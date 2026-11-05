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Northwestern Region
The Cornplanter Forest District manager (serving Warren, Crawford, Venango, Forest, and Erie counties) said many of the trees in the northwest corner of Pennsylvania have lost their leaves as the fall foliage season draws to a close. A scattering of rust, yellow, and maroon can be seen across the hillsides and landscapes, providing some last glimpses of autumn. Shorter days, rain, and colder temperatures will hasten the remaining color changes and leaf drop. Late fall has officially arrived but opportunities to enjoy a walk in your favorite forest or romp in a big pile of leaves are still plentiful.
Northcentral Region
Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said fall foliage season is over in the region. Oak color has changed from red to brown and many other species have lost their foliage. Vistas along Ridge Road will still provide some great views of the last of the fall color.
The Clinton County service forester reported an amazing year for fall color in Sproul State Forest. Most of the birches and maples have lost their leaves, but some oak leaves are still hanging on, with lovely yellows, browns, and the pretty maroon of scarlet oaks. It’s fading but going out with a bang. The only color remaining is on the lower slopes along the West Branch of the Susquehanna and in the hollows. Oaks are holding on, but with rain in the forecast, it probably will not last.
Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported that the area shows some small pockets of pretty color hanging on, but most leaves are already on the ground in the northern half of the district.
The Tioga County service forester said the region is well past peak now, and the only foliage colors that remain on the landscape are predominantly brown and dark russet from oaks. A few yellows and oranges are scattered about, but the foliage season is essentially over as most leaves are now on the ground.
Forestry staff in Moshannon State Forest (representing Clearfield County) said empty branches can be seen throughout the district, with scattered pockets of coppery-brown oak foliage. American beeches are retaining some leaves, adding a deep red hue to the understory. Overall, the season has ended. For those who want a few last glimpses of warm autumn colors before winter, Old Route 153 is a recommended drive.
Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said fall foliage season has ended, with most leaves on the ground.
Foresters in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported fall foliage for the Loyalsock is effectively over for the season as northern parts of the district have lost most leaves with a few stragglers. Aspen, birch, and oak in the southern parts of the district are still displaying some last pops of color.
Last of the fall color in Moshannon State Forest. (photo by R. Gerfin)
Trees are mostly bare now in Loyalsock State Forest. (photo by J. Jordan)
- Moshannon
- Loyalsock
West-Central and Southwestern Region
Forestry staff in Clear Creek State Forest (serving Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, Mercer, Armstrong, Clarion, and Jefferson counties) said leaves are falling fast in west-central Pennsylvania, signaling the end of fall foliage season. Unusually sunny and calm weather provided one of the longest and most colorful autumn seasons in recent memory! Oak species are carrying what’s left of the season, with deep reds and browns still adding warm colors to forests in the region. This year’s weather brought out the richest oak leaf colors foresters have noted in quite some time. To soak up the remainder of the season, find oak-dominated hillsides and ridgetops.
Foresters in Forbes State Forest (serving Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset counties) reported leaf drop has accelerated across Laurel Highlands and visitors will find most forests bare of foliage, except a few oaks. Oaks have had a particularly beautiful year for fall color, and are showing their last yellows, browns, and reds of the season. American beech continues to brighten hillsides with golden browns and yellows.
Pockets of yellow poplar shine bright yellow across the lower elevations of southwestern Pennsylvania. Greene, Washington, and Allegheny counties will provide some of the last fall foliage viewing opportunities of the season.
Central and Southcentral Region
Foresters in Weiser State Forest (representing Carbon, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties) said all district counties except Carbon still provide opportunities for attractive foliage viewing, especially in southern Dauphin and Lebanon counties. Most oaks are sporting pretty color now while other hardwoods are losing their leaves. Recommended DCNR lands to visit in the area include the Haldeman and Greenland tracts in Dauphin County, Boyd Big Tree Preserve, and the Ibberson Conservation Area.
Foresters in Gallitzin State Forest (representing Blair, Indiana, and Cambria counties) said fall foliage season effectively ended last week in the region. Final opportunities to see color in the area will be oak forests on Rager Mountain or along the County Line Trail in the Babcock Division.
Forestry staff in Michaux State Forest (serving Cumberland, Adams, and York counties) said although the best color has passed, some pockets of color are still hanging on, particularly in areas dominated by oak. Witch hazels in the understory are also brilliant now with their yellow leaves and blooms. A trip on Snowy Mountain Road southwest of South Mountain will provide an opportunity to observe some late autumn color on oak species.
The Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest) said fall color is still nice in the region, but leaves are falling fast. Oaks and hickories are currently exhibiting the best colors to be found in the area now, with a few maples adding to the scenery. With farmers harvesting their crops in the agricultural valleys and a picturesque backdrop of autumn shades on the forested hillsides, southcentral Pennsylvania is currently a sight to behold. With fall foliage season winding down, this week will likely be the last week to appreciate widespread beauty throughout the district.
Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Union, Mifflin, and Snyder counties) reported that foliage is past peak in the region. A few isolated areas on the lower slopes offer sugar maple and hickories with vibrant color, but they are losing leaves quickly. Most foliage is either down or brown.
