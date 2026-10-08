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Northwestern Region
The Cornplanter Forest District manager (serving Warren, Crawford, Venango, Forest, and Erie counties) said fall coloration continues to develop across the entire northwest region. All areas are showing at least a little color, and some early species are dropping leaves. Most maples are in full color, as are birches, sumacs, and blackgum. Suggested routes to see color are 27, 6, and 8, but the beautiful display of fall colors can be seen on just about every travel corridor. Weather is predicted to be cooler but comfortable and sunny, a perfect forecast for a walk along your favorite forested trail.
Northcentral Region
Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said throughout the region, red maple and sugar maple are putting on a brilliant display of reds and yellows. Catching up, and not far behind, are black and yellow birch as well as black gum and sassafras. A drive through elk viewing country on Hicks Run, Dents Run, or Red Run will not only give one a chance at viewing some late elk rut action, but also some spectacular October leaf viewing.
The Clinton County service forester indicated a noticeable change in the foliage in Sproul State Forest, observing yellows and a general lightening of the green. Expect to see some very nice color starting this weekend at the Flaming Foliage Festival in Renovo and continuing through next week. The local festival often misses the best color, but it seems this year is right on the money! If you are not visiting the celebration, the best color for this weekend will be on the upper plateau, along Route 144 where the higher elevations bring cooler temperatures and more advanced color.
Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said northern hardwood species (cherry, maple, birch) in northern Potter and Mckean counties are at peak. Maples are losing leaves quickly with the recent frost and wind. Oak forests in southern Potter County are anticipated to peak closer to the October 17th weekend. Currently the best viewing is in the middle third of the district near Galeton, West Branch Road, Cherry Springs Road, Cherry Springs, East Fork Road, and Wharton. Northern Potter and McKean counties are experiencing peak to moderate leaf drop. Consider visiting the PA Lumber Museum in Ulysses for the DCNR Bureau of Forestry’s Billion Board Foot celebration on October 9 at 11:00 A.M. to experience the observance of this important historical milestone and some great fall color!
Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported attractive color at 50 percent or more. The region is quickly approaching peak with the cooler weather, with best color expected in the third full week of October. Sassafras and birch are showing some nice yellows, while maples are sporting pretty shades of red. A drive north of Waterville on Route 44 will be sure to please.
The Tioga County service forester said great colors are abundant in Tioga State Forest. Northern hardwood species are at or near peak. The eastern half of the forest in the Arnot and Armenia areas contains mostly northern hardwood species and is at full peak now. Red and sugar maples, black cherry, and black birch are all vibrant. A visit to Lambs Lookout on Armenia Mountain or a drive through Arnot is recommended viewing.
Forestry staff in Moshannon State Forest (serving Clearfield County) said fall foliage continues to improve across the region this week. Red maple remains mostly yellow, with patches of orange and red beginning to mix throughout the canopy. Black birch and striped maple have also progressed to yellow. Overall, foliage is gradually becoming more vibrant. Medix Grade and Merrill Road offer the best views currently.
Forestry staff in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) indicated the northern parts of the district (Sullivan and Bradford counties) are approaching peak but higher elevations are very close to peak. Some maples have already lost most of their leaves. Lycoming County is approaching peak in some areas while other parts are just starting to show some yellows and browns from birch, beech, sugar maple, and some reds from red maple. A road trip or hike will offer cheerful pops of color just about anywhere in the region.
Attractive view along Keating Road, Sproul State Forest. (photo by A. Peters)
Aerial view of Denton Hill, Susquehannock State Forest, with vibrant maple colors. (10/2/26) (photo by Sarah Johnson)
- Keating Road
- Denton Hill
West-Central and Southwestern Region
Forestry staff in Clear Creek State Forest (serving Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, Mercer, Armstrong, Clarion, and Jefferson counties) said ideal autumn weather in west-central Pennsylvania is setting the region up for a fantastic fall foliage display. Red maples, flowering dogwoods, sassafras, and black gum trees are dotting the landscape in red and orange. Hints of scarlet can be found on some white oak leaves, but most oaks are still green. Trees growing in forest interiors are continuing to hold green leaves, so peak fall foliage in much of the Clear Creek Forest District isn’t expected for another week. Maple trees along Lake Arthur at Moraine State Park in Butler County are beginning to showcase their color, so enjoy a kayak paddle along the lake shores this weekend!
