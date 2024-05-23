Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Am I Eligible for UC?

    Unemployment compensation (UC) is money paid to workers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own.

    Any unemployed person may file a claim for UC benefits. Your eligibility is based on the information provided by you and your employer(s) after you file an application for UC benefits. Following your application for benefits, there are three basic steps to determining eligibility for UC benefits:

    Financial Eligibility

    The Notice of Financial Determination

    You will be mailed a Notice of Financial Determination (Form UC-44F). This determination lists your employers and the amount of wages paid in each quarter of your base year. The Notice determines your "financial eligibility" for UC benefits based on your highest quarterly wages, total base-year wages and credit weeks during the base year. If you are financially eligible, this determination will establish your weekly benefit rate, partial benefit credit, maximum benefit entitlement and your allowance for dependents. If you are financially ineligible, the determination tells you the reason for your ineligibility.

    You should read this financial determination carefully to be sure that all the information is correct. Make sure that the base-year wages have been reported correctly. If there are any employers or wages missing on the form or you have any questions about this determination, call the UC service center immediately.

    In addition, you must file a wage protest or an appeal if you disagree with the determination. If you wish to protest or file an appeal, you must do so before the date in the "Right to Appeal" section listed on the bottom of the Notice of Financial Determination.

    To learn more about wage protests or appeals, view our appeals page.

    Application for Benefits Date

    The Application for Benefits (AB) date is the date of the Sunday that begins the week in which you apply for benefits. The AB date determines your base year and the start of your benefit year.

    Benefit Year

    The benefit year is a period of 52 consecutive weeks beginning with the AB date. You may file claims for waiting week credit and for UC benefits for weeks of unemployment occurring within your benefit year.

    Base Year

    The base year is generally the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters prior to the AB date. The amount of money you were paid by all employers covered by the UC Law during the "base year," determines whether you qualify for benefits and for what amount.

    Example: If the effective date of your application for benefits is in the months of July, August, or September of 2020, your base year begins April 1, 2019, and ends March 2020.

    Credit Weeks

    Additionally, you must also satisfy the credit week requirement to be considered eligible to receive UC benefits. A credit week is any calendar week (Sunday through Saturday) within the base year in which an individual earned $116 or more, no matter when paid. You may have only one credit week per calendar week.

    The total amount of UC benefits that you may receive during the benefit year is called the "maximum benefit amount" and is dependent on the number of credit weeks in the base year. If you have at least 18 credit weeks, your maximum benefit amount is the amount corresponding to the number of credit weeks during your base year, multiplied by your weekly benefit rate. However, your maximum benefit amount may not exceed 26 times your weekly benefit rate. You are not eligible to receive benefits if you have fewer than 18 credit weeks in the base year.

    Individuals who do not meet wage and credit week requirements due to a work-related injury, may request a redetermination using an alternate base year. This alternate base year consists of the four completed calendar quarters immediately preceding the date of the work-related injury. For the alternate base year rules to apply, the work-related injury must be compensable under the Workers' Compensation Act. If you receive a Notice of Financial Determination indicating that you are ineligible for benefits and you want a calculation using the alternate base year rules, you must file a timely appeal from the determination and request a redetermination from the UC service center.

    Financial Charts

    Part A
    Highest Quarterly Wage    		Part B
    Rate of Compensation    		Part C
    Qualifying Wages

    1688 - 1712

    $68

    $2,718

    1713 - 1737

    69

    2,758

    1738 - 1762

    70

    2,797

    1763 - 1787

    71

    2,837

    1788 - 1812

    72

    2,877

    1813 - 1837

    73

    2,916

    1838 - 1862

    74

    2,956

    1863 - 1887

    75

    2,996

    1888 - 1912

    76

    3,035

    1913 - 1937

    77

    3,075

    1938 - 1962

    78

    3,115

    1963 - 1987

    79

    3,154

    1998 - 2012

    80

    3,194

    2013 - 2037

    81

    3,234

    2038 - 2062

    82

    3,274

    2063 - 2087

    83

    3,313

    2088 - 2112

    84

    3,353

    2113 - 2137

    85

    3,393

    2138 - 2162

    86

    3,432

    2163 - 2187

    87

    3,472

    2188 - 2212

    88

    3,512

    2213 - 2237

    89

    3,551

    2238 - 2262

    90

    3,591

    2263 - 2287

    91

    3,631

    2288 - 2312

    92

    3,670

    2313 - 2337

    93

    3,710

    2338 - 2362

    94

    3,750

    2363 - 2387

    95

    3,789

    2388 - 2412

    96

    3,829

    2413 - 2437

    97

    3,869

    2438 - 2462

    98

    3,908

    2463 - 2487

    *98

    3,948

    2488 - 2512

    99

    3,988

    *In order to accommodate the 2% benefit reduction required under Act 144, the Rates of Compensation of $98, $147, $196, $245, $294, $343, $392, $441, $490, and $539 now correspond to two different ranges of the Highest Quarterly Wage (Part A) and Qualifying Wages (Part C) in the Table Specified for the Determination of Rate and Amount of Benefits in the UC Law

    Part A
    Highest Quarterly Wage    		Part B
    Rate of Compensation    		Part C
    Qualifying Wages

