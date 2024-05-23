Partial Benefit Credit: Working Part-time

This is an estimate and does not include reductions based on your situation, including federal tax withholding, state benefit reduction, overpayment deduction, child support, etc.

If your payment for the week is zero, it means you are not eligible to receive a benefit for the week because you had excessive earnings, meaning you are not considered unemployed that week. You will not receive a determination for each week when you work too much because earnings calculations are explained to you on page 2 of the financial determination and page 12 of the UCP-1 handbook. If you have excessive earnings and wish to claim benefits for any future week, you will need to reopen your claim, first.

To find your WBR and PBC on your UC monetary determination, look in the middle of the page: