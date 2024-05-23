Am I Eligible for UC?
Unemployment compensation (UC) is money paid to workers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own.
Any unemployed person may file a claim for UC benefits. Your eligibility is based on the information provided by you and your employer(s) after you file an application for UC benefits. Following your application for benefits, there are three basic steps to determining eligibility for UC benefits:
Financial Eligibility
The Notice of Financial Determination
You will be mailed a Notice of Financial Determination (Form UC-44F). This determination lists your employers and the amount of wages paid in each quarter of your base year. The Notice determines your "financial eligibility" for UC benefits based on your highest quarterly wages, total base-year wages and credit weeks during the base year. If you are financially eligible, this determination will establish your weekly benefit rate, partial benefit credit, maximum benefit entitlement and your allowance for dependents. If you are financially ineligible, the determination tells you the reason for your ineligibility.
You should read this financial determination carefully to be sure that all the information is correct. Make sure that the base-year wages have been reported correctly. If there are any employers or wages missing on the form or you have any questions about this determination, call the UC service center immediately.
In addition, you must file a wage protest or an appeal if you disagree with the determination. If you wish to protest or file an appeal, you must do so before the date in the "Right to Appeal" section listed on the bottom of the Notice of Financial Determination.
Application for Benefits Date
The Application for Benefits (AB) date is the date of the Sunday that begins the week in which you apply for benefits. The AB date determines your base year and the start of your benefit year.
Benefit Year
The benefit year is a period of 52 consecutive weeks beginning with the AB date. You may file claims for waiting week credit and for UC benefits for weeks of unemployment occurring within your benefit year.
Base Year
The base year is generally the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters prior to the AB date. The amount of money you were paid by all employers covered by the UC Law during the "base year," determines whether you qualify for benefits and for what amount.
Example: If the effective date of your application for benefits is in the months of July, August, or September of 2020, your base year begins April 1, 2019, and ends March 2020.
Credit Weeks
Additionally, you must also satisfy the credit week requirement to be considered eligible to receive UC benefits. A credit week is any calendar week (Sunday through Saturday) within the base year in which an individual earned $116 or more, no matter when paid. You may have only one credit week per calendar week.
The total amount of UC benefits that you may receive during the benefit year is called the "maximum benefit amount" and is dependent on the number of credit weeks in the base year. If you have at least 18 credit weeks, your maximum benefit amount is the amount corresponding to the number of credit weeks during your base year, multiplied by your weekly benefit rate. However, your maximum benefit amount may not exceed 26 times your weekly benefit rate. You are not eligible to receive benefits if you have fewer than 18 credit weeks in the base year.
Individuals who do not meet wage and credit week requirements due to a work-related injury, may request a redetermination using an alternate base year. This alternate base year consists of the four completed calendar quarters immediately preceding the date of the work-related injury. For the alternate base year rules to apply, the work-related injury must be compensable under the Workers' Compensation Act. If you receive a Notice of Financial Determination indicating that you are ineligible for benefits and you want a calculation using the alternate base year rules, you must file a timely appeal from the determination and request a redetermination from the UC service center.