    2513 - 2537

    100

    4,027

    2538 - 2562

    101

    4,067

    2563 - 2587

    102

    4,107

    2588 - 2612

    103

    4,147

    2613 - 2637

    104

    4,186

    2638 - 2662

    105

    4,226

    2663 - 2687

    106

    4,266

    2688 - 2712

    107

    4,305

    2713 - 2737

    108

    4,345

    2738 - 2762

    109

    4,385

    2763 - 2787

    110

    4,424

    2788 - 2812

    111

    4,464

    2813 - 2837

    112

    4,504

    2838 - 2862

    113

    4,543

    2863 - 2887

    114

    4,583

    2888 - 2912

    115

    4,623

    2913 - 2937

    116

    4,662

    2938 - 2962

    117

    4,702

    2963 - 2987

    118

    4,742

    2988 - 3012

    119

    4,781

    3013 - 3037

    120

    4,821

    3038 - 3062

    121

    4,861

    3063 - 3087

    122

    4,900

    3088 - 3112

    123

    4,940

    3113 - 3137

    124

    4,980

    3138 - 3162

    125

    5,020

    3163 - 3187

    126

    5,059

    3188 - 3212

    127

    5,099

    3213 - 3237

    128

    5,139

    3238 - 3262

    129

    5,178

    3263 - 3287

    130

    5,218

    3288 - 3312

    131

    5,258

    3313 - 3337

    132

    5,297

    3338 - 3362

    133

    5,337

    3363 - 3387

    134

    5,377

    3388 - 3412

    135

    5,416

    3413 - 3437

    136

    5,456

    3438 - 3462

    137

    5,496

    3463 - 3487

    138

    5,535

    3488 - 3512

    139

    5,575

    3513 - 3537

    140

    5,615

    3538 - 3562

    141

    5,654

    3563 - 3587

    142

    5,694

    3588 - 3612

    143

    5,734

    3613 - 3637

    144

    5,774

    3638 - 3662

    145

    5,813

    3663 - 3687

    146

    5,853

    3688 - 3712

    147

    5,893

    3713 - 3737

    *147

    5,932

    3738 - 3762

    148

    5,972

    3763 - 3787

    149

    6,012

    3788 - 3812

    150

    6,051

    3813 - 3837

    151

    6,091

    3838 - 3862

    152

    6,131

    3863 - 3887

    153

    6,170

    3888 - 3912

    154

    6,210

    3913 - 3937

    155

    6,250

    3938 - 3962

    156

    6,289

    3963 - 3987

    157

    6,329

    3988 - 4012

    158

    6,369

    4013 - 4037

    159

    6,408

    4038 - 4062

    160

    6,448

    4063 - 4087

    161

    6,488

    4088 - 4112

    162

    6,527

    4113 - 4137

    163

    6,567

    4138 - 4162

    164

    6,607

    4163 - 4187

    165

    6,647

    4188 - 4212

    166

    6,686

    4213 - 4237

    167

    6,726

    4238 - 4262

    168

    6,766

    4263 - 4287

    169

    6,805

    4288 - 4312

    170

    6,845

    4313 - 4337

    171

    6,885

    4338 - 4362

    172

    6,924

    4363 - 4387

    173

    6,964

    *In order to accommodate the 2% benefit reduction required under Act 144, the Rates of Compensation of $98, $147, $196, $245, $294, $343, $392, $441, $490, $539, and $588 now correspond to two different ranges of the Highest Quarterly Wage (Part A) and Qualifying Wages (Part C) in the Table Specified for the Determination of Rate and Amount of Benefits in the UC Law.

    Part A
    Highest Quarterly Wage    		Part B
    Rate of Compensation    		Part C
    Qualifying Wages

    4388 - 4412

    174

    7,004

    4413 - 4437

    175

    7,043

    4438 - 4462

    176

    7,083

    4463 - 4487

    177

    7,123

    4488 - 4512

    178

    7,162

    4513 - 4537

    179

    7,202

    4538 - 4562

    180

    7,242

    4563 - 4587

    181

    7,281

    4588 - 4612

    182

    7,321

    4613 - 4637

    183

    7,361

    4638 - 4662

    184

    7,400

    4663 - 4687

    185

    7,440

    4688 - 4712

    186

    7,480

    4713 - 4737

    187

    7,520

    4738 - 4762

    188

    7,559

    4763 - 4787

    189

    7,599

    4788 - 4812

    190

    7,639

    4813 - 4837

    191

    7,678

    4838 - 4862

    192

    7,718

    4863 - 4887

    193

    7,758

    4888 - 4912

    194

    7,797

    4913 - 4937

    195

    7,837

    4938 - 4962

    196

    7,877

    4963 - 4987

    *196

    7,916

    4988 - 5012

    197

    7,956

    5013 - 5037

    198

    7,996

    5038 - 5062

    199

    8,035

    5063 - 5087

    200

    8,075

    5088 - 5112

    201

    8,115

    5113 - 5137

    202

    8,154

    5138 - 5162

    203

    8,194

    5163 - 5187

    204

    8,234

    5188 - 5212

    205

    8,274

    5213 - 5237

    206

    8,313

    5238 - 5262

    207

    8,353

    5263 - 5287

    208

    8,393

    5288 - 5312

    209

    8,432

    5313 - 5337

    210

    8,472

    5338 - 5362

    211

    8,512

    5363 - 5387

    212

    8,551

    5388 - 5412

    213

    8,591

    5413 - 5437

    214

    8,631

    5438 - 5462

    215

    8,670

    5463 - 5487

    216

    8,710

    5488 - 5512

    217

    8,750

    5513 - 5537

    218

    8,789

    5538 - 5562

    219

    8,829

    5563 - 5587

    220

    8,869

    5588 - 5612

    221

    8,908

    5613 - 5637

    222

    8,948

    5638 - 5662

    223

    8,988

    5663 - 5687

    224

    9,027

    5688 - 5712

    225

    9,067

    5713 - 5737

    226

    9,107

    5738 - 5762

    227

    9,147

    5763 - 5787

    228

    9,186

    5788 - 5812

    229

    9,226

    5813 - 5837

    230

    9,266

    5838 - 5862

    231

    9,305

    5863 - 5887

    232

    9,345

    5888 - 5912

    233

    9,385

    5913 - 5937

    234

    9,424

    5938 - 5962

    235

    9,464

    5963 - 5987

    236

    9,504

    5988 - 6012

    237

    9,543

    6013 - 6037

    238

    9,583

    6038 - 6062

    239

    9,623

    6063 - 6087

    240

    9,662

    6088 - 6112

    241

    9,702

    6113 - 6137

    242

    9,742

    6138 - 6162

    243

    9,781

    6163 - 6187

    244

    9,821

    6188 - 6212

    245

    9,861

    6213 - 6237

    *245

    9,900

    6238 - 6262

    246

    9,940

    *In order to accommodate the 2% benefit reduction required under Act 144, the Rates of Compensation of $98, $147, $196, $245, $294, $343, $392, $441, $490, $539, and $588 now correspond to two different ranges of the Highest Quarterly Wage (Part A) and Qualifying Wages (Part C) in the Table Specified for the Determination of Rate and Amount of Benefits in the UC Law.

    Part A
    Highest Quarterly Wage    		Part B
    Rate of Compensation    		Part C
    Qualifying Wages

    6263 - 6287

    247

    9,980

    6288 - 6312

    248

    10,020

    6313 - 6337

    249

    10,059

    6338 - 6362

    250

    10,099

    6363 - 6387

    251

    10,139

    6388 - 6412

    252

    10,178

    6413 - 6437

    253

    10,218

    6438 - 6462

    254

    10,258

    6463 - 6487

    255

    10,297

    6488 - 6512

    256

    10,337

    6513 - 6537

    257

    10,377

    6538 - 6562

    258

    10,416

    6563 - 6587

    259

    10,456

    6588 - 6612

    260

    10,496

    6613 - 6637

    261

    10,535

    6638 - 6662

    262

    10,575

    6663 - 6687

    263

    10,615

    6688 - 6712

    264

    10,654

    6713 - 6737

    265

    10,694

    6738 - 6762

    266

    10,734

    6763 - 6787

    267

    10,774

    6788 - 6812

    268

    10,813

    6813 - 6837

    269

    10,853

    6838 - 6862

    270

    10,893

    6863 - 6887

    271

    10,932

    6888 - 6912

    272

    10,972

    6913 - 6937

    273

    11,012

    6938 - 6962

    274

    11,051

    6963 - 6987

    275

    11,091

    6988 - 7012

    276

    11,131

    7013 - 7037

    277

    11,170

    7038 - 7062

    278

    11,210

    7063 - 7087

    279

    11,250

    7088 - 7112

    280

    11,289

    7113 - 7137

    281

    11,329

    7138 - 7162

    282

    11,369

    7163 - 7187

    283

    11,408

    7188 - 7212

    284

    11,448

    7213 - 7237

    285

    11,488

    7238 - 7262

    286

    11,527

    7263 - 7287

    287

    11,567

    7288 - 7312

    288

    11,607

    7313 - 7337

    289

    11,647

    7338 - 7362

    290

    11,686

    7363 - 7387

    291

    11,726

    7388 - 7412

    292

    11,766

    7413 - 7437

    293

    11,805

    7438 - 7462

    294

    11,845

    7463 - 7487

    *294

    11,885

    7488 - 7512

    295

    11,924

    7513 - 7537

    296

    11,964

    7538 - 7562

    297

    12,004

    7563 - 7587

    298

    12,043

    7588 - 7612

    299

    12,083

    7613 - 7637

    300

    12,123

    7638 - 7662

    301

    12,162

    7663 - 7687

    302

    12,202

    7688 - 7712

    303

    12,242

    7713 - 7737

    304

    12,281

    7738 - 7762

    305

    12,321

    7763 - 7787

    306

    12,361

    7788 - 7812

    307

    12,400

    7813 - 7837

    308

    12,440

    7838 - 7862

    309

    12,480

    7863 - 7887

    310

    12,520

    7888 - 7912

    311

    12,559

    7913 - 7937

    312

    12,599

    7938 - 7962

    313

    12,639

    7963 - 7987

    314

    12,678

    7988 - 8012

    315

    12,718

    8013 - 8037

    316

    12,758

    8038 - 8062

    317

    12,797

    8063 - 8087

    318

    12,837

    8088 - 8112

    319

    12,877

    8113 - 8137

    320

    12,916

    *In order to accommodate the 2% benefit reduction required under Act 144, the Rates of Compensation of $98, $147, $196, $245, $294, $343, $392, $441, $490, $539, and $588 now correspond to two different ranges of the Highest Quarterly Wage (Part A) and Qualifying Wages (Part C) in the Table Specified for the Determination of Rate and Amount of Benefits in the UC Law.

