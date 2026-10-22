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Northwestern Region
Recently colder nights stimulated substantial changes across Pennsylvania forests, with colors bursting statewide. The autumn cheer of Penn’s Woods can be seen from the Poconos to the Allegheny Plateau, to the entirety of the Appalachians and all points southeast. This week will offer outstanding foliage across the state with remarkable color in a broad diversity of species including standouts like maple, birch, poplar, sassafras, and hickory. The time is now for getting out there to appreciate what has become one of the most impressive fall foliage displays in recent memory!
Gorgeous view at Tionesta Lake. (photo by T. Ryen)
Northcentral Region
Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said maples, with their vivid red and yellow foliage, are essentially done for the year. Birch is still showing attractive color across much of the district. The second wave of change is now rapidly underway, with oaks, hickories, tulip poplar, and beech taking center stage. A relaxing drive and a great place to enjoy another week of peak color is Route 120 along the Bucktail State Park Natural Area between Emporium and Sinnemahoning.
The Clinton County service forester reported a fantastic year for color in Sproul State Forest. Although the best color occurred this past weekend, pretty color can still be found around the Bucktail Natural Area. Expect to see the best color in the lower elevations along the West Branch of the Susquehanna and in the hollows along the river.
Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported this week is still looking nice throughout most of the district. The northernmost part of the district around Slate Run has had many leaves drop over the last week due to rain. Bald Eagle Mountain (south of Williamsport) and White Deer Ridge (west of Elimsport) still offer plenty of color.
The Tioga County service forester said last week’s rain and wind have taken down most of the northern hardwood leaves. Although not as vibrant as the past two weeks, worthwhile sightseeing remains in much of the region. Oak species are quickly changing and are nearly at peak color, with beautiful red, orange, and russet colors dominating. Best viewing now is along the Route 6 corridor and PA Grand Canyon.
Forestry staff in Moshannon State Forest (representing Clearfield County) said recent storms have left many red maples bare, reducing their contribution to the overall landscape. Sugar maples are still hanging on, providing brilliant fall color. Oaks have begun to change, adding pretty hues to the canopy as the season transitions to later stages. For those looking to enjoy the remaining fall foliage, a drive along Wallace Mines Road is recommended for a scenic view of the district.
Foresters in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported that much color has been lost in Sullivan County, but some areas still have leaves that are hanging on. While substantial color has developed in some areas, wind has taken its toll in others. Oak stands are still green but are expected to change quickly in the next week or so. District overlooks and vistas will still be a pretty sight for the fall color changes in the southern and southwestern part of the district.
Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said most northern hardwood (maple, birch, cherry) leaves are down, but oaks have begun to fill in with color in the southern portion of the district. The southern half of the Hammersley Wild Area is recommended for a great place to observe the changing oak leaves.
Stunning yellow hickory leaves under golden oak foliage on Mason Hill near Bucktail Overlook. (photo by Sam Johnson)
Scenic view at Hyner Overlook. (photo by A. Peters)
Picturesque scenery at Colton Point. (photo by T. Oliver)
Oak color mixed with vibrant sugar maples, Moshannon State Forest. (photo by A. Dubbs)
- Mason Hill
- Hyner Overlook
- Colton Point
- Moshannon
West-Central and Southwestern Region
Forestry staff in Clear Creek State Forest (serving Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, Mercer, Armstrong, Clarion, and Jefferson counties) said peak color has arrived in west-central Pennsylvania. Sugar maple, aspen, tulip poplar, and hickory trees are contributing pops of gold across the landscape. In parts of the region, witch hazel and spicebush are dotting understories with bright yellow. While some maple and black birch trees are holding on to color, many have lost leaves to the forest floor. The second wave of fall color will start this week as oak trees transition from green to deep red, rust, and yellow. Take a drive on any back road in western PA this week to soak in the fall color while it lasts. For those who would rather walk, enjoy a colorful hike on the McKeever-Goddard Trail from Clear Creek State Forest’s McKeever Tract to Maurice K. Goddard State Park this weekend.
