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    2026 Fall Foliage Report: Week of October 8-14

    Recent cold nights spurred foliage to peak in the northern tier while helping to develop cheery autumn shades throughout much of the rest of Commonwealth. Colorful bursts of fall color are evident across most of Pennsylvania’s forests now. The best places to see the beautiful colors of autumn in Penn’s Woods currently are the northern tier counties, the northern Poconos, and the Laurel Highlands. 

    October 08, 2026
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    Northwestern Region

    The Cornplanter Forest District manager (serving Warren, Crawford, Venango, Forest, and Erie counties) said fall coloration continues to develop across the entire northwest region. All areas are showing at least a little color, and some early species are dropping leaves. Most maples are in full color, as are birches, sumacs, and blackgum. Suggested routes to see color are 27, 6, and 8, but the beautiful display of fall colors can be seen on just about every travel corridor. Weather is predicted to be cooler but comfortable and sunny, a perfect forecast for a walk along your favorite forested trail. 

    A calm lake sits in the foreground with gentle ripples on the water. Behind the lake is a dense line of trees in early autumn, showing a mix of green, yellow, orange, and red foliage. Bright sunlight illuminates the scene, and large, fluffy white clouds fill the blue sky above. Low shrubs and grasses frame the water's edge, adding layers of green to the landscape. Lake LeBoeuf, Erie County (photo by S. Laskowski)

    Northcentral Region

    Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said throughout the region, red maple and sugar maple are putting on a brilliant display of reds and yellows. Catching up, and not far behind, are black and yellow birch as well as black gum and sassafras. A drive through elk viewing country on Hicks Run, Dents Run, or Red Run will not only give one a chance at viewing some late elk rut action, but also some spectacular October leaf viewing. 

    The Clinton County service forester indicated a noticeable change in the foliage in Sproul State Forest, observing yellows and a general lightening of the green. Expect to see some very nice color starting this weekend at the Flaming Foliage Festival in Renovo and continuing through next week. The local festival often misses the best color, but it seems this year is right on the money! If you are not visiting the celebration, the best color for this weekend will be on the upper plateau, along Route 144 where the higher elevations bring cooler temperatures and more advanced color.

    Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said northern hardwood species (cherry, maple, birch) in northern Potter and Mckean counties are at peak. Maples are losing leaves quickly with the recent frost and wind. Oak forests in southern Potter County are anticipated to peak closer to the October 17th weekend. Currently the best viewing is in the middle third of the district near Galeton, West Branch Road, Cherry Springs Road, Cherry Springs, East Fork Road, and Wharton. Northern Potter and McKean counties are experiencing peak to moderate leaf drop. Consider visiting the PA Lumber Museum in Ulysses for the DCNR Bureau of Forestry’s Billion Board Foot celebration on October 9 at 11:00 A.M. to experience the observance of this important historical milestone and some great fall color!

    Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported attractive color at 50 percent or more. The region is quickly approaching peak with the cooler weather, with best color expected in the third full week of October. Sassafras and birch are showing some nice yellows, while maples are sporting pretty shades of red. A drive north of Waterville on Route 44 will be sure to please.

    The Tioga County service forester said great colors are abundant in Tioga State Forest. Northern hardwood species are at or near peak. The eastern half of the forest in the Arnot and Armenia areas contains mostly northern hardwood species and is at full peak now. Red and sugar maples, black cherry, and black birch are all vibrant. A visit to Lambs Lookout on Armenia Mountain or a drive through Arnot is recommended viewing.

    Forestry staff in Moshannon State Forest (serving Clearfield County) said fall foliage continues to improve across the region this week. Red maple remains mostly yellow, with patches of orange and red beginning to mix throughout the canopy. Black birch and striped maple have also progressed to yellow. Overall, foliage is gradually becoming more vibrant. Medix Grade and Merrill Road offer the best views currently.

    Forestry staff in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) indicated the northern parts of the district (Sullivan and Bradford counties) are approaching peak but higher elevations are very close to peak. Some maples have already lost most of their leaves. Lycoming County is approaching peak in some areas while other parts are just starting to show some yellows and browns from birch, beech, sugar maple, and some reds from red maple. A road trip or hike will offer cheerful pops of color just about anywhere in the region.