Financial Charts
|Part A
Highest Quarterly Wage
|Part B
Rate of Compensation
|Part C
Qualifying Wages
1688 - 1712
$68
$2,718
1713 - 1737
69
2,758
1738 - 1762
70
2,797
1763 - 1787
71
2,837
1788 - 1812
72
2,877
1813 - 1837
73
2,916
1838 - 1862
74
2,956
1863 - 1887
75
2,996
1888 - 1912
76
3,035
1913 - 1937
77
3,075
1938 - 1962
78
3,115
1963 - 1987
79
3,154
1998 - 2012
80
3,194
2013 - 2037
81
3,234
2038 - 2062
82
3,274
2063 - 2087
83
3,313
2088 - 2112
84
3,353
2113 - 2137
85
3,393
2138 - 2162
86
3,432
2163 - 2187
87
3,472
2188 - 2212
88
3,512
2213 - 2237
89
3,551
2238 - 2262
90
3,591
2263 - 2287
91
3,631
2288 - 2312
92
3,670
2313 - 2337
93
3,710
2338 - 2362
94
3,750
2363 - 2387
95
3,789
2388 - 2412
96
3,829
2413 - 2437
97
3,869
2438 - 2462
98
3,908
2463 - 2487
*98
3,948
2488 - 2512
99
3,988
*In order to accommodate the 2% benefit reduction required under Act 144, the Rates of Compensation of $98, $147, $196, $245, $294, $343, $392, $441, $490, and $539 now correspond to two different ranges of the Highest Quarterly Wage (Part A) and Qualifying Wages (Part C) in the Table Specified for the Determination of Rate and Amount of Benefits in the UC Law
|Part A
Highest Quarterly Wage
|Part B
Rate of Compensation
|Part C
Qualifying Wages
2513 - 2537
100
4,027
2538 - 2562
101
4,067
2563 - 2587
102
4,107
2588 - 2612
103
4,147
2613 - 2637
104
4,186
2638 - 2662
105
4,226
2663 - 2687
106
4,266
2688 - 2712
107
4,305
2713 - 2737
108
4,345
2738 - 2762
109
4,385
2763 - 2787
110
4,424
2788 - 2812
111
4,464
2813 - 2837
112
4,504
2838 - 2862
113
4,543
2863 - 2887
114
4,583
2888 - 2912
115
4,623
2913 - 2937
116
4,662
2938 - 2962
117
4,702
2963 - 2987
118
4,742
2988 - 3012
119
4,781
3013 - 3037
120
4,821
3038 - 3062
121
4,861
3063 - 3087
122
4,900
3088 - 3112
123
4,940
3113 - 3137
124
4,980
3138 - 3162
125
5,020
3163 - 3187
126
5,059
3188 - 3212
127
5,099
3213 - 3237
128
5,139
3238 - 3262
129
5,178
3263 - 3287
130
5,218
3288 - 3312
131
5,258
3313 - 3337
132
5,297
3338 - 3362
133
5,337
3363 - 3387
134
5,377
3388 - 3412
135
5,416
3413 - 3437
136
5,456
3438 - 3462
137
5,496
3463 - 3487
138
5,535
3488 - 3512
139
5,575
3513 - 3537
140
5,615
3538 - 3562
141
5,654
3563 - 3587
142
5,694
3588 - 3612
143
5,734
3613 - 3637
144
5,774
3638 - 3662
145
5,813
3663 - 3687
146
5,853
3688 - 3712
147
5,893
3713 - 3737
*147
5,932
3738 - 3762
148
5,972
3763 - 3787
149
6,012
3788 - 3812
150
6,051
3813 - 3837
151
6,091
3838 - 3862
152
6,131
3863 - 3887
153
6,170
3888 - 3912
154
6,210
3913 - 3937
155
6,250
3938 - 3962
156
6,289
3963 - 3987
157
6,329
3988 - 4012
158
6,369
4013 - 4037
159
6,408
4038 - 4062
160
6,448
4063 - 4087
161
6,488
4088 - 4112
162
6,527
4113 - 4137
163
6,567
4138 - 4162
164
6,607
4163 - 4187
165
6,647
4188 - 4212
166
6,686
4213 - 4237
167
6,726
4238 - 4262
168
6,766
4263 - 4287
169
6,805
4288 - 4312
170
6,845
4313 - 4337
171
6,885
4338 - 4362
172
6,924