    Part A
    Highest Quarterly Wage    		Part B
    Rate of Compensation    		Part C
    Qualifying Wages

    8138 - 8162

    321

    12,956

    8163 - 8187

    322

    12,996

    8188 - 8212

    323

    13,035

    8213 - 8237

    324

    13,075

    8238 - 8262

    325

    13,115

    8263 - 8287

    326

    13,154

    8288 - 8312

    327

    13,194

    8313 - 8337

    328

    13,234

    8338 - 8362

    329

    13,274

    8363 - 8387

    330

    13,313

    8388 - 8412

    331

    13,353

    8413 - 8437

    332

    13,393

    8438 - 8462

    333

    13,432

    8463 - 8487

    334

    13,472

    8488 - 8512

    335

    13,512

    8513 - 8537

    336

    13,551

    8538 - 8562

    337

    13,591

    8563 - 8587

    338

    13,631

    8588 - 8612

    339

    13,670

    8613 - 8637

    340

    13,710

    8638 - 8662

    341

    13,750

    8663 - 8687

    342

    13,789

    8688 - 8712

    343

    13,829

    8713 - 8737

    *343

    13,869

    8738 - 8762

    344

    13,908

    8763 - 8787

    345

    13,948

    8788 - 8812

    346

    13,988

    8813 - 8837

    347

    14,027

    8838 - 8862

    348

    14,067

    8863 - 8887

    349

    14,107

    8888 - 8912

    350

    14,147

    8913 - 8937

    351

    14,186

    8938 - 8962

    352

    14,226

    8963 - 8987

    353

    14,266

    8988 - 9012

    354

    14,305

    9013 - 9037

    355

    14,345

    9038 - 9062

    356

    14,385

    9063 - 9087

    357

    14,424

    9088 - 9112

    358

    14,464

    9113 - 9137

    359

    14,504

    9138 - 9162

    360

    14,543

    9163 - 9187

    361

    14,583

    9188 - 9212

    362

    14,623

    9213 - 9237

    363

    14,662

    9238 - 9262

    364

    14,702

    9263 - 9287

    365

    14,742

    9288 - 9312

    366

    14,781

    9313 - 9337

    367

    14,821

    9338 - 9362

    368

    14,861

    9363 - 9387

    369

    14,900

    9388 - 9412

    370

    14,940

    9413 - 9437

    371

    14,980

    9438 - 9462

    372

    15,020

    9463 - 9487

    373

    15,059

    9488 - 9512

    374

    15,099

    9513 - 9537

    375

    15,139

    9538 - 9562

    376

    15,178

    9563 - 9587

    377

    15,218

    9588 - 9612

    378

    15,258

    9613 - 9637

    379

    15,297

    9638 - 9662

    380

    15,337

    9663 - 9687

    381

    15,377

    9688 - 9712

    382

    15,416

    9713 - 9737

    383

    15,456

    9738 - 9762

    384

    15,496

    9763 - 9787

    385

    15,535

    9788 - 9812

    386

    15,575

    9813 - 9837

    387

    15,615

    9838 - 9862

    388

    15,654

    9863 - 9887

    389

    15,694

    9888 - 9912

    390

    15,734

    9913 - 9937

    391

    15,774

    9938 - 9962

    392

    15,813

    9963 - 9987

    *392

    15,853

    9988 - 10012

    393

    15,893

    *In order to accommodate the 2% benefit reduction required under Act 144, the Rates of Compensation of $98, $147, $196, $245, $294, $343, $392, $441, $490, $539, and $588 now correspond to two different ranges of the Highest Quarterly Wage (Part A) and Qualifying Wages (Part C) in the Table Specified for the Determination of Rate and Amount of Benefits in the UC Law.

    Part A
    Highest Quarterly Wage    		Part B
    Rate of Compensation    		Part C
    Qualifying Wages

    10013 - 10037

    394

    15,932

    10038 - 10062

    395

    15,972

    10063 - 10087

    396

    16,012

    10088 - 10112

    397

    16,051

    10113 - 10137

    398

    16,091

    10138 - 10162

    399

    16,131

    10163 - 10187

    400

    16,170

    10188 - 10212

    401

    16,210

    10213 - 10237

    402

    16,250

    10238 - 10262

    403

    16,289

    10263 - 10287

    404

    16,329

    10288 - 10312

    405

    16,369

    10313 - 10337

    406

    16,408

    10338 - 10362

    407

    16,448

    10363 - 10387

    408

    16,488

    10388 - 10412

    409

    16,527

    10413 - 10437

    410

    16,567

    10438 - 10462

    411

    16,607

    10463 - 10487

    412

    16,647

    10488 - 10512

    413

    16,686

    10513 - 10537

    414

    16,726

    10538 - 10562

    415

    16,766

    10563 - 10587

    416

    16,805

    10588 - 10612

    417

    16,845

    10613 - 10637

    418

    16,885

    10638 - 10662

    419

    16,924

    10663 - 10687

    420

    16,964

    10688 - 10712

    421

    17,004

    10713 - 10737

    422

    17,043

    10738 - 10762

    423

    17,083

    10763 - 10787

    424

    17,123

    10788 - 10812

    425

    17,162

    10813 - 10837

    426

    17,202

    10838 - 10862

    427

    17,242

    10863 - 10887

    428

    17,281

    10888 - 10912

    429

    17,321

    10913 - 10937

    430

    17,361

    10938 - 10962

    431

    17,400

    10963 - 10987

    432

    17,440

    10988 - 11012

    433

    17,480

    11013 - 11037

    434

    17,520

    11038 - 11062

    435

    17,559

    11063 - 11087

    436

    17,599

    11088 - 11112

    437

    17,639

    11113 - 11137

    438

    17,678

    11138 - 11162

    439

    17,718

    11163 - 11187

    440

    17,758

    11188 - 11212

    441

    17,797

    11213 - 11237

    *441

    17,837

    11238 - 11262

    442

    17,877

    11263 - 11287

    443

    17,916

    11288 - 11312

    444

    17,956

    11313 - 11337

    445

    17,996

    11338 - 11362

    446

    18,035

    11363 - 11387

    447

    18,075

    11388 - 11412

    448

    18,115

    11413 - 11437

    449

    18,154

    11438 - 11462

    450

    18,194

    11463 - 11487

    451

    18,234

    11488 - 11512

    452

    18,274

    11513 - 11537

    453

    18,313

    11538 - 11562

    454

    18,353

    11563 - 11587

    455

    18,393

    11588 - 11612

    456

    18,432

    11613 - 11637

    457

    18,472

    11638 - 11662

    458

    18,512

    11663 - 11687

    459

    18,551

    11688 - 11712

    460

    18,591

    11713 - 11737

    461

    18,631

    11738 - 11762

    462

    18,670

    11763 - 11787

    463

    18,710

    11788 - 11812

    464

    18,750

    11813 - 11837

    465

    18,789

    11838 - 11862

    466

    18,829

    11863 - 11887

    467

    18,869

    *In order to accommodate the 2% benefit reduction required under Act 144, the Rates of Compensation of $98, $147, $196, $245, $294, $343, $392, $441, $490, $539, and $588 now correspond to two different ranges of the Highest Quarterly Wage (Part A) and Qualifying Wages (Part C) in the Table Specified for the Determination of Rate and Amount of Benefits in the UC Law.

