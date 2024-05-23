PATHS Safety Forms

-
Checklist for Establishing a PPE Program (PDF)
-
Checklist for Training Employees to Use and Care for Eye and Face Protection (PDF)
-
Checklist for Training Employees to Use and Care for Hand and Arm Protection (PDF)
-
Checklist for Training Employees to Use and Care for Head Protection (PDF)
-
Checklist for Training Employees to Use and Care for Hearing Protection (PDF)
-
Checklist on Need for PPE (PDF)
-
Computer Station Ergonomics Checklist (PDF)
-
Confined Space Entry Permit (PDF)
-
Confined Space Entry Permit Class-A-B (PDF)
-
Confined Space Entry Permit Class-C (PDF)
-
New Employee Health and Safety Orientation Skills Test (PDF)
-
New Employee Safety Orientation Checklist (PDF)
-
PA Health & Safety Regulations, Self-Insured Employers (PDF)
-
Sample Incident Investigation Report (PDF)
-
Sample Safety Committee Bylaws (PDF)
-
Sample Safety Committee Meeting Minutes (PDF)
-
Sample Safety Policy Statement (PDF)
-
Workplace Inspection Checklist (PDF)
-
Workplace Inspection Committee Action Sheet (PDF)
-
Care for Your Half-Face Respirator
-
Carelessness
-
Common Sense
-
Cuts & Lacerations
-
Driving in Bad Weather
-
Electrical Safety
-
Extension Cord Safety
-
Eye Protection
-
Generic Cost of Accidents
-
Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters
-
Hand Protection
-
Hand Tool Safety
-
Hazards & Accidents
-
Hearing Conservation
-
Heat Exhaustion & Heat Stroke
-
Housekeeping is Safe Keeping
-
Injury Prevention
-
Insect Stings
-
Lead Awareness/Safety
-
Material Safety Data Sheets (Now named Safety Data Sheets)
-
MSDS Facts (Now named SDS Facts)
-
Near Miss
-
Overexertion & Overextension
-
Personal Hygiene
-
Poison Ivy
-
PPE
-
Preventing Back Injuries
-
Preventing Falls
-
Reporting Injuries
-
Reporting Unsafe Equipment
-
Safe & Proper Work Clothes
-
Safe Material Handling
-
Safety Attitude
-
Safety is Everybody's Responsibility
-
Safety Rules
-
Safety Signs
-
Slips, Trips, Falls Prevention
-
Sprains & Strains
-
Stairs & Walking-Working Surfaces
-
Stepstool & Stepladder Safety
-
Stress
-
Struck By
-
Ten Commandments of Good Safety
-
Unsafe Acts
-
Vehicle Safety
-
West Nile Virus
-
Workplace Fire Prevention Tips
If you don't see what you're looking for, contact us at
Accident Prevention Through Education