4363 - 4387
173
6,964
|Part A
Highest Quarterly Wage
|Part B
Rate of Compensation
|Part C
Qualifying Wages
4388 - 4412
174
7,004
4413 - 4437
175
7,043
4438 - 4462
176
7,083
4463 - 4487
177
7,123
4488 - 4512
178
7,162
4513 - 4537
179
7,202
4538 - 4562
180
7,242
4563 - 4587
181
7,281
4588 - 4612
182
7,321
4613 - 4637
183
7,361
4638 - 4662
184
7,400
4663 - 4687
185
7,440
4688 - 4712
186
7,480
4713 - 4737
187
7,520
4738 - 4762
188
7,559
4763 - 4787
189
7,599
4788 - 4812
190
7,639
4813 - 4837
191
7,678
4838 - 4862
192
7,718
4863 - 4887
193
7,758
4888 - 4912
194
7,797
4913 - 4937
195
7,837
4938 - 4962
196
7,877
4963 - 4987
*196
7,916
4988 - 5012
197
7,956
5013 - 5037
198
7,996
5038 - 5062
199
8,035
5063 - 5087
200
8,075
5088 - 5112
201
8,115
5113 - 5137
202
8,154
5138 - 5162
203
8,194
5163 - 5187
204
8,234
5188 - 5212
205
8,274
5213 - 5237
206
8,313
5238 - 5262
207
8,353
5263 - 5287
208
8,393
5288 - 5312
209
8,432
5313 - 5337
210
8,472
5338 - 5362
211
8,512
5363 - 5387
212
8,551
5388 - 5412
213
8,591
5413 - 5437
214
8,631
5438 - 5462
215
8,670
5463 - 5487
216
8,710
5488 - 5512
217
8,750
5513 - 5537
218
8,789
5538 - 5562
219
8,829
5563 - 5587
220
8,869
5588 - 5612
221
8,908
5613 - 5637
222
8,948
5638 - 5662
223
8,988
5663 - 5687
224
9,027
5688 - 5712
225
9,067
5713 - 5737
226
9,107
5738 - 5762
227
9,147
5763 - 5787
228
9,186
5788 - 5812
229
9,226
5813 - 5837
230
9,266
5838 - 5862
231
9,305
5863 - 5887
232
9,345
5888 - 5912
233
9,385
5913 - 5937
234
9,424
5938 - 5962
235
9,464
5963 - 5987
236
9,504
5988 - 6012
237
9,543
6013 - 6037
238
9,583
6038 - 6062
239
9,623
6063 - 6087
240
9,662
6088 - 6112
241
9,702
6113 - 6137
242
9,742
6138 - 6162
243
9,781
6163 - 6187
244
9,821
6188 - 6212
245
9,861
6213 - 6237
*245
9,900
6238 - 6262
246
9,940
|Part A
Highest Quarterly Wage
|Part B
Rate of Compensation
|Part C
Qualifying Wages
6263 - 6287
247
9,980
6288 - 6312
248
10,020
6313 - 6337
249
10,059
6338 - 6362
250
10,099
6363 - 6387
251
10,139
6388 - 6412
252
10,178
6413 - 6437
253
10,218
6438 - 6462
254
10,258
6463 - 6487
255
10,297
6488 - 6512
256
10,337
6513 - 6537
257
10,377
6538 - 6562
258
10,416
6563 - 6587
259
10,456
6588 - 6612
260
10,496
6613 - 6637
261
10,535
6638 - 6662
262
10,575
6663 - 6687
263
10,615
6688 - 6712
264
10,654
6713 - 6737
265
10,694
6738 - 6762
266
10,734
6763 - 6787
267
10,774
6788 - 6812
268
10,813
6813 - 6837
269
10,853
6838 - 6862
270
10,893
6863 - 6887
271
10,932
6888 - 6912
272
10,972
6913 - 6937
273
11,012
6938 - 6962
274
11,051
6963 - 6987
275
11,091
6988 - 7012
276
11,131
7013 - 7037
277
11,170
7038 - 7062
278
11,210
7063 - 7087
279
11,250
7088 - 7112
280
11,289
7113 - 7137
281
11,329
7138 - 7162
282
11,369
7163 - 7187
283
11,408
7188 - 7212
284
11,448
7213 - 7237
285
11,488
7238 - 7262
286
11,527
7263 - 7287
287
11,567
7288 - 7312
288
11,607
7313 - 7337
289
11,647
7338 - 7362
290
11,686
7363 - 7387
291
11,726