    Part A
    Highest Quarterly Wage    		Part B
    Rate of Compensation    		Part C
    Qualifying Wages

    11888 - 11912

    468

    18,908

    11913 - 11937

    469

    18,948

    11938 - 11962

    470

    18,988

    11963 - 11987

    471

    19,027

    11988 - 12012

    472

    19,067

    12013 - 12037

    473

    19,107

    12038 - 12062

    474

    19,147

    12063 - 12087

    475

    19,186

    12088 - 12112

    476

    19,226

    12113 - 12137

    477

    19,266

    12138 - 12162

    478

    19,305

    12163 - 12187

    479

    19,345

    12188 - 12212

    480

    19,385

    12213 - 12237

    481

    19,424

    12238 - 12262

    482

    19,464

    12263 - 12287

    483

    19,504

    12288 - 12312

    484

    19,543

    12313 - 12337

    485

    19,583

    12338 - 12362

    486

    19,623

    12363 - 12387

    487

    19,662

    12388 - 12412

    488

    19,702

    12413 - 12437

    489

    19,742

    12438 - 12462

    *490

    19,781

    12463 - 12487

    490

    19,821

    12488 - 12512

    491

    19,861

    12513 - 12537

    492

    19,900

    12538 - 12562

    493

    19,940

    12563 - 12587

    494

    19,980

    12588 - 12612

    495

    20,020

    12613 - 12637

    496

    20,059

    12638 - 12662

    497

    20,099

    12663 - 12687

    498

    20,139

    12688 - 12712

    499

    20,178

    12713 - 12737

    500

    20,218

    12738 - 12762

    501

    20,258

    12763 - 12787

    502

    20,297

    12788 - 12812

    503

    20,337

    12813 - 12837

    504

    20,377

    12838 - 12862

    505

    20,416

    12863 - 12887

    506

    20,456

    12888 - 12912

    507

    20,496

    12913 - 12937

    508

    20,535

    12938 - 12962

    509

    20,575

    12963 - 12987

    510

    20,615

    12988 - 13012

    511

    20,654

    13013 - 13037

    512

    20,694

    13038 - 13062

    513

    20,734

    13063 - 13087

    514

    20,774

    13088 - 13112

    515

    20,813

    13113 - 13137

    516

    20,853

    13138 - 13162

    517

    20,893

    13163 - 13187

    518

    20,932

    13188 - 13212

    519

    20,972

    13213 - 13237

    520

    21,012

    13238 - 13262

    521

    21,051

    13263 - 13287

    522

    21,091

    13288 - 13312

    523

    21,131

    13313 - 13337

    524

    21,170

    13338 - 13362

    525

    21,210

    13363 - 13387

    526

    21,250

    13388 - 13412

    527

    21,289

    13413 - 13437

    528

    21,329

    13438 - 13462

    529

    21,369

    13463 - 13487

    530

    21,408

    13488 - 13512

    531

    21,448

    13513 - 13537

    532

    21,488

    13538 - 13562

    533

    21,527

    13563 - 13587

    534

    21,567

    13588 - 13612

    535

    21,607

    13613 - 13637

    536

    21,647

    13638 - 13662

    537

    21,686

    13663 - 13687

    538

    21,726

    13688 - 13712

    539

    21,766

    13713 - 13737

    *539

    21,805

    *In order to accommodate the 2% benefit reduction required under Act 144, the Rates of Compensation of $98, $147, $196, $245, $294, $343, $392, $441, $490, $539, and $588 now correspond to two different ranges of the Highest Quarterly Wage (Part A) and Qualifying Wages (Part C) in the Table Specified for the Determination of Rate and Amount of Benefits in the UC Law.

    Part A
    Highest Quarterly Wage    		Part B
    Rate of Compensation    		Part C
    Qualifying Wages
    13738 - 1376254021,845
    13763 - 1378754121,885
    13788 - 1381254221,924
    13813 - 1383754321,964
    13838 - 1386254422,004
    13863 - 1388754522,043
    13888 - 1391254622,083
    13913 - 1393754722,123
    13938 - 1396254822,162
    13963 - 1398754922,202
    13988 - 1401255022,242
    14013 - 1403755122,281
    14038 - 1406255222,321
    14063 - 1408755322,361
    14088 - 1411255422,400
    14113 - 1413755522,440
    14138 - 1416255622,480
    14163 - 1418755722,520
    14188 - 1421255822,559
    14213 - 1423755922,599
    14238 - 1426256022,639
    14263 - 1428756122,678
    14288 - 1431256222,718
    14313 - 1433756322,758
    14338 - 1436256422,797
    14363 - 1438756522,837
    14388 - 1441256622,877
    14413 - 1443756722,916
    14438 - 1446256822,956
    14463 - 1448756922,996
    14488 - 1451257023,035
    14513 - 1453757123,075
    14538-1456257223,115
    14563-1458757323,154
    14588-1461257423,194
    14613-1463757523,234
    14638-1466257623,274
    14663-1468757723,313
    14688-1471257823,353
    14713-1473757923,393
    14738-1476258023,432
    14763-1478758123,472
    14788-1481258223,512
    14,813-14,83758323,551
    14,838-14,86258423,591
    14,863-14,88758523,631
    14,888-14,91258623,670
    14,913-14,93758723,710
    14,938-14,96258823,750
    14,963-14,987*58823,789
    14,988-15,01258923,829
    15,013-15,03759023,869
    15,038-15,06259123,908
    15,063-15,08759223,948
    15,088-15,11259323,988
    15,113-15,13759424,027
    15,138-15,16259524,067
    15,163-15,18759624,107
    15,188-15,21259724,147
    15,213-15,23759824,186
    15,238-15,26259924,226
    15,263-15,28760024,266
    15,288-15,312601
    		24,305
    15,313-15,33760224,345
    15,338-15,36260324,385
    15,363-15,38760424,424
    15,388 or more605*Amount Required under Section 401(A)(2)

    * Section 401(A)(2) states "Except as provided in Section 404(A)(3), not less than thirty-seven per centum (37%) of the employee's total base year wages have been paid in one or more quarters, other than the highest quarter in such employee's base year."

    *In order to accommodate the 2% benefit reduction required under Act 144, the Rates of Compensation of $98, $147, $196, $245, $294, $343, $392, $441, $490, $539, and $588 now correspond to two different ranges of the Highest Quarterly Wage (Part A) and Qualifying Wages (Part C) in the Table Specified for the Determination of Rate and Amount of Benefits in the UC Law.

    Benefit Eligibility

    You and your employer will be given an opportunity to provide information with regard to any eligibility issues that arise on your application for UC benefits. This information may be gathered during a telephone interview or by a specially designed form to address the issue under review.

    If you are receiving benefits when an eligibility issue is identified, you will receive the "Advance Notice form" to notify you that your receipt of benefits is being reviewed and that your eligibility for benefits may be affected. You will continue to receive benefits unless a written decision of ineligibility is issued.

