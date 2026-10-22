Northcentral Region

Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said maples, with their vivid red and yellow foliage, are essentially done for the year. Birch is still showing attractive color across much of the district. The second wave of change is now rapidly underway, with oaks, hickories, tulip poplar, and beech taking center stage. A relaxing drive and a great place to enjoy another week of peak color is Route 120 along the Bucktail State Park Natural Area between Emporium and Sinnemahoning.

The Clinton County service forester reported a fantastic year for color in Sproul State Forest. Although the best color occurred this past weekend, pretty color can still be found around the Bucktail Natural Area. Expect to see the best color in the lower elevations along the West Branch of the Susquehanna and in the hollows along the river.

Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported this week is still looking nice throughout most of the district. The northernmost part of the district around Slate Run has had many leaves drop over the last week due to rain. Bald Eagle Mountain (south of Williamsport) and White Deer Ridge (west of Elimsport) still offer plenty of color.

The Tioga County service forester said last week’s rain and wind have taken down most of the northern hardwood leaves. Although not as vibrant as the past two weeks, worthwhile sightseeing remains in much of the region. Oak species are quickly changing and are nearly at peak color, with beautiful red, orange, and russet colors dominating. Best viewing now is along the Route 6 corridor and PA Grand Canyon.

Forestry staff in Moshannon State Forest (representing Clearfield County) said recent storms have left many red maples bare, reducing their contribution to the overall landscape. Sugar maples are still hanging on, providing brilliant fall color. Oaks have begun to change, adding pretty hues to the canopy as the season transitions to later stages. For those looking to enjoy the remaining fall foliage, a drive along Wallace Mines Road is recommended for a scenic view of the district.

Foresters in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported that much color has been lost in Sullivan County, but some areas still have leaves that are hanging on. While substantial color has developed in some areas, wind has taken its toll in others. Oak stands are still green but are expected to change quickly in the next week or so. District overlooks and vistas will still be a pretty sight for the fall color changes in the southern and southwestern part of the district.

Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said most northern hardwood (maple, birch, cherry) leaves are down, but oaks have begun to fill in with color in the southern portion of the district. The southern half of the Hammersley Wild Area is recommended for a great place to observe the changing oak leaves.