7388 - 7412
292
11,766
7413 - 7437
293
11,805
7438 - 7462
294
11,845
7463 - 7487
*294
11,885
7488 - 7512
295
11,924
7513 - 7537
296
11,964
7538 - 7562
297
12,004
7563 - 7587
298
12,043
7588 - 7612
299
12,083
7613 - 7637
300
12,123
7638 - 7662
301
12,162
7663 - 7687
302
12,202
7688 - 7712
303
12,242
7713 - 7737
304
12,281
7738 - 7762
305
12,321
7763 - 7787
306
12,361
7788 - 7812
307
12,400
7813 - 7837
308
12,440
7838 - 7862
309
12,480
7863 - 7887
310
12,520
7888 - 7912
311
12,559
7913 - 7937
312
12,599
7938 - 7962
313
12,639
7963 - 7987
314
12,678
7988 - 8012
315
12,718
8013 - 8037
316
12,758
8038 - 8062
317
12,797
8063 - 8087
318
12,837
8088 - 8112
319
12,877
8113 - 8137
320
12,916
|Part A
Highest Quarterly Wage
|Part B
Rate of Compensation
|Part C
Qualifying Wages
8138 - 8162
321
12,956
8163 - 8187
322
12,996
8188 - 8212
323
13,035
8213 - 8237
324
13,075
8238 - 8262
325
13,115
8263 - 8287
326
13,154
8288 - 8312
327
13,194
8313 - 8337
328
13,234
8338 - 8362
329
13,274
8363 - 8387
330
13,313
8388 - 8412
331
13,353
8413 - 8437
332
13,393
8438 - 8462
333
13,432
8463 - 8487
334
13,472
8488 - 8512
335
13,512
8513 - 8537
336
13,551
8538 - 8562
337
13,591
8563 - 8587
338
13,631
8588 - 8612
339
13,670
8613 - 8637
340
13,710
8638 - 8662
341
13,750
8663 - 8687
342
13,789
8688 - 8712
343
13,829
8713 - 8737
*343
13,869
8738 - 8762
344
13,908
8763 - 8787
345
13,948
8788 - 8812
346
13,988
8813 - 8837
347
14,027
8838 - 8862
348
14,067
8863 - 8887
349
14,107
8888 - 8912
350
14,147
8913 - 8937
351
14,186
8938 - 8962
352
14,226
8963 - 8987
353
14,266
8988 - 9012
354
14,305
9013 - 9037
355
14,345
9038 - 9062
356
14,385
9063 - 9087
357
14,424
9088 - 9112
358
14,464
9113 - 9137
359
14,504
9138 - 9162
360
14,543
9163 - 9187
361
14,583
9188 - 9212
362
14,623
9213 - 9237
363
14,662
9238 - 9262
364
14,702
9263 - 9287
365
14,742
9288 - 9312
366
14,781
9313 - 9337
367
14,821
9338 - 9362
368
14,861
9363 - 9387
369
14,900
9388 - 9412
370
14,940
9413 - 9437
371
14,980
9438 - 9462
372
15,020
9463 - 9487
373
15,059
9488 - 9512
374
15,099
9513 - 9537
375
15,139
9538 - 9562
376
15,178
9563 - 9587
377
15,218
9588 - 9612
378
15,258
9613 - 9637
379
15,297
9638 - 9662
380
15,337
9663 - 9687
381
15,377
9688 - 9712
382
15,416
9713 - 9737
383
15,456
9738 - 9762
384
15,496
9763 - 9787
385
15,535
9788 - 9812
386
15,575
9813 - 9837
387
15,615
9838 - 9862
388
15,654
9863 - 9887
389
15,694
9888 - 9912
390
15,734
9913 - 9937
391
15,774
9938 - 9962
392
15,813
9963 - 9987
*392
15,853
9988 - 10012
393
15,893
|Part A
Highest Quarterly Wage
|Part B
Rate of Compensation
|Part C
Qualifying Wages
10013 - 10037
394
15,932
10038 - 10062
395
15,972
10063 - 10087
396
16,012
10088 - 10112
397
16,051
10113 - 10137
398
16,091
10138 - 10162
399
16,131
10163 - 10187
400
16,170
10188 - 10212
401
16,210
10213 - 10237
402
16,250
10238 - 10262
403
16,289
10263 - 10287
404
16,329
10288 - 10312