    The fact-finding interview is your opportunity to tell your view of the facts to the UC representative. At that time, you have the right to present information to clarify the eligibility issue or to rebut information presented by another party. If you are scheduled for an interview, you are required to be available at the scheduled date and time. If there is a good reason why you are unable to receive the call, it is your responsibility to call the UC representative immediately and arrange another interview.

    The following are some of the disqualifying provisions of the Pennsylvania UC Law.

    DISCHARGE

    Section 402(e) provides that an individual who is discharged from employment for reasons that are considered to be willful misconduct connected with his/her work, is not eligible to receive benefits. The employer must show that the employee's actions rose to the level of willful misconduct. "Willful misconduct" is considered an act of wanton or willful disregard of the employer's interests, the deliberate violation of rules, the disregard of standards of behavior that an employer can rightfully expect from an employee, or negligence that manifests culpability, wrongful intent, evil design, or intentional and substantial disregard of the employer's interests or of the employee's duties and obligations. While it is the employer's prerogative to discharge an employee, an employee is not ineligible for UC benefits unless the discharge is due to willful misconduct. Pennsylvania's courts have provided guidance in determining an individual's eligibility in specific situations involving a discharge for willful misconduct. Following are examples of some common discharge situations.

    Absenteeism/Tardiness

    Prior to being discharged for absenteeism or tardiness, the claimant must have been warned about such conduct. In addition, there have been cases where one absence is sufficient to show willful misconduct. The reason for the last occurrence will be taken into consideration in determining if the claimant had a good reason for being tardy or absent. Absenteeism alone may justify a discharge, but without a showing of wanton and willful disregard of the employer's interests, benefits cannot be denied. Generally, if an individual has good cause for missing work, such as being ill or having an ill child, and reports off according to the employer's policy, that individual's conduct does not rise to the level of willful misconduct.

    However, there can be factors that may affect the eligibility determination, such as the employer's rule for calling off, the method which the individual used in calling off, the reason for the last incident, the nature of the work, past attendance record and previous warnings for absenteeism or tardiness.

    Rule Violation

    Deliberate violation of an employer's rule that is known to the employee constitutes willful misconduct if the employer's rule is reasonable and the employee's conduct, in violating the rule, was not motivated by good cause. The employer must show the existence of the rule and that the rule was violated. The employer must also show that the claimant was aware, or should have been aware, of the rule. If this is established, the claimant must show that the rule was not reasonable, or that he/she had good cause for violating the rule.

    Attitude Toward Employer or Disruptive Influence

    Disregard of standards of behavior which an employer can rightfully expect from his/her employee constitutes willful misconduct. However, where a claimant is discharged due to his/her attitude toward the employer or due to being a disruptive influence, the employer must show specific conduct adverse to the employer's interests.

    Damage to Equipment or Property

    Negligence which manifests culpability, wrongful intent, evil design, or intentional and substantial disregard of the employer's interests or of the employee's duties and obligations constitutes willful misconduct. Where the negligence results in damage to equipment, damage caused by the worker to equipment or materials is not usually misconduct. The employer must show that the action that caused the damage was willful or due to willful carelessness or show that the claimant would not have damaged the equipment if he/she had used reasonable care of which he/she was capable in order for the action to be willful misconduct.

    Unsatisfactory Work Performance

    Unsatisfactory work performance is not considered willful misconduct where the claimant is working to the best of his/her ability. However, it is willful misconduct where the employer shows that the claimant was capable of doing the work, but was not performing up to standards despite warnings and admonitions. This is conduct showing an intentional and substantial disregard of the employer's interests.

    Drug and Alcohol Testing

    The UC Law provides for the denial of benefits for failure to submit (to) and/or pass a drug or alcohol test, provided the test is lawful and not in disagreement with an existing labor agreement. In order to be eligible for UC, the claimant must show that the test was unlawful, violated an existing labor agreement, or was inaccurate.

    VOLUNTARY QUIT

    Section 402(b) of the Pennsylvania UC Law provides, in part, that a claimant shall be ineligible for benefits for any week in which his/her unemployment is due to voluntarily leaving work without cause of a necessitous and compelling nature. A claimant who voluntarily quits continuing work has the burden of proof in establishing good cause for quitting; and, that such cause was real and substantial, leaving the claimant no other alternative. The burden is on the claimant to show that, prior to quitting continuing employment, he/she made every reasonable effort to maintain the employer/employee relationship.

    Following are examples of some common voluntary quit situations.

    Health Reasons

    To be eligible, the claimant must inform the employer of his/her health limitations prior to quitting so that the employer can offer suitable work within the claimant's limitations. The claimant must also be able and available for suggested accommodations. If the employer fails to offer suitable work, the claimant may be eligible for UC.

    Transportation Problems

    To be eligible, the claimant must show that the loss of the transportation was through no fault of his/her own and rendered his/her problem virtually insurmountable. He/she must attempt to secure alternate transportation prior to quitting. The claimant must also be able and available for suitable work in the local labor market consistent with his/her limitations.

    Spouse Following Spouse

    To be eligible, the claimant must show that the reason for the spouse's relocation was beyond the spouse's control, and that such relocation created economic circumstances that could not be overcome or that it was economically impossible to maintain two residences.

    Leaving Work Due to Personal Reasons

    To be eligible, the claimant must show that he/she quit due to personal circumstances that left him/her no reasonable alternative. The claimant must show that, prior to quitting, he/she made a reasonable attempt to maintain the employer/employee relationship. The claimant must also be able and available for suitable work.

    To Attend School

    Quitting a job to attend school is not considered a cause of a necessitous and compelling nature, unless it is to attend school or training provided under the Trade Readjustment Act (TRA). If the claimant quits to attend TRA training, he/she must show that the job he/she quit was not suitable work to be eligible for UC. Suitable work for the purposes of this exception to Section 402(b) means work of a substantially equal or higher skill level than the claimant's past "adversely affected employment," and wages of such work is not less than 80 percent of the worker's "average weekly wage."

    Due to Unsuitable Work

    When an employee accepts a position, he/she admits to the initial suitability of the position with respect to its wages and the conditions of employment. When a claimant quits because the job was unsuitable, the claimant must show there were changes in the conditions of employment, to which he/she did not agree upon, that made the job unsuitable, or there was deception on the part of the employer with regard to the conditions of employment at the time of hire, or he/she shall be considered ineligible. The suitability of the work will be determined by considering factors such as the degree of risk involved to the claimant's health, safety and morals; the claimant's physical fitness; the claimant's prior training and experience; the distance of the available work from the claimant's residence; the prevailing condition of the labor market; and, the prevailing wage rates in the trade or occupation.

    Job Not the Same as What Was Anticipated

    To be eligible, the claimant must show that the monetary expectations of employment were not fulfilled through no fault of the claimant. For example, a claimant takes a job selling vacuum cleaners because he/she has been told he/she could make $50,000 per year through commission sales. After three weeks, the claimant quits the job because he/she was unable to make any sales and the personal expenses exceeded the income thereby warranting the allowance of benefits.

    The following are some exceptions to the disqualifying provision of Section 402(b) of the Pennsylvania UC Law:

    • You are permitted to exercise the option of accepting a temporary layoff from an available position under a labor-management contract agreement, or under an established employer plan, program or policy.
    • If you are covered by a Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) Program Certification, you may leave work to participate in training approved under the Trade Act of 1974, but only if that work is determined to be "not suitable," as defined by the Trade Act.

