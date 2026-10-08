Northcentral Region

Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said throughout the region, red maple and sugar maple are putting on a brilliant display of reds and yellows. Catching up, and not far behind, are black and yellow birch as well as black gum and sassafras. A drive through elk viewing country on Hicks Run, Dents Run, or Red Run will not only give one a chance at viewing some late elk rut action, but also some spectacular October leaf viewing.

The Clinton County service forester indicated a noticeable change in the foliage in Sproul State Forest, observing yellows and a general lightening of the green. Expect to see some very nice color starting this weekend at the Flaming Foliage Festival in Renovo and continuing through next week. The local festival often misses the best color, but it seems this year is right on the money! If you are not visiting the celebration, the best color for this weekend will be on the upper plateau, along Route 144 where the higher elevations bring cooler temperatures and more advanced color.

Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said northern hardwood species (cherry, maple, birch) in northern Potter and Mckean counties are at peak. Maples are losing leaves quickly with the recent frost and wind. Oak forests in southern Potter County are anticipated to peak closer to the October 17th weekend. Currently the best viewing is in the middle third of the district near Galeton, West Branch Road, Cherry Springs Road, Cherry Springs, East Fork Road, and Wharton. Northern Potter and McKean counties are experiencing peak to moderate leaf drop. Consider visiting the PA Lumber Museum in Ulysses for the DCNR Bureau of Forestry’s Billion Board Foot celebration on October 9 at 11:00 A.M. to experience the observance of this important historical milestone and some great fall color!

Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported attractive color at 50 percent or more. The region is quickly approaching peak with the cooler weather, with best color expected in the third full week of October. Sassafras and birch are showing some nice yellows, while maples are sporting pretty shades of red. A drive north of Waterville on Route 44 will be sure to please.

The Tioga County service forester said great colors are abundant in Tioga State Forest. Northern hardwood species are at or near peak. The eastern half of the forest in the Arnot and Armenia areas contains mostly northern hardwood species and is at full peak now. Red and sugar maples, black cherry, and black birch are all vibrant. A visit to Lambs Lookout on Armenia Mountain or a drive through Arnot is recommended viewing.

Forestry staff in Moshannon State Forest (serving Clearfield County) said fall foliage continues to improve across the region this week. Red maple remains mostly yellow, with patches of orange and red beginning to mix throughout the canopy. Black birch and striped maple have also progressed to yellow. Overall, foliage is gradually becoming more vibrant. Medix Grade and Merrill Road offer the best views currently.

Forestry staff in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) indicated the northern parts of the district (Sullivan and Bradford counties) are approaching peak but higher elevations are very close to peak. Some maples have already lost most of their leaves. Lycoming County is approaching peak in some areas while other parts are just starting to show some yellows and browns from birch, beech, sugar maple, and some reds from red maple. A road trip or hike will offer cheerful pops of color just about anywhere in the region.