.
Camp William Penn, Delaware State Forest. (photo by A. Noguera)
Pretty fall colors at Moon Lake, Pinchot State Forest. (photo by J. Maza)
- Camp William Penn
- Moon Lake
Southeastern Region
Foresters this week in William Penn State Forest (representing Lancaster, Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Delaware, Northampton, Berks, Lehigh, and Chester counties) said fall colors are advancing in all parts of the region. Red maple, black gum, and birch are showing the most color currently. A hike or bike ride along the Delaware River in Bucks County is a great way to observe the changing leaves.
Fall Foliage by County
|County
|Foliage Status
|Adams
|Just Starting
|Allegheny
|Approaching Peak
|Armstrong
|Peak
|Beaver
|Approaching Peak
|Bedford
|Approaching Peak
|Berks
|Just Starting
|Blair
|Peak
|Bradford
|Still Nice but Declining
|Bucks
|Approaching Peak
|Butler
|Peak
|Cambria
|Peak
|Cameron
|Peak
|Carbon
|Approaching Peak
|Centre
|Peak
|Chester
|Just Starting
|Clarion
|Peak
|Clearfield
|Peak
|Clinton
|Peak
|Columbia
|Approaching Peak
|Crawford
|Peak
|Cumberland
|Approaching Peak
|Dauphin
|Just Starting
|Delaware
|Just Starting
|Elk
|Peak
|Erie
|Peak
|Fayette
|Peak
|Forest
|Peak
|Franklin
|Approaching Peak
|Fulton
|Approaching Peak
|Greene
|Approaching Peak
|Huntingdon
|Approaching Peak
|Indiana
|Peak
|Jefferson
|Peak
|Juniata
|Approaching Peak
|Lackawanna
|Peak
|Lancaster
|Just Starting
|Lawrence
|Peak
|Lebanon
|Just Starting
|Lehigh
|Just Starting
|Luzerne
|Approaching Peak
|Lycoming
|Peak
|McKean
|Still Nice but Declining
|Mercer
|Peak
|Mifflin
|Approaching Peak
|Monroe
|Peak
|Montgomery
|Just Starting
|Montour
|Approaching Peak
|Northampton
|Approaching Peak
|Northumberland
|Approaching Peak
|Perry
|Approaching Peak
|Philadelphia
|Just Starting
|Pike
|Still Nice but Declining
|Potter
|Still Nice but Declining
|Schuylkill
|Approaching Peak
|Snyder
|Approaching Peak
|Somerset
|Peak
|Sullivan
|Peak
|Susquehanna
|Still Nice but Declining
|Tioga
|Peak
|Union
|Approaching Peak
|Venango
|Peak
|Warren
|Peak
|Washington
|Approaching Peak
|Wayne
|Still Nice but Declining
|Westmoreland
|Peak
|Wyoming
|Peak
|York
|Just Starting