    MISCELLANEOUS ISSUES

    Following are examples of eligibility issues that are not related to the claimant's separation from employment.

    Able and Available

    Compensation shall be payable to any employee who is, or becomes, unemployed and is able to work and available for suitable work. The claimant must prove a realistic attachment to the local labor market as a whole, as indicated by the claimant's readiness, willingness, and ability to accept some substantial and suitable work. The claimant must certify that he/she is able to accept and is available for suitable work during each week for which he/she files a claim for benefits.

    Active Search for Work

    Effective with applications for benefits dated Jan. 1, 2012, and after with some exceptions, the claimant is required to register for employment search services offered by the Pennsylvania Careerlink®, apply for positions that offer employment and wages similar to those the individual had prior to becoming unemployed, participate in work search activities, and keep a weekly record of the efforts made to find work.

    This is a week-to-week test. The claimant must meet the requirements for each week in order to qualify for benefits.

    Corporate Officers

    The UC Law was never intended to provide benefits to those individuals who become "unemployed" by reason of the failure of their own business ventures. An individual, who, through ownership of stock and his/her position in the corporation, exercises a "substantial degree of control" over its operation, must be considered a self-employed businessperson. The claimant must provide information showing that he/she is not a self-employed businessperson to be eligible. The only exception with respect to ineligibility of corporate officers is provided in Section 402.4 of the Law. If the corporation has been forced into involuntary bankruptcy under the provisions of Chapter 7, Title 11, of the United States Code, the officers of the corporation would not be ineligible for benefits.

    Refusal of Suitable Work

    Section 402(a) provides, in part, that an employee shall be ineligible for compensation for any week in which his/her unemployment is due to failure, without good cause, either to apply for suitable work at such time and in such manner as the department may prescribe, or to accept suitable work when offered to him/her by the employment office or by any employer. The employer must notify the department within seven days of the offer of work.

    Section 402(a.1) provides a claimant is ineligible for compensation for any week in which the unemployment is due to failure to accept an offer of suitable full-time work in order to pursue seasonal or part-time employment.

    The responsibility rests with the department to determine whether the work that was offered was suitable (see "Due to Unsuitable Work under Voluntary Quit"). If the work is determined to be suitable, the claimant must show that he/she had good cause to refuse the referral or to refuse the offer or suitable work to be eligible.

    Incarcerated Employees

    Section 402.6 provides, in part, that an employee shall not be eligible for any weeks of unemployment during which the employee is incarcerated after a conviction. The party who carries the burden of proof is dependent on who alleges that the claimant is both convicted and incarcerated.

    1. If an employer alleges that the claimant is convicted and incarcerated, the employer must show that the claimant meets both requirements for ineligibility under Section 402.6, in that he/she is both convicted and incarcerated.
    2. Where the department investigates potential ineligibility under Section 402.6 without information from an employer or claimant, the department must show that the claimant is both convicted and incarcerated. If the claimant provides information, which indicates there is a potential issue under Section 402.6, the claimant must show that he/she is not both convicted and incarcerated.
    3. If the claimant provides information, which indicates there is a potential issue under Section 402.6, the claimant must show that he/she is not both convicted and incarcerated.

    Strike

    You may be ineligible for benefits if you participate in a work stoppage that is determined by the department to be a strike.

    Severance Pay

    Section 404(d)(1) of the PA UC Law provides, in part, that benefits shall be paid to an otherwise eligible employee, compensation in an amount equal to his/her weekly benefit rate less the total amount of severance pay that is attributed to the week.

    Severance pay in an amount greater than 40% of the average annual wage will be attributed to the weeks immediately after the claimant’s separation from employment. The claimant’s weekly benefit rate will be reduced for a certain number of weeks, but not to an amount less than zero. The number of weeks will depend on the amount of the severance payment and the claimant’s regular full-time wage.

    EXAMPLE: A claimant receives $42,000 in severance pay. Forty percent of Pennsylvania's average annual wage ($50,699.48 for 2018) is $20,280.00. Therefore, $20,280.00 is subtracted from $42,000 equaling $21,720, which is the amount of the claimant's severance pay that is deductible. The claimant was earning $1,200 a week at the time of his separation. Accordingly, the deductible amount of severance pay is allocated at $1,200 per week to the first 18 weeks the claimant is unemployed. Because $1,200 exceeds the maximum weekly UC benefit rate, the claimant would not receive any benefits for this 18-week period. The 19th week would be calculated by taking the remaining severance pay amount of $120.00 to determine eligibility.

    This example is to calculate severance pay received in 2018. Please note that the average annual wage is subject to change each year which will change the calculation.

    *The average annual wage, for unemployment compensation purposes, is based on the most recent three fiscal years, or 36 months of data. Effective with claim week ending Jan. 13, 2018, the severance pay calculations will change in accordance with the new average annual wage.

    Social Security or Pensions

    Pensions and retirement payments are deducted from UC if a base-year employer maintained or contributed to the pension plan and base-year employment affected the claimant's eligibility for, or increased the amount of, the pension. Fifty percent of the pro-rated, weekly pension amount is deducted if the claimant contributed in any amount to the pension plan. If the pension is entirely employer funded, 100 percent of the pro-rated, weekly pension amount is deducted from UC.

    Social Security and Railroad Retirement pensions are not deducted from UC benefit payments.

    A lump-sum pension payment is not deducted from UC, unless the claimant had the option of taking a monthly pension. In addition, a lump-sum pension is not deductible if the claimant "rolls over" the lump-sum into an eligible retirement plan such as an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) within 60 days of receipt.

    Predetermination of Claims

    Please note that eligibility for unemployment compensation is not predetermined. Eligibility determinations only are made after an application for benefits has been filed and are based on the individual circumstances of each case. If you have a question regarding your claim or the claim of a former employee, please contact a UC service center at 1-888-313-7284.

    Understanding the Determination

    If you have any questions or do not understand any part of a determination, please feel free to contact the UC service center to request an explanation of your determination. For example, if you do not understand the provision of the Law, or if there are findings of fact that you question, you may contact the UC service center for an explanation.

    Appeal Rights

    You may appeal if the determination denies benefits and you think you should be eligible for benefits, or the determination grants benefits and you think you should be eligible for more benefits.

    Self-Employment

    You may be ineligible for benefits if you are self-employed, setting up a business, or have ownership interest in a business.

    Self-Employment During the Base Year

    Services performed in self-employment do not qualify as base year employment and will not be used to establish financial eligibility for benefits. Independent contractors are self-employed. The following two factors must exist for a claimant to be considered self-employed. 1) The individual has been and will continue to be free from control or direction over the performance of his/her services, both under his/her contract of hire and in fact. 2) As to such services, the individual is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, profession or business. If the claimant alleges an employer/employee relationship, but the employer states that the claimant is self-employed, the employer must prove that the claimant is free from control over the performance of the service and customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, profession or business.

    Self-Employment While Claiming Benefits

    Section 402(h) provides that a claimant is ineligible for any week in which he/she is engaged in self-employment. When a claimant is starting a new business, the claimant becomes self-employed with the first positive step toward starting the business. For example, the claimant would become self-employed when he/she began advertising for business, rented an office, purchased equipment/property, etc.

    Self-Employment/Sideline Business

    There is an exception in Section 402(h) for the operation of a sideline business. The courts have provided a four-pronged test for eligibility for an individual engaged in a sideline business. An employee who has a proprietary interest in a sideline business may still receive benefits if it is proven that all four of the following conditions are met:

    1. Concurrency - the self-employment activities must have been conducted while engaged in employment.
    2. Primary source of income - the earnings from employment must exceed the net profit from the self-employment activities.
    3. There cannot be a substantial increase in involvement in self-employment.
    4. The claimant must be able and available for FULL TIME suitable work.

    The burden of proof in a situation involving a sideline business rests with the claimant. The claimant must provide information and documents showing that the self-employment venture is a sideline business and that the claimant is separated from employment that constituted the individual's major source of income.

    School Employees

    Under federal law, educational employees are not eligible for unemployment compensation (UC) benefits during traditional break periods in situations where they have "reasonable assurance" that they will continue working after the break.

    In the Unemployment Compensation (UC) program, school employee and supportive employee claims have specific eligibility requirements.You are still considered to be employed when on a break or recess. Because you will return to work, you are not unemployed through no fault of your own.

    Unless stated otherwise, any reference made about a school employee also applies to school supportive employees.

    Please note: * The Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment Compensation (UC) determines all school employee unemployment compensation eligibility on a case-by-case basis.

    School employees who are eligible:

    School employees may receive UC benefits between school years if paid on a 9-month/36-week pay cycle, and:

    1. They are terminated for something other than willful misconduct;
    2. They quit their job due to a necessitous and compelling reason;
    3. They are demoted for reasons other than willful misconduct, reject the demotion, and are terminated or deemed to have resigned their position;
    4. They are not provided with a job offer for the following semester

    School employees who are not eligible:

    A school employee is not eligible if they receive reasonable assurance in written, verbal, or implied form that provides a notice stating it is the "intent of the district to have the individual return in the same capacity during the upcoming school year or term."

    This means that a person with reasonable assurance, no matter what position they are in, understands that while they will be unemployed during the district's traditional break, they will be returning to work for the district when the next school year or term resumes.

    Determine your employee type:

    Please review the employee type categories carefully to ensure you categorize yourself, correctly -- For example, some school personnel are employed by the school, while others work for a different organization.

    School Employee Categories

    Example

    Professional

    School employees serving in an instructional, research, or principle administrative capacity

    Nonprofessional

    • School employees serving as:
      Bus drivers
    • Janitors
    • Cafeteria workers
    • Maintenance workers
    • Secretaries
    • School nurses, etc.

    NOTE: (When such service(s) are performed by employees of a contracted outside the company, Section 402.1 does not apply to company employees.)

    ESA (employee of a governmental agency/entity established to provide services to an educational institution)

    Employees of intermediate units, school crossing guards, and special school police

    Definitions & Additional Information

    Review definitions and Section 402.1 explanations below or review our School Employee Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for more information.

    Secondary School Level - Academic Year

    An academic year at the secondary school level: Kindergarten, elementary, middle, or senior high school is generally a nine-month period when classes are held, usually beginning in August and ending in June.

    Summer recess - an extended suspension of business that generally occurs beginning June through August.

    • NOTE: Summer school for public school districts in Pennsylvania, grades 1 through 12, is not considered an academic term.

    Higher Education - Academic Year

    An academic year at the higher education level: A college or university generally has a cycle of five divisions of time during which classes are held (i.e., "terms").

    In general, the five terms that may occur in a calendar year include:  

    • Fall (12 weeks) September – December
    • Winter (12 weeks) January – April 
    • Spring (12 weeks) May-August 
    • Intersession (6 weeks) May – June
    • Summer (6 weeks) July – August 

    The higher education academic year could also be divided into semesters: 

    • Two cycles of 18-week periods of instruction, quarters or trimesters 
    • Four cycles of 12-week instruction, or every three months.

    Each cycle would have scheduled periods for the various holiday vacation periods within the cycles.

    Vacation Periods and Holidays

    Vacation: A scheduled period during the school year in which activity is suspended. 

    Holiday Recess: Scheduled time off during a school year for commemorating holiday events. The secondary school year holidays generally occur on:

    • Labor Day 

    • Columbus Day 

    • Veterans Day 

    • Thanksgiving 

    • Christmas vacation/winter break 

    • Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Birthday 

    • Presidents Day 

    • Memorial Day 

    • Spring break

    Section 402.1 Specifics

    This section applies to employees of educational institutions or educational service agencies of the commonwealth, political subdivisions, or nonprofit organizations.

    The eligibility of an employee of an educational institution during a between-terms, vacation or holiday period (i.e., "denial period") is determined under the provisions of Section 402.1 of the Pennsylvania UC Law. Under Section 402.1, wages earned by an individual as a professional or nonprofessional employee of an educational institution, or as an employee of an educational service agency (ESA), (i.e., "school wages"), are not used to determine financial eligibility during:

    • Any week of unemployment commencing during the period between two successive academic years or terms when the employee performed such services in the first academic year or term and has reasonable assurance of performing such services in the second academic year or term. This rule also applies to a period of paid sabbatical leave provided for in the individual's contract.
    • Any week that commences during an established and customary vacation period or holiday recess if the individual performed such services immediately before the vacation period or holiday recess and has a reasonable assurance of performing such services immediately following the vacation period or holiday recess.

    NOTE: The denial provisions of Section 402.1 apply to academic-year employees only, not to year-round employees. The denial provisions of Section 402.1 apply only to regularly scheduled denial periods and only to the extent that wages earned in school employment during the claimant's base-year period affect his or her financial eligibility.

    When a claimant has earned both school and nonschool wages during the base-year period and has been denied benefits under the provisions of Section 402.1, financial eligibility for the denial period must be recomputed using solely the nonschool wages. After the recomputation, a school employee who is financially eligible based solely on his or her nonschool wages may collect UC during the denial period if he or she is otherwise eligible for benefits.

    Generally, if the claimant works for more than one school employer, the denial period under Section 402.1 begins with the first school out and ends with the last school back. For claimants with more than one school employer, fact-finding will be conducted with each school individually to assess where the claimant is reasonably assured to return following the break.  After an investigation, wages from any base year school employer for which reasonable assurance of returning following the break has been given will be removed from the base year, as they cannot be used to establish eligibility during the break.  Base year wages paid by school employers for whom the claimant has not been given reasonable assurance will remain and be used to establish eligibility during the break.

    It is important to understand that eligibility must be reviewed each time a week of unemployment is claimed during one of the denial periods (i.e., multiple times during the UC benefit year – Thanksgiving holiday, Christmas holiday, between terms breaks, spring break, etc.). Fact-finding will be conducted with the claimant and the employer as to whether the claimant performed services prior to the denial period and has a reasonable assurance of providing such services, under economically equivalent terms and conditions, after the denial period.

    Maintaining Eligibility and Requalifying for Benefits

    Work search requires all Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants to apply for two jobs and complete one work search activity every week. Reference the PA Unemployment Compensation Handbook for a complete list of requirements.

    Weekly work search activities begin the third week in your benefit year for which you file a claim, you must apply for two jobs and participate in one work search activity each week. You may use the Work Search Record (or Español) PDF, for tracking your activities, but it is not required if you have another way of tracking the same information.

    No. Work search requires you to apply for two jobs and complete one work-search activity every week. Work registration requires you to register for employment-search services through PA CareerLink® within 30 days after filing an unemployment claim.

    You are exempt from the work search or work registration requirements for a week if you satisfy one of the exemptions below:

     

    ​Work Search Exemptions

    ​Work Registration Exemptions

    You actively participated in a department approved work search activity or program.

    left blank

    ​ You receive work through a union hiring hall and are in good standing at the time you are filing for UC benefits.

    left blank

    ​ You are participating in the Shared-Work program.

    You are participating in the Shared-Work program.