    West-Central and Southwestern Region

    Forestry staff in Clear Creek State Forest (serving Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, Mercer, Armstrong, Clarion, and Jefferson counties) said ideal autumn weather in west-central Pennsylvania is setting the region up for a fantastic fall foliage display. Red maples, flowering dogwoods, sassafras, and black gum trees are dotting the landscape in red and orange. Hints of scarlet can be found on some white oak leaves, but most oaks are still green. Trees growing in forest interiors are continuing to hold green leaves, so peak fall foliage in much of the Clear Creek Forest District isn’t expected for another week. Maple trees along Lake Arthur at Moraine State Park in Butler County are beginning to showcase their color, so enjoy a kayak paddle along the lake shores this weekend!

    Foresters in Forbes State Forest (serving Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset counties) reported that cooler weather has rapidly advanced fall color, especially in the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands. Black gums are at their peak seasonal reds and burgundies, while some are dropping their leaves. Sugar and red maples are glowing yellow, orange, and red. Birches are showing golden yellow and dropping leaves, while yellow poplar is displaying shades of yellow. Oaks remain mostly green, while a few are beginning to show splashes of reds and browns. Visitors looking to enjoy the earliest peak color of the season should focus on southern Somerset County near the towns of Somerset, Berlin, and Meyersdale, where peak color is developing. This area includes the Mt. Davis Division of Forbes State Forest and Mt. Davis, the highest point in Pennsylvania (elevation 3,213 feet). Peak color develops much earlier at these higher elevations than surrounding lower elevations. Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County offers opportunities for a beautiful fall hike in the crisp October air.

    Central and Southcentral Region

    Forestry staff in Buchanan State Forest (serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties) said travelers through Bedford and Fulton counties should be on the lookout for the first wave of bright red, orange, and yellow foliage. Though a majority of oaks remain green, this week will be the best for viewing maples, sassafras, birch, and yellow poplar. Last week maples began to change along road corridors and openings, while stands of black gum could be seen in full color along the ridgetops. As a reminder, this weekend is the last chance to visit Historic Downtown Bedford's 62nd Annual Bedford Fall Foliage Festival.

    Foresters in Weiser State Forest (representing Carbon, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties) said red maple and black gum are showing the most color in the region now. Sassafras, staghorn sumac, and winged sumac also show vivid colors. Sweet birch and hickory are starting to change in the northern half of the district. Hickory Run State Park, the Penn Forest Tract, and Penrose Tract will provide the best fall foliage viewing in the area now.

    Forestry staff in Michaux State Forest (serving Cumberland, Adams, and York counties) said while many of the ridgetops are mostly green, the understory is showing quite a bit of color in some places. Take a drive up the mountain to Kings Gap State Park, stop in at Pine Grove Furnace State Park, or check out Birch Run or Ridge Roads in Michaux State Forest to see the bright colors of black gum, birch, tulip poplar, red maple, and sassafras.

    Foresters in Gallitzin State Forest (serving Blair, Cambria, and Indiana counties) said maple, birch, cherry, and aspens are beginning to show their colors. However, the display isn't up to full color yet—most of these trees are only partially changed and have a week or more to go until they reach their bright reds and oranges. If you're planning a visit, any of the three scenic overlooks in the district will be worth a stop.

    The Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest) said fall color is starting to show with remarkable change in leaf color. Vibrant yellow and orange are noticeable on red and sugar maple, poplar, and black gum. A great place to see some fall color this weekend will be in Blain, Perry County, at the 40th annual Sherman’s Valley Heritage Days on October 9-11. The picnic grounds offer large sycamore trees changing color along the beautiful Shermans Creek.

    Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Union, Mifflin, and Snyder counties) reported that foliage is transitioning quickly in the region. Currently noticeable are color changes on sweet birch, red maple, black gum, walnut, and sassafras. Black gum and red maple are currently displaying the most vibrant color.