Foresters in Forbes State Forest (serving Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset counties) reported peak foliage viewing opportunities continue across southwestern Pennsylvania. Eastern portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties, near Chestnut and Laurel ridges, will continue to see great fall color, but don’t delay visiting this area. The tree-lined roads and trails of Linn Run State Park in eastern Westmoreland County have yellow poplar and maples at their fall best. Visit Keystone State Park for beautiful views surrounding Keystone Lake. The Braddock Division of Forbes State Forest in southern Fayette County offers great opportunities for a fall hike and colorful views. Visitors to Somerset County and the highest ridges of the Laurel Highlands should focus on oak forests which are beginning to show a wide variety of yellow, golden brown, amber, and burgundy.
Stunning view from Beartown Rocks, Clear Creek State Forest. (photo by G. Krasicki)
Spectacular foliage along Glade Road, Forbes State Forest. (photo by J. Zelenski)
- Beartown Rocks
- Forbes
Central and Southcentral Region
Forestry staff in Buchanan State Forest (serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties) report that color is at its peak throughout the region. Cool nighttime temperatures have brought out color in the valleys that were still green a week ago. Additionally, the first frost seemed to mark the beginning of oak species changing color. Visitors should be on the lookout for reds of black gum and maple in the understory, yellow and orange from sugar maple and sassafras, and burgundy from white oaks beginning to turn. While the district shows the best variety of colors this week, be sure not to miss it as leaves will drop fast! You are encouraged to plan a trip to Buchanan to enjoy camping, hiking, or mountain biking on 200+ miles of multi-use trail or choose one of the four picnic areas to take lunch and enjoy the scenery.
Foresters in Weiser State Forest (representing Carbon, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties) said most of the district is showing peak fall foliage now. Sassafras, sumac, poplar, and hickory are displaying bright colors. Chestnut oak and white oak are at peak in the Poconos and beginning to show attractive color on north facing slopes in the rest of the district. Tracts in Weiser State Forest, including Penn Forest, Roaring Creek, and Penrose, will provide the best fall foliage in the area. Lehigh Gorge, Hickory Run, Tuscarora, Locust Lake, and Swatara State parks also offer spectacular viewing in the area now.
Foresters in Gallitzin State Forest said foliage is past peak in Cambria, Blair, and Indiana counties. Although high winds pulled down many leaves, there are still some chances to get out and see the bronze and oranges that are left on oaks and beech trees.
Forestry staff in Michaux State Forest (serving Cumberland, Adams, and York counties) said windy conditions over the weekend brought down many leaves but great color can still be seen on Route 233 through the state forest, as well as in nearby state parks like Kings Gap. While conditions are variable across the district with lower elevations hanging on to some green, the oaks are starting to get in on the act. Overnight frosts within the last few days will hasten color changes across the region.
The Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest) said fall colors are at peak in central Pennsylvania. The ridges and valleys are filled with vibrant colors on hickory, maple, and poplars. Now is the best time for fall foliage viewing at Tuscarora State Forest and the surrounding area. Some of the best views are along routes 322, 274, 850, and 74 in the region.
Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Union, Mifflin, and Snyder counties) reported peak color throughout the district with all species displaying full color. Routes 192, 522, 235, and 45 are excellent for sightseeing now. Take a hike on the White Mountain Ridge Trail near Weikert or have a picnic at the Bear Gap Picnic Area northeast of Siglerville to take in some truly remarkable scenery before the leaves begin to decline.
Foresters in Rothrock State Forest (Huntingdon County) said fall color will peak soon throughout most of the district. Hickories are adding a deep yellow to the palette of colors on display while some oaks are finally starting to change. A drive up to the vista along Bear Gap Road will be a colorful journey with a rewarding view at the top.
Outstanding color along Bark Road, Sideling Hill Division, Buchanan State Forest. (photo by L. Gehman)
Beautiful color along Birch Run Road, Michaux State Forest. (photo by A. Shull)
Colors are popping in Perry County. (photo by L. Book)
Awesome view from Varner Vista on Shade Mountain. (photo by K. Seyler)
Fall color abounds on Kepler Road, Rothrock State Forest. (photo by S. Pongracz)
- Bark Road
- Birch Run Road
- Perry County
- Varner Vista
- Kepler Road
Northeastern Region
The Monroe/Pike County service forester (Delaware State Forest) said many of the early changing species have already lost most of their leaves and will continue to lose them through this week. You can still catch a few areas of attractive color with oaks offering rusty reds. An opportunity for some unique fall color is the Dixon Miller tract where the planted larch will show off their golden yellow hues.