Foresters in Forbes State Forest (serving Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset counties) reported that cooler weather has rapidly advanced fall color, especially in the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands. Black gums are at their peak seasonal reds and burgundies, while some are dropping their leaves. Sugar and red maples are glowing yellow, orange, and red. Birches are showing golden yellow and dropping leaves, while yellow poplar is displaying shades of yellow. Oaks remain mostly green, while a few are beginning to show splashes of reds and browns. Visitors looking to enjoy the earliest peak color of the season should focus on southern Somerset County near the towns of Somerset, Berlin, and Meyersdale, where peak color is developing. This area includes the Mt. Davis Division of Forbes State Forest and Mt. Davis, the highest point in Pennsylvania (elevation 3,213 feet). Peak color develops much earlier at these higher elevations than surrounding lower elevations. Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County offers opportunities for a beautiful fall hike in the crisp October air.
Beautiful autumn scenery at Laurel Hill State Park. (photo by C. Wentzel)
Warm fall shades at the Wolf Creek Tract, Clear Creek State Forest. (photo by J. Pierce)
- Laurel Hill
- Wolf Creek
Central and Southcentral Region
Forestry staff in Buchanan State Forest (serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties) said travelers through Bedford and Fulton counties should be on the lookout for the first wave of bright red, orange, and yellow foliage. Though a majority of oaks remain green, this week will be the best for viewing maples, sassafras, birch, and yellow poplar. Last week maples began to change along road corridors and openings, while stands of black gum could be seen in full color along the ridgetops. As a reminder, this weekend is the last chance to visit Historic Downtown Bedford's 62nd Annual Bedford Fall Foliage Festival.
Foresters in Weiser State Forest (representing Carbon, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties) said red maple and black gum are showing the most color in the region now. Sassafras, staghorn sumac, and winged sumac also show vivid colors. Sweet birch and hickory are starting to change in the northern half of the district. Hickory Run State Park, the Penn Forest Tract, and Penrose Tract will provide the best fall foliage viewing in the area now.
Forestry staff in Michaux State Forest (serving Cumberland, Adams, and York counties) said while many of the ridgetops are mostly green, the understory is showing quite a bit of color in some places. Take a drive up the mountain to Kings Gap State Park, stop in at Pine Grove Furnace State Park, or check out Birch Run or Ridge Roads in Michaux State Forest to see the bright colors of black gum, birch, tulip poplar, red maple, and sassafras.
Foresters in Gallitzin State Forest (serving Blair, Cambria, and Indiana counties) said maple, birch, cherry, and aspens are beginning to show their colors. However, the display isn't up to full color yet—most of these trees are only partially changed and have a week or more to go until they reach their bright reds and oranges. If you're planning a visit, any of the three scenic overlooks in the district will be worth a stop.
The Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest) said fall color is starting to show with remarkable change in leaf color. Vibrant yellow and orange are noticeable on red and sugar maple, poplar, and black gum. A great place to see some fall color this weekend will be in Blain, Perry County, at the 40th annual Sherman’s Valley Heritage Days on October 9-11. The picnic grounds offer large sycamore trees changing color along the beautiful Shermans Creek.
Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Union, Mifflin, and Snyder counties) reported that foliage is transitioning quickly in the region. Currently noticeable are color changes on sweet birch, red maple, black gum, walnut, and sassafras. Black gum and red maple are currently displaying the most vibrant color.
Foresters in Rothrock State Forest (Huntingdon County) said peak foliage is about two to three weeks away. Sugar maples, poplar, and birch are showing lovely yellows, while sassafras and red maples are adding red accents to the growing spread of colors. Some of the early changers are dropping leaves with the recent blustery weather, adding some color to the ground as well. A visit to the Bear Meadows Natural Area will showcase the variety of colors that is growing day by day.