    Foresters in Rothrock State Forest (Huntingdon County) said peak foliage is about two to three weeks away. Sugar maples, poplar, and birch are showing lovely yellows, while sassafras and red maples are adding red accents to the growing spread of colors. Some of the early changers are dropping leaves with the recent blustery weather, adding some color to the ground as well. A visit to the Bear Meadows Natural Area will showcase the variety of colors that is growing day by day.

    Northeastern Region

    The Monroe/Pike County service forester (Delaware State Forest) said forests are quickly reaching peak color in the district. A wide range of changes is observable, from some areas just starting to turn and other areas almost at full peak. Most species aside from oaks show vibrant color, including hickory and sugar maple with nice, bright yellows. Red maple, birch, and sassafras are showing their full colors. The wind the past couple of days has knocked some leaves off the trees but there is still a nice display across the landscape. Some of the best areas to view the fall foliage in the region are around waterbodies like Pecks Pond, White Deer Lake, and Promised Land Lake. 

    The Luzerne/Lackawanna County service forester out of Pinchot State Forest said Susquehanna and northern Wayne counties are currently experiencing peak color. The landscape is dotted with orange and yellow from sugar maples, hickories, and birches. Vibrant red can be seen on red maples, sumac, Virginia creeper, and blueberries. Recent windy days have caused many of the trees that are currently in peak color to drop their leaves, creating some patchy bare areas in the canopies. Oak species throughout the northern tier are still mostly green, providing opportunity for some late color after the northern hardwoods have dropped their leaves. While the main color to be seen in the southern half of the district is red from the red maples, sumac, and blueberry species, yellow and orange of sassafras, birch, and hickories are mixing in nicely. A great hiking or biking opportunity to see peak color this week will be along the D&H Rail-Trail in Susquehanna County.

    Southeastern Region

    Foresters this week in William Penn State Forest are continuing to see early hints of fall color in all southeastern counties, with maples and birches showing the most color. A good place to see some fall color is at the Gibraltar Hill or Wertz tracts in Berks County. Peak color in the district is estimated to still be a few weeks away.

    Fall Foliage by County

    CountyFoliage Status
    Adams Just Starting
    Allegheny Just Starting
    Armstrong Approaching Peak
    Beaver Approaching Peak
    Bedford Approaching Peak
    Berks Just Starting
    Blair Approaching Peak
    Bradford Peak
    Bucks Just Starting
    Butler Approaching Peak
    Cambria Approaching Peak
    Cameron Approaching Peak
    Carbon Approaching Peak
    Centre Approaching Peak
    Chester Just Starting
    Clarion Approaching Peak
    Clearfield Approaching Peak
    Clinton Approaching Peak
    Columbia Just Starting
    Crawford Approaching Peak
    Cumberland Just Starting
    Dauphin Just Starting
    Delaware Just Starting
    Elk Approaching Peak
    Erie Approaching Peak
    Fayette Approaching Peak
    Forest Approaching Peak
    Franklin Just Starting
    Fulton Approaching Peak
    Greene Just Starting
    Huntingdon Just Starting
    Indiana Approaching Peak
    Jefferson Approaching Peak
    Juniata Just Starting
    Lackawanna Approaching Peak
    Lancaster Just Starting
    Lawrence Approaching Peak
    Lebanon Just Starting
    Lehigh Just Starting
    Luzerne Just Starting
    Lycoming Approaching Peak
    McKean Peak
    Mercer Approaching Peak
    Mifflin Just Starting
    Monroe Approaching Peak
    Montgomery Just Starting
    Montour Just Starting
    Northampton Just Starting
    Northumberland Just Starting
    Perry Just Starting
    Philadelphia Just Starting
    Pike Peak
    Potter Peak
    Schuylkill Just Starting
    Snyder Just Starting
    Somerset Peak
    Sullivan Approaching Peak
    Susquehanna Peak
    Tioga Peak
    Union Just Starting
    Venango Approaching Peak
    Warren Approaching Peak
    Washington Just Starting
    Wayne Peak
    Westmoreland Approaching Peak
    Wyoming Approaching Peak
    York Just Starting

    Media Contacts

    DCNR Communications Office

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Media