The requirement to insure workers' compensation liability is mandatory for any employer who:

employs at least one employee who could be injured or develop a work-related disease in this state, or

could be injured outside the state if the employment is principally localized in Pennsylvania, or

could be injured outside the state, while under a contract of hire made in Pennsylvania, if the employment is not principally localized in any state, if the employment is principally localized in a state whose workers' compensation laws do not apply, or the employment is outside the United States and Canada

UNLESS all employees are excluded from the provisions of Pennsylvania's workers' compensation laws.

You may insure your workers' compensation liability by purchasing a workers' compensation policy:

from the State Workers' Insurance Fund (570 963-4635), or

through an insurance company (click here for a list of insurance companies licensed to conduct business in PA), or

by securing Department of Labor and Industry approval to self-insure, individually or as a group (for more information contact 717-783-4476).

Insuring workers' compensation liability:

indemnifies the employer from wage loss and medical benefits incurred as a result of work-related injuries or occupational diseases,

protects it from tort liability for lawsuits arising from work-related injuries and diseases,

and protects the employer and agents acting on its behalf from criminal prosecution, which can result in imprisonment and substantial fines for each day of noncompliance.

In Pennsylvania, an employer may be excluded from the requirement to insure its workers' compensation liability only if ALL workers employed by it fall into one or more of the following categories:

federal workers

longshoremen

railroad workers

casual workers whose employment is casual in character AND not in the regular course of the business of the employer

persons who work out of their own homes or other premises not under the control or management of the enterprise AND make up, clean, wash, alter, ornament, finish, repair, or adapt articles or materials for sale that are given to them

agricultural laborers earning under $1200 per person per calendar year AND no one agricultural laborer works 30 days or more per calendar year, unless the agricultural labor is provided by the employer's spouse or child(ren) under the age of eighteen and they have not sought inclusion under Pennsylvania's workers' compensation laws by filing an express written contract of hire with the Department

domestic workers who have not elected with the Department of Labor and Industry to come under the provisions of the Workers' Compensation Act

sole proprietor or general partners

have been granted exemption due to their religious beliefs by the Department of Labor and Industry

executive officers who have been granted exclusion by the Department of Labor and Industry

licensed real estate salespersons or associate real estate brokers affiliated with a licensed real estate broker or a licensed insurance agent affiliated with a licensed insurance agency, under a written agreement, remunerated on a commission-only basis and qualifying as independent contractors for State tax purposes or for Federal tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

NOTE: unless ALL employees meet one or more of the above exclusions, you must insure your workers' compensation liability even if the workers are working limited hours part-time or are family members such as your spouse or children.

Questions as to how categories would apply to specific workers should be directed to your personal attorney for interpretation.