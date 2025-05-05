Apply for Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants for Fighting Wildfires

2025 VFA Grants

All applicants will be required to agree to terms and conditions of funding during the application process. If awarded, the agreement of these terms and conditions will become the grant agreement of the applicant.

The 2023 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants (PDF) has info on 2023 approved grantees for reference.

Pennsylvania fire company officers can apply for Volunteer Fire Assistance grants using the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Grant ​​Portal.

Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Eligibility



You CAN use grants for:

Purchase of wildfire suppression equipment

Wildfire protective gear

Mobile or portable radios

Installation of dry hydrants

Wildfire prevention and mitigation

Wildfire training

Some projects involve converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles. These vehicles are from the ​Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and used for fire suppression

Projects that buy wildland fire suppression equipment and protective gear will be a priority.

We will focus on fire companies that have goals and plans to achieve them.

You CANNOT use grants for:

Purchase of structural fire equipment or protective gear

Supply hose larger than 2.5 inches in diameter

Structures

Routine maintenance of vehicles not received from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry

Medical services

Ambulance services

Fire police equipment and gear

Search and rescue equipment and gear

Unmanned Aerial Systems

Federal rules require tracking of purchases over $10,000. For that reason, purchases will be limited to new or used 4x4 vehicles, defined by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group Equipment, PMS 200 | NWCG as a Type 5/6/7 Wildland Engine. The total cost must be $60,000 or less, and slip-on/skid units, pumps, and Utility Terrain Vehicles only.

Due to high demand and limited funding, there is a five-year waiting period between the years a fire company is eligible to receive grants.

If a fire company received a $7,500 grant or less in the last five years, they are eligible for assistance one more time. The total in the last two years must not exceed the program's maximum grant each year.

Effective planning optimizes equipment, personnel, and organizational resources.

So, we will focus on fire companies that have set goals and made plans to meet them.

Check the Directions for the Vo​lunteer Fire Assistance Grant Application (PDF) before beginning the application process.