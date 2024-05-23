Unfortunately, your eligibility for unemployment compensation cannot be determined until your employment circumstances are reviewed.

You should file an application for benefits immediately upon becoming unemployed or just laid off. Thereafter, you should file weekly claims for UC benefits as instructed.

In order to receive benefits, an individual must meet the financial eligibility requirements of the PA UC Law; be unemployed through no fault of his/her own; and be able and available for work. See Am I eligible for UC? for further information.

If your hours of work have been reduced or you otherwise continue to work less than your normal full-time work week, you may be eligible for partial benefits.

If you stop filing weekly claims, your claim will become inactive. If you should be laid off again, you will need to re-open your claim.