405
16,369
10313 - 10337
406
16,408
10338 - 10362
407
16,448
10363 - 10387
408
16,488
10388 - 10412
409
16,527
10413 - 10437
410
16,567
10438 - 10462
411
16,607
10463 - 10487
412
16,647
10488 - 10512
413
16,686
10513 - 10537
414
16,726
10538 - 10562
415
16,766
10563 - 10587
416
16,805
10588 - 10612
417
16,845
10613 - 10637
418
16,885
10638 - 10662
419
16,924
10663 - 10687
420
16,964
10688 - 10712
421
17,004
10713 - 10737
422
17,043
10738 - 10762
423
17,083
10763 - 10787
424
17,123
10788 - 10812
425
17,162
10813 - 10837
426
17,202
10838 - 10862
427
17,242
10863 - 10887
428
17,281
10888 - 10912
429
17,321
10913 - 10937
430
17,361
10938 - 10962
431
17,400
10963 - 10987
432
17,440
10988 - 11012
433
17,480
11013 - 11037
434
17,520
11038 - 11062
435
17,559
11063 - 11087
436
17,599
11088 - 11112
437
17,639
11113 - 11137
438
17,678
11138 - 11162
439
17,718
11163 - 11187
440
17,758
11188 - 11212
441
17,797
11213 - 11237
*441
17,837
11238 - 11262
442
17,877
11263 - 11287
443
17,916
11288 - 11312
444
17,956
11313 - 11337
445
17,996
11338 - 11362
446
18,035
11363 - 11387
447
18,075
11388 - 11412
448
18,115
11413 - 11437
449
18,154
11438 - 11462
450
18,194
11463 - 11487
451
18,234
11488 - 11512
452
18,274
11513 - 11537
453
18,313
11538 - 11562
454
18,353
11563 - 11587
455
18,393
11588 - 11612
456
18,432
11613 - 11637
457
18,472
11638 - 11662
458
18,512
11663 - 11687
459
18,551
11688 - 11712
460
18,591
11713 - 11737
461
18,631
11738 - 11762
462
18,670
11763 - 11787
463
18,710
11788 - 11812
464
18,750
11813 - 11837
465
18,789
11838 - 11862
466
18,829
11863 - 11887
467
18,869
|Part A
Highest Quarterly Wage
|Part B
Rate of Compensation
|Part C
Qualifying Wages
11888 - 11912
468
18,908
11913 - 11937
469
18,948
11938 - 11962
470
18,988
11963 - 11987
471
19,027
11988 - 12012
472
19,067
12013 - 12037
473
19,107
12038 - 12062
474
19,147
12063 - 12087
475
19,186
12088 - 12112
476
19,226
12113 - 12137
477
19,266
12138 - 12162
478
19,305
12163 - 12187
479
19,345
12188 - 12212
480
19,385
12213 - 12237
481
19,424
12238 - 12262
482
19,464
12263 - 12287
483
19,504
12288 - 12312
484
19,543
12313 - 12337
485
19,583
12338 - 12362
486
19,623
12363 - 12387
487
19,662
12388 - 12412
488
19,702
12413 - 12437
489
19,742
12438 - 12462
*490
19,781
12463 - 12487
490
19,821
12488 - 12512
491
19,861
12513 - 12537
492
19,900
12538 - 12562
493
19,940
12563 - 12587
494
19,980
12588 - 12612
495
20,020
12613 - 12637
496
20,059
12638 - 12662
497
20,099
12663 - 12687
498
20,139
12688 - 12712
499
20,178
12713 - 12737
500
20,218
12738 - 12762
501
20,258
12763 - 12787
502
20,297
12788 - 12812
503
20,337
12813 - 12837
504
20,377
12838 - 12862
505
20,416
12863 - 12887
506
20,456
12888 - 12912
507
20,496
12913 - 12937
508
20,535
12938 - 12962
509
20,575
12963 - 12987
510
20,615
12988 - 13012
511
20,654
13013 - 13037
512
20,694
13038 - 13062
513
20,734
13063 - 13087
514
20,774
