Bensalem, PA – Today, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker joined regional Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps members at Neshaminy State Park in Bucks County to plant 250 trees in Eagles Forest honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, DCNR has expanded conservation efforts in the Commonwealth by strengthening the Outdoor Corps workforce development initiative. The Governor secured $5 million in his second budget to enhance and grow the program, increasing job training for more young people.

The investment supports hiring additional staff and restructuring the program into a regional model to improve efficiency, expand recruitment, and strengthen community partnerships. Part of the Corps’ expansion has included the creation of the all-new Philadelphia American Sign Language Inclusion Crew, DCNR’s strong collaboration with L&I’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), CorpsTHAT and the Philadelphia School for the Deaf.

“Like the trees we are planted today, the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is our way to invest in the future of conservation in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Dunn. “I’m proud to be here with our Southeastern Pennsylvania crewmembers, as well as our new Philly-based American Sign Language Inclusion Crew—both of which are strong examples of what we can do when we prioritize increasing access to workforce opportunities in natural spaces. Thank you to Governor Shapiro and our partner agency, the Department of Labor & Industry, for supporting this important conservation workforce development program.”

Since its creation, the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps has offered hands-on conservation job training to more than 1,500 young people ages 15 to 25 — building skills, supporting career readiness, and improving public lands across the Commonwealth. Launched under Secretary Dunn’s tenure, the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps provides paid conservation work experience, hands-on job training, and career readiness skills. The program is jointly run by DCNR and the Student Conservation Association (SCA), with critical support from L&I and private philanthropic partners.

"The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps gives young people the opportunity to build real skills, gain meaningful work experience, and explore careers that make a difference in their communities," said Secretary Walker. "Programs like this help prepare the next generation of Pennsylvania's workforce while opening doors to careers in conservation, public service, and the skilled trades. We're proud to partner with DCNR to create opportunities that benefit both young Pennsylvanians and the Commonwealth."

Eagles Forest is part of the Philadelphia Eagles football team's “Go Green” program, which focuses on offsetting the Eagles organization’s environmental impact and gets fans interested in conserving natural resources. During 2007, the Philadelphia Eagles kicked off the Eagles Forest at Neshaminy State Park by planting hundreds of trees and shrubs. Together, the Eagles and the DCNR are laying the cornerstone for a healthy forest and healthy habitat.

“Since planting the first trees at Eagles Forest in 2007, we’ve remained committed to finding impactful ways to reduce our environmental footprint," said Norman Vossschulte, Vice President of Fan Experience and Sustainability, Philadelphia Eagles. "Seeing this space continue to grow while planting the next generation of trees during our nation’s 250th anniversary is a full-circle moment and a powerful reminder that the investments we make today can benefit our environment for years to come. We’re proud to team up with the DCNR to support conservation across the region.”

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, the non-profit partner for state park and forests, provided funding for today’s tree planting through two streams: New Trail Brewing Replenish Beer, which provided a portion of funds for each case sold, and People First Federal Credit Union, which makes a donation to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation for tree planting for every credit union member who converts from paper to electronic statements.

"At the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, we believe the best conservation projects bring people together,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “This tree planting reflects that vision by combining philanthropic support, dedicated young conservation professionals, and the stewardship of our state parks. Together, we're growing a healthier Eagles Forest—one that will provide habitat, beauty, and inspiration for generations of Pennsylvanians.”

Expanding Workforce Opportunities All Across the Commonwealth

Modeled after the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps, the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is open to individuals ages 15-25 and provides hands-on experience in trail restoration, habitat enhancement, and tree planting. The Outdoor Corps offers opportunities for young people statewide through two program formats:

Six-week youth crews (ages 15-18): Held during the summer in locations across Pennsylvania, including Altoona, Chambersburg, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, the Lehigh Valley, Lock Haven, Meadville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Reading, Ridgway, Scranton, Wellsboro, Wilkes-Barre, Williamsport, and York. Two American Sign Language Crews are also available in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. A new six-week college crew is being run this year in State College.

Held during the summer in locations across Pennsylvania, including Altoona, Chambersburg, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, the Lehigh Valley, Lock Haven, Meadville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Reading, Ridgway, Scranton, Wellsboro, Wilkes-Barre, Williamsport, and York. Two American Sign Language Crews are also available in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. A new six-week college crew is being run this year in State College. Ten-month adult crews (ages 18-25): Based in Altoona, Dubois, Harrisburg, Laurel Highlands region, Meadville, Southeastern region, Pittsburgh, Wilkes-Barre, and Williamsport, along with a statewide Cultural Resources, and 2 residential trail crews.

The program seeks participants from underserved communities to increase conservation awareness and to diversify the pool of young people interested in natural resource protection careers.

As of the beginning of the 2026 season, crew members have:

improved 5,272 acres of land;

acres of land; managed 1,065 miles of trails;

miles of trails; improved 50 miles of waterways;

miles of waterways; made 7,633 improvements to structures;

improvements to structures; planted 18,970 native trees and shrubs;

native trees and shrubs; collected 30,959 datapoints; and

datapoints; and gained 1,105 certifications

“The skills and experience these young people gain are invaluable in preparing them for future careers while instilling a lifelong commitment to protecting our natural world,” said SCA President and CEO Lidia Soto-Harmon. “Their hard work directly impacts Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. Planting 250 trees in Eagles Forest alongside our incredible partners at the PA DCNR isn’t just a tribute to our country’s past, it’s a living commitment to our future. These young conservation leaders are rolling up their sleeves to ensure the state’s public lands remain resilient and thrive for generations to come.”

Alumni of the program have gone on to work with leading conservation organizations, including DCNR, SCA, National Park Service, and U.S. Forest Service, benefitting from their hands-on experience and specialized training.

Learn more about how DCNR is advancing sustainability in Pennsylvania and how Governor Shapiro is safeguarding our land, water, and air to protect the Commonwealth’s environment.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information on the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for more on happenings on public lands.

Photos and video of the event are available at PAcast.com.

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