Foresters in Rothrock State Forest (Huntingdon County) said peak color has passed. Color is declining on ridgetops as the wind strips leaves. Other locations have shown some resilience as the trees hold their leaves for an unexpectedly longer period. Hickory and maple species are still displaying some vibrant color. The Indian Lookout Trail is recommended for a pleasant drive and short hike with a vista off Colerain Road. The area still offers plenty of color overhead and underfoot with a pleasant array of color and a scenic view of Spruce Creek from the lookout. In the southern end of the district at the Trough Creek Division, many of the dominant oak forests are still sporting attractive color. A drive along Tar Kiln, Paradise, or John Bum Road will offer some last looks at the pretty fall foliage.
Forestry staff in Buchanan State Forest (serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties) report that leaves are falling rapidly as we move into November. However, the persistent leaves of oaks will continue to display their best color throughout the week. Visitors traveling through Fulton County are encouraged to visit the district’s Resource Management Center, which can be found at 25185 Great Cove Road, McConnellsburg. Stunning views can be found walking along the ADA-accessible RMC trails loop. Additionally, the 0.80-mile Chad Strait Trail accesses more of the forest interior, providing a visual of native forestland in contrast with the property's former role in pulpwood production.
Gorgeous fall scenery along the Palmyra Trail, Lebanon County. (photo by R. Reed)
Colorful oaks at Taylorsville Tract, Weiser State Forest. (photo by W. Thomas)
Late season color along Cold Springs Road, Michaux Forest District. (photo by A. Shull)
Vibrant shades on Hickory Ridge, Tuscarora State Forest. (photo by L. Book)
View from the Indian Lookout vista overlooking the town of Spruce Creek. (photo by S. Pongracz)
Autumn color around the Buchanan Resource Management Center. Fulton County, PA. (photo by C. Clapper)
- Palmyra Trail
- Taylorsville Tract
- Cold Springs Road
- Hickory Ridge
- Indian Lookout
- Buchanan
Northeastern Region
The Monroe/Pike County service forester (Delaware State Forest) said fall foliage season has passed in northeastern PA. Many trees have lost their leaves, and the remainder will follow soon. You may be able to catch some last color in the urbanized areas due to the heat island effect. The Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg street trees still offer some nice colors.
Forestry staff in Pinchot State Forest (representing Luzerne, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wyoming, and Wayne counties) said most of the leaves throughout the district have fallen and peak color has passed. Oak species in Luzerne County will be the last chance to see fall colors for the year, as they continue to add shades of brown and orange throughout the week. A suggested hiking opportunity to see the last bit of fall color is the Crystal Lake Tract in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County.
Southeastern Region
Foresters this week in William Penn State Forest (representing Lancaster, Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Delaware, Northampton, Berks, Lehigh, and Chester counties) said Northampton, Bucks, and Lehigh counties are still nice but declining. All southern counties are still peaking, with tulip poplars giving vivid yellow and many maples and beech still vibrant. A great way to view the last bit of fall color is by hiking at the Honeybrook Tract in western Chester County near Route 10.
Colorful, towering tulip poplars at Honey Brook Tract, William Penn State Forest. (photo by S. Kane)
Fall Foliage by County
|County
|Foliage Status
|Adams
|Still Nice but Declining
|Allegheny
|Still Nice but Declining
|Armstrong
|Season Over
|Beaver
|Still Nice but Declining
|Bedford
|Still Nice but Declining
|Berks
|Still Nice but Declining
|Blair
|Season Over
|Bradford
|Season Over
|Bucks
|Still Nice but Declining
|Butler
|Season Over
|Cambria
|Season Over
|Cameron
|Season Over
|Carbon
|Season Over
|Centre
|Still Nice but Declining
|Chester
|Peak
|Clarion
|Season Over
|Clearfield
|Season Over
|Clinton
|Season Over
|Columbia
|Still Nice but Declining
|Crawford
|Season Over
|Cumberland
|Still Nice but Declining
|Dauphin
|Still Nice but Declining
|Delaware
|Peak
|Elk
|Season Over
|Erie
|Season Over
|Fayette
|Season Over
|Forest
|Season Over
|Franklin
|Still Nice but Declining
|Fulton
|Still Nice but Declining
|Greene
|Still Nice but Declining
|Huntingdon
|Still Nice but Declining
|Indiana
|Season Over
|Jefferson
|Season Over
|Juniata
|Still Nice but Declining
|Lackawanna
|Season Over
|Lancaster
|Peak
|Lawrence
|Season Over
|Lebanon
|Still Nice but Declining
|Lehigh
|Still Nice but Declining
|Luzerne
|Still Nice but Declining
|Lycoming
|Season Over
|McKean
|Season Over
|Mercer
|Season Over
|Mifflin
|Season Over
|Monroe
|Season Over
|Montgomery
|Peak
|Montour
|Still Nice but Declining
|Northampton
|Still Nice but Declining
|Northumberland
|Still Nice but Declining
|Perry
|Still Nice but Declining
|Philadelphia
|Peak
|Pike
|Season Over
|Potter
|Season Over
|Schuylkill
|Still Nice but Declining
|Snyder
|Season Over
|Somerset
|Season Over
|Sullivan
|Season Over
|Susquehanna
|Season Over
|Tioga
|Season Over
|Union
|Season Over
|Venango
|Season Over
|Warren
|Season Over
|Washington
|Still Nice but Declining
|Wayne
|Season Over
|Westmoreland
|Season Over
|Wyoming
|Season Over
|York
|Still Nice but Declining