13088 - 13112
515
20,813
13113 - 13137
516
20,853
13138 - 13162
517
20,893
13163 - 13187
518
20,932
13188 - 13212
519
20,972
13213 - 13237
520
21,012
13238 - 13262
521
21,051
13263 - 13287
522
21,091
13288 - 13312
523
21,131
13313 - 13337
524
21,170
13338 - 13362
525
21,210
13363 - 13387
526
21,250
13388 - 13412
527
21,289
13413 - 13437
528
21,329
13438 - 13462
529
21,369
13463 - 13487
530
21,408
13488 - 13512
531
21,448
13513 - 13537
532
21,488
13538 - 13562
533
21,527
13563 - 13587
534
21,567
13588 - 13612
535
21,607
13613 - 13637
536
21,647
13638 - 13662
537
21,686
13663 - 13687
538
21,726
13688 - 13712
539
21,766
13713 - 13737
*539
21,805
|Part A
Highest Quarterly Wage
|Part B
Rate of Compensation
|Part C
Qualifying Wages
|13738 - 13762
|540
|21,845
|13763 - 13787
|541
|21,885
|13788 - 13812
|542
|21,924
|13813 - 13837
|543
|21,964
|13838 - 13862
|544
|22,004
|13863 - 13887
|545
|22,043
|13888 - 13912
|546
|22,083
|13913 - 13937
|547
|22,123
|13938 - 13962
|548
|22,162
|13963 - 13987
|549
|22,202
|13988 - 14012
|550
|22,242
|14013 - 14037
|551
|22,281
|14038 - 14062
|552
|22,321
|14063 - 14087
|553
|22,361
|14088 - 14112
|554
|22,400
|14113 - 14137
|555
|22,440
|14138 - 14162
|556
|22,480
|14163 - 14187
|557
|22,520
|14188 - 14212
|558
|22,559
|14213 - 14237
|559
|22,599
|14238 - 14262
|560
|22,639
|14263 - 14287
|561
|22,678
|14288 - 14312
|562
|22,718
|14313 - 14337
|563
|22,758
|14338 - 14362
|564
|22,797
|14363 - 14387
|565
|22,837
|14388 - 14412
|566
|22,877
|14413 - 14437
|567
|22,916
|14438 - 14462
|568
|22,956
|14463 - 14487
|569
|22,996
|14488 - 14512
|570
|23,035
|14513 - 14537
|571
|23,075
|14538-14562
|572
|23,115
|14563-14587
|573
|23,154
|14588-14612
|574
|23,194
|14613-14637
|575
|23,234
|14638-14662
|576
|23,274
|14663-14687
|577
|23,313
|14688-14712
|578
|23,353
|14713-14737
|579
|23,393
|14738-14762
|580
|23,432
|14763-14787
|581
|23,472
|14788-14812
|582
|23,512
|14,813-14,837
|583
|23,551
|14,838-14,862
|584
|23,591
|14,863-14,887
|585
|23,631
|14,888-14,912
|586
|23,670
|14,913-14,937
|587
|23,710
|14,938-14,962
|588
|23,750
|14,963-14,987
|*588
|23,789
|14,988-15,012
|589
|23,829
|15,013-15,037
|590
|23,869
|15,038-15,062
|591
|23,908
|15,063-15,087
|592
|23,948
|15,088-15,112
|593
|23,988
|15,113-15,137
|594
|24,027
|15,138-15,162
|595
|24,067
|15,163-15,187
|596
|24,107
|15,188-15,212
|597
|24,147
|15,213-15,237
|598
|24,186
|15,238-15,262
|599
|24,226
|15,263-15,287
|600
|24,266
|15,288-15,312
|601
|24,305
|15,313-15,337
|602
|24,345
|15,338-15,362
|603
|24,385
|15,363-15,387
|604
|24,424
|15,388 or more
|605
|*Amount Required under Section 401(A)(2)
* Section 401(A)(2) states "Except as provided in Section 404(A)(3), not less than thirty-seven per centum (37%) of the employee's total base year wages have been paid in one or more quarters, other than the highest quarter in such employee's base year."