Forestry staff in Pinchot State Forest (representing Luzerne, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wyoming, and Wayne counties) said fall foliage season is almost over in Susquehanna and Wayne counties. Some oaks and beeches dot the landscape with orange and bronze within a mostly bare canopy. Southern parts of Wyoming and Lackawanna counties will continue to peak throughout the week while the majority of Luzerne County will peak this week. Recent wind and rain events have forced most of the red and sugar maple leaves to drop but red oak and hickories will be adding beautiful shades of orange to the landscape. White oaks are adding some accents of ruby red while birch continues to provide vibrant yellows. This week will be the best (and probably last) week to take in all the wonderful colors the northeast will offer this year. Some good hiking opportunities to see fall color this week will be on the Mocanaqua and Crystal Lake tracts.
Sassafras along Route 402, Delaware State Forest. (photo by A. Noguera)
Fantastic foliage at the Thornhurst Tract, Pinchot State Forest. (photo by J. Maza)
- Delaware
- Thornhurst
Southeastern Region
Foresters this week in William Penn State Forest (representing Lancaster, Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Delaware, Northampton, Berks, Lehigh, and Chester counties) said they are seeing fall color throughout the entire district. Hickories, maples, and birches are showing the most color. Suggested ways to enjoy the fall color are by taking a hike on the Perkiomen Trail in Montgomery County or in the David R. Johnson Natural Area in Bucks County.
Pretty autumn scenery at Musser Scout Camp, Montgomery County. (photo by S. Kane)
Fall Foliage by County
|County
|Foliage Status
|Adams
|Approaching Peak
|Allegheny
|Peak
|Armstrong
|Peak
|Beaver
|Peak
|Bedford
|Peak
|Berks
|Approaching Peak
|Blair
|Still Nice but Declining
|Bradford
|Still Nice but Declining
|Bucks
|Approaching Peak
|Butler
|Peak
|Cambria
|Still Nice but Declining
|Cameron
|Still Nice but Declining
|Carbon
|Peak
|Centre
|Peak
|Chester
|Approaching Peak
|Clarion
|Peak
|Clearfield
|Still Nice but Declining
|Clinton
|Still Nice but Declining
|Columbia
|Peak
|Crawford
|Still Nice but Declining
|Cumberland
|Peak
|Dauphin
|Approaching Peak
|Delaware
|Approaching Peak
|Elk
|Still Nice but Declining
|Erie
|Still Nice but Declining
|Fayette
|Still Nice but Declining
|Forest
|Still Nice but Declining
|Franklin
|Peak
|Fulton
|Peak
|Greene
|Peak
|Huntingdon
|Peak
|Indiana
|Still Nice but Declining
|Jefferson
|Peak
|Juniata
|Peak
|Lackawanna
|Still Nice but Declining
|Lancaster
|Approaching Peak
|Lawrence
|Peak
|Lebanon
|Approaching Peak
|Lehigh
|Approaching Peak
|Luzerne
|Peak
|Lycoming
|Still Nice but Declining
|McKean
|Still Nice but Declining
|Mercer
|Still Nice but Declining
|Mifflin
|Peak
|Monroe
|Still Nice but Declining
|Montgomery
|Approaching Peak
|Montour
|Peak
|Northampton
|Peak
|Northumberland
|Peak
|Perry
|Peak
|Philadelphia
|Approaching Peak
|Pike
|Still Nice but Declining
|Potter
|Still Nice but Declining
|Schuylkill
|Peak
|Snyder
|Peak
|Somerset
|Still Nice but Declining
|Sullivan
|Still Nice but Declining
|Susquehanna
|Season Over
|Tioga
|Still Nice but Declining
|Union
|Peak
|Venango
|Still Nice but Declining
|Warren
|Still Nice but Declining
|Washington
|Peak
|Wayne
|Season Over
|Westmoreland
|Still Nice but Declining
|Wyoming
|Still Nice but Declining
|York
|Approaching Peak