Sweet Root Vista, Buchanan State Forest, Bedford County. (photo by A. Rabenstine)
Gorgeous sassafras at Weiser State Forest, Penrose Tract. (photo by W. Thomas)
Birch Run Road, Michaux State Forest. (photo by A. Shull)
The bright shades of fall near Route 850, Perry County. (photo by L. Book)
View from Zimmerman Road, Union County. (photo by K. Seyler)
- Sweet Root Vista
- Penrose Tract
- Birch Run Road
- Route 850
- Zimmerman Road
Northeastern Region
The Monroe/Pike County service forester (Delaware State Forest) said forests are quickly reaching peak color in the district. A wide range of changes is observable, from some areas just starting to turn and other areas almost at full peak. Most species aside from oaks show vibrant color, including hickory and sugar maple with nice, bright yellows. Red maple, birch, and sassafras are showing their full colors. The wind the past couple of days has knocked some leaves off the trees but there is still a nice display across the landscape. Some of the best areas to view the fall foliage in the region are around waterbodies like Pecks Pond, White Deer Lake, and Promised Land Lake.
The Luzerne/Lackawanna County service forester out of Pinchot State Forest said Susquehanna and northern Wayne counties are currently experiencing peak color. The landscape is dotted with orange and yellow from sugar maples, hickories, and birches. Vibrant red can be seen on red maples, sumac, Virginia creeper, and blueberries. Recent windy days have caused many of the trees that are currently in peak color to drop their leaves, creating some patchy bare areas in the canopies. Oak species throughout the northern tier are still mostly green, providing opportunity for some late color after the northern hardwoods have dropped their leaves. While the main color to be seen in the southern half of the district is red from the red maples, sumac, and blueberry species, yellow and orange of sassafras, birch, and hickories are mixing in nicely. A great hiking or biking opportunity to see peak color this week will be along the D&H Rail-Trail in Susquehanna County.
Attractive scenery at Peck’s Pond, Delaware State Forest. (photo by A. Noguera)
Pretty autumn shades at State Game Lands 159, Wayne County. (photo by J. Maza)
- Peck's Pond
- SGL 159
Southeastern Region
Foresters this week in William Penn State Forest are continuing to see early hints of fall color in all southeastern counties, with maples and birches showing the most color. A good place to see some fall color is at the Gibraltar Hill or Wertz tracts in Berks County. Peak color in the district is estimated to still be a few weeks away.
Fall Foliage by County
|County
|Foliage Status
|Adams
|Just Starting
|Allegheny
|Just Starting
|Armstrong
|Approaching Peak
|Beaver
|Approaching Peak
|Bedford
|Approaching Peak
|Berks
|Just Starting
|Blair
|Approaching Peak
|Bradford
|Peak
|Bucks
|Just Starting
|Butler
|Approaching Peak
|Cambria
|Approaching Peak
|Cameron
|Approaching Peak
|Carbon
|Approaching Peak
|Centre
|Approaching Peak
|Chester
|Just Starting
|Clarion
|Approaching Peak
|Clearfield
|Approaching Peak
|Clinton
|Approaching Peak
|Columbia
|Just Starting
|Crawford
|Approaching Peak
|Cumberland
|Just Starting
|Dauphin
|Just Starting
|Delaware
|Just Starting
|Elk
|Approaching Peak
|Erie
|Approaching Peak
|Fayette
|Approaching Peak
|Forest
|Approaching Peak
|Franklin
|Just Starting
|Fulton
|Approaching Peak
|Greene
|Just Starting
|Huntingdon
|Just Starting
|Indiana
|Approaching Peak
|Jefferson
|Approaching Peak
|Juniata
|Just Starting
|Lackawanna
|Approaching Peak
|Lancaster
|Just Starting
|Lawrence
|Approaching Peak
|Lebanon
|Just Starting
|Lehigh
|Just Starting
|Luzerne
|Just Starting
|Lycoming
|Approaching Peak
|McKean
|Peak
|Mercer
|Approaching Peak
|Mifflin
|Just Starting
|Monroe
|Approaching Peak
|Montgomery
|Just Starting
|Montour
|Just Starting
|Northampton
|Just Starting
|Northumberland
|Just Starting
|Perry
|Just Starting
|Philadelphia
|Just Starting
|Pike
|Peak
|Potter
|Peak
|Schuylkill
|Just Starting
|Snyder
|Just Starting
|Somerset
|Peak
|Sullivan
|Approaching Peak
|Susquehanna
|Peak
|Tioga
|Peak
|Union
|Just Starting
|Venango
|Approaching Peak
|Warren
|Approaching Peak
|Washington
|Just Starting
|Wayne
|Peak
|Westmoreland
|Approaching Peak
|Wyoming
|Approaching Peak
|York
|Just Starting