Benefit Eligibility
You and your employer will be given an opportunity to provide information with regard to any eligibility issues that arise on your application for UC benefits. This information may be gathered during a telephone interview or by a specially designed form to address the issue under review.
If you are receiving benefits when an eligibility issue is identified, you will receive the "Advance Notice form" to notify you that your receipt of benefits is being reviewed and that your eligibility for benefits may be affected. You will continue to receive benefits unless a written decision of ineligibility is issued.
The fact-finding interview is your opportunity to tell your view of the facts to the UC representative. At that time, you have the right to present information to clarify the eligibility issue or to rebut information presented by another party. If you are scheduled for an interview, you are required to be available at the scheduled date and time. If there is a good reason why you are unable to receive the call, it is your responsibility to call the UC representative immediately and arrange another interview.
The following are some of the disqualifying provisions of the Pennsylvania UC Law.
DISCHARGE
Section 402(e) provides that an individual who is discharged from employment for reasons that are considered to be willful misconduct connected with his/her work, is not eligible to receive benefits. The employer must show that the employee's actions rose to the level of willful misconduct. "Willful misconduct" is considered an act of wanton or willful disregard of the employer's interests, the deliberate violation of rules, the disregard of standards of behavior that an employer can rightfully expect from an employee, or negligence that manifests culpability, wrongful intent, evil design, or intentional and substantial disregard of the employer's interests or of the employee's duties and obligations. While it is the employer's prerogative to discharge an employee, an employee is not ineligible for UC benefits unless the discharge is due to willful misconduct. Pennsylvania's courts have provided guidance in determining an individual's eligibility in specific situations involving a discharge for willful misconduct. Following are examples of some common discharge situations.
Absenteeism/Tardiness
Prior to being discharged for absenteeism or tardiness, the claimant must have been warned about such conduct. In addition, there have been cases where one absence is sufficient to show willful misconduct. The reason for the last occurrence will be taken into consideration in determining if the claimant had a good reason for being tardy or absent. Absenteeism alone may justify a discharge, but without a showing of wanton and willful disregard of the employer's interests, benefits cannot be denied. Generally, if an individual has good cause for missing work, such as being ill or having an ill child, and reports off according to the employer's policy, that individual's conduct does not rise to the level of willful misconduct.
However, there can be factors that may affect the eligibility determination, such as the employer's rule for calling off, the method which the individual used in calling off, the reason for the last incident, the nature of the work, past attendance record and previous warnings for absenteeism or tardiness.
Rule Violation
Deliberate violation of an employer's rule that is known to the employee constitutes willful misconduct if the employer's rule is reasonable and the employee's conduct, in violating the rule, was not motivated by good cause. The employer must show the existence of the rule and that the rule was violated. The employer must also show that the claimant was aware, or should have been aware, of the rule. If this is established, the claimant must show that the rule was not reasonable, or that he/she had good cause for violating the rule.
