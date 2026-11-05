Northcentral Region

Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said fall foliage season is over in the region. Oak color has changed from red to brown and many other species have lost their foliage. Vistas along Ridge Road will still provide some great views of the last of the fall color.

The Clinton County service forester reported an amazing year for fall color in Sproul State Forest. Most of the birches and maples have lost their leaves, but some oak leaves are still hanging on, with lovely yellows, browns, and the pretty maroon of scarlet oaks. It’s fading but going out with a bang. The only color remaining is on the lower slopes along the West Branch of the Susquehanna and in the hollows. Oaks are holding on, but with rain in the forecast, it probably will not last.

Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported that the area shows some small pockets of pretty color hanging on, but most leaves are already on the ground in the northern half of the district.

The Tioga County service forester said the region is well past peak now, and the only foliage colors that remain on the landscape are predominantly brown and dark russet from oaks. A few yellows and oranges are scattered about, but the foliage season is essentially over as most leaves are now on the ground.

Forestry staff in Moshannon State Forest (representing Clearfield County) said empty branches can be seen throughout the district, with scattered pockets of coppery-brown oak foliage. American beeches are retaining some leaves, adding a deep red hue to the understory. Overall, the season has ended. For those who want a few last glimpses of warm autumn colors before winter, Old Route 153 is a recommended drive.

Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said fall foliage season has ended, with most leaves on the ground.

Foresters in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported fall foliage for the Loyalsock is effectively over for the season as northern parts of the district have lost most leaves with a few stragglers. Aspen, birch, and oak in the southern parts of the district are still displaying some last pops of color.