    ​ You are in training approved by the department or under the Trade Adjustment Act.

    You are in training approved by the department or under the Trade Adjustment Act.

    You are required to participate in the Pennsylvania Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) at a PA CareerLink®.

    You are required to participate in the Pennsylvania Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) at a PA CareerLink®.

    ​ You are laid off due to a lack of work and have a written recall date from your employer.

    Note: This exemption expires if the recall date is rescinded or has passed. You are required to keep a copy of the recall notice and notify the UC Service Center of your return-to-work date.

    You are laid off due to a lack of work and have a written recall date from your employer.

    Note: This exemption expires if the recall date is rescinded or has passed. You are required to keep a copy of the recall notice and notify the UC Service Center of your return-to-work date.

    If you are presented with the question, "Did you complete your required work searches and/or work search activities during the week beginning Sunday, [date], and ending with Saturday, [date]?" and are exempt, you will select "Yes." For more information about exemptions, please reference the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Handbook.

    Yes. Federal guidance states that the work search rules also apply to PUA claims. You must search for work in the same manner as other UC claimants. Two job applications and one work search activity are the basic requirements. Please refer to the question, "What are Work Search Activities?" above to see the entire list of acceptable work search activities. Note: Self-employed individuals submitting a "bid" for work qualifies as a work search activity.

    Remember those self-employed individuals are to report any net earnings each week they claim benefits. Therefore, if you receive partial payment for a week because you earned more than your partial benefit credit, only one work search application is needed for that week.

    Yes, to remain eligible for benefits, all claimants MUST actively search for work. Two job applications and one work search activity are the basic requirements. Please refer to the question, "Can I be exempt from work search requirements?" for a list of individual exemptions.

    You may apply for jobs for any work you are capable of performing. However, you can limit your job applications to jobs that offer similar employment and wages closest to your most recent job position and are within a 45-minute commute (if telework is not available).

    If this limits you from applying for two jobs, you must choose one of two options for each job application that you are unable to make:

    1. Take part in a work search activity
    2. Disregard that limitation and apply for a different job offering suitable work.

    You may apply for a job in person, online, by mail, or by phone. A repeated application for the same job does not count unless there is reason to believe that the employer’s hiring circumstances have changed.

    When you work part-time and receive a reduced benefit payment for the week only one job application is needed for the week, and a work search activity is not required.

    Yes. L&I may request to see your work search activities at any time for two years from the effective date of your claim. Do not send your work search record to the Department unless it is requested.

    However, you may choose to upload documents to the dashboard for safekeeping. To upload documents:

    1. Log into your benefits portal and navigate to "Unemployment Services" from the homepage
    2. Choose "Provide Additional Documentation" then "Upload a Document" to keep your work search records on file.

    *Failure to provide your work search record upon request may result in ineligibility for benefits and liability to repay benefits you have received.

    You may use the Work Search Record (or Español) PDF, for tracking your activities, but it is not required if you have another way of tracking the same information.

    You may use the chart below to verify that you have satisfied the UC work search requirements. If you are able to check one box in each column, you have satisfied your UC work search requirements for the week.

    ​1st Job Application

    ​2nd Job Application

    ​Work Search Activity

    ​ I applied for a job

    I applied for a job​

    ​ I participated in a work search activity

    I participated in a work search activity because I am limiting my job applications.​

    ​ I participated in a work search activity because I am limiting my job applications.

    I applied for a 3rd job​

    ​ I had a job interview

    ​ I had a job interview

    I had a job interview​

    I worked part-time during the week and earned more than my partial benefit credit. Note: A second job application and a work search activity are not required.​

    Waiver: The UC Law allows the Department of Labor and Industry to waive or alter the active search for work requirements for a claimant if the Secretary determines that compliance with such requirements would be oppressive or would be inconsistent with the purposes of the UC Law. To be considered for a waiver, complete and submit the waiver form.

    IMPORTANT: In order to be eligible for UC benefits, a claimant must be able to work and available for suitable work. If you request a waiver or alteration of the active search for work requirements for reasons that render you unable to work or unavailable for suitable work, you may be found ineligible for UC benefits.

    Limiting Hours Worked per Week

    You may be ineligible for benefits if you are working part-time and limit the number of hours that you are working per week when there is additional work available.

    Failure to be available to the UC Service Center as Required

    You may be ineligible for benefits if you fail to be available to be contacted by the UC service center when instructed to do so. It is your responsibility to inform the UC service center when you are unavailable for scheduled services. When you know that you will be unavailable to be contacted at the scheduled time, call the UC service center immediately.

    Failure to Actively Search for Suitable Employment

    You may be ineligible for benefits if you fail to actively search for work during each week for which you claim benefits, beginning with the third week for which you file a claim. You must keep a record of your weekly work search activities. Review the Work Search page for additional information.

    Failure to Participate in Reemployment Services

    You may be ineligible for benefits if you fail to participate in reemployment services to which you have been referred through the claimant profiling system. The claimant profiling system has been designed to identify claimants who may benefit the most from reemployment services. If selected, you must participate in the Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) mandatory program of reemployment services, unless:

    • you are already participating in or have already completed such services.
    • there is a justifiable reason for your failure to participate in such services.

    The RESEA programs are Pennsylvania's version of the federally mandated Worker Profiling and Reemployment Service system. The RESEA programs are designed to identify claimants who are most likely to exhaust unemployment compensation (UC) benefits and may need assistance to find a new job. Claimants are identified for RESEA when they file for UC and receive their first payments.

    Claimants are NOT selected for RESEA if they are involved in a labor dispute, have a definite date of return to employment, obtain employment from a union hiring hall, are in approved training, or are financially ineligible.

    Reemployment Services' participants are provided orientation to the RESEA program, assessment of their occupational needs, career planning assistance, job match and referral, and the use of the Career Resource Center. Other services available may include labor market information, resume preparation assistance, career guidance, job search workshops, job clubs, education and training.

    If you receive a letter to attend a RESEA orientation and you are not able to do so, you must call the PA CareerLink® office shown on the letter to discuss your availability.

    If you have been selected for RESEA and would like additional information, please contact your local PA CareerLink® office.

    Failure to Register with PA CareerLink®

    You may be ineligible for benefits if you fail to register for employment-search services offered by PA CareerLink® within 30 days after you file your application for benefits. Review Work Search/Work Registration FAQs for additional information.

    Requalifying for Benefits after Ineligibility

    If you are ineligible for benefits because you quit your job without a compelling and necessitous reason, were discharged for misconduct, or are ineligible due to self-employment, you may still be able to qualify for benefits at a later date. To requalify, you must work and earn at least six times your weekly benefit rate. After you earned that amount, you may be qualified to receive benefits if you are totally or partially unemployed and meet all eligibility requirements. Earnings from self-employment cannot be used to requalify for benefits.

    If you are ineligible for benefits because you failed, without good cause, either to apply for or to accept an offer of suitable work, you will remain ineligible for benefits until you obtain subsequent employment of a permanent nature. A disqualification because of a failure to apply for or to accept temporary or casual employment remains in effect only for the period of time that the offered work would have been available.

    Notice:

    Under the Pennsylvania UC Law, if you hide facts or do not tell the truth in order to obtain or increase benefit payments, you may be subject to:

    • Repayment of money received
    • Loss of future benefits
    • Fine
    • Imprisonment

    Other Important Eligibility Considerations

    Overpayment of Benefits

    Receiving UC benefits to which you are not entitled may result in reducing or removing future benefit entitlement until repaid.

    The information provided on this site does not constitute a determination of eligibility to receive unemployment compensation.