Attitude Toward Employer or Disruptive Influence
Disregard of standards of behavior which an employer can rightfully expect from his/her employee constitutes willful misconduct. However, where a claimant is discharged due to his/her attitude toward the employer or due to being a disruptive influence, the employer must show specific conduct adverse to the employer's interests.
Damage to Equipment or Property
Negligence which manifests culpability, wrongful intent, evil design, or intentional and substantial disregard of the employer's interests or of the employee's duties and obligations constitutes willful misconduct. Where the negligence results in damage to equipment, damage caused by the worker to equipment or materials is not usually misconduct. The employer must show that the action that caused the damage was willful or due to willful carelessness or show that the claimant would not have damaged the equipment if he/she had used reasonable care of which he/she was capable in order for the action to be willful misconduct.
Unsatisfactory Work Performance
Unsatisfactory work performance is not considered willful misconduct where the claimant is working to the best of his/her ability. However, it is willful misconduct where the employer shows that the claimant was capable of doing the work, but was not performing up to standards despite warnings and admonitions. This is conduct showing an intentional and substantial disregard of the employer's interests.
Drug and Alcohol Testing
The UC Law provides for the denial of benefits for failure to submit (to) and/or pass a drug or alcohol test, provided the test is lawful and not in disagreement with an existing labor agreement. In order to be eligible for UC, the claimant must show that the test was unlawful, violated an existing labor agreement, or was inaccurate.
VOLUNTARY QUIT
Section 402(b) of the Pennsylvania UC Law provides, in part, that a claimant shall be ineligible for benefits for any week in which his/her unemployment is due to voluntarily leaving work without cause of a necessitous and compelling nature. A claimant who voluntarily quits continuing work has the burden of proof in establishing good cause for quitting; and, that such cause was real and substantial, leaving the claimant no other alternative. The burden is on the claimant to show that, prior to quitting continuing employment, he/she made every reasonable effort to maintain the employer/employee relationship.
Following are examples of some common voluntary quit situations.
Health Reasons
To be eligible, the claimant must inform the employer of his/her health limitations prior to quitting so that the employer can offer suitable work within the claimant's limitations. The claimant must also be able and available for suggested accommodations. If the employer fails to offer suitable work, the claimant may be eligible for UC.
Transportation Problems
To be eligible, the claimant must show that the loss of the transportation was through no fault of his/her own and rendered his/her problem virtually insurmountable. He/she must attempt to secure alternate transportation prior to quitting. The claimant must also be able and available for suitable work in the local labor market consistent with his/her limitations.
Spouse Following Spouse
To be eligible, the claimant must show that the reason for the spouse's relocation was beyond the spouse's control, and that such relocation created economic circumstances that could not be overcome or that it was economically impossible to maintain two residences.
Leaving Work Due to Personal Reasons
To be eligible, the claimant must show that he/she quit due to personal circumstances that left him/her no reasonable alternative. The claimant must show that, prior to quitting, he/she made a reasonable attempt to maintain the employer/employee relationship. The claimant must also be able and available for suitable work.
To Attend School
Quitting a job to attend school is not considered a cause of a necessitous and compelling nature, unless it is to attend school or training provided under the Trade Readjustment Act (TRA). If the claimant quits to attend TRA training, he/she must show that the job he/she quit was not suitable work to be eligible for UC. Suitable work for the purposes of this exception to Section 402(b) means work of a substantially equal or higher skill level than the claimant's past "adversely affected employment," and wages of such work is not less than 80 percent of the worker's "average weekly wage."
Due to Unsuitable Work
When an employee accepts a position, he/she admits to the initial suitability of the position with respect to its wages and the conditions of employment. When a claimant quits because the job was unsuitable, the claimant must show there were changes in the conditions of employment, to which he/she did not agree upon, that made the job unsuitable, or there was deception on the part of the employer with regard to the conditions of employment at the time of hire, or he/she shall be considered ineligible. The suitability of the work will be determined by considering factors such as the degree of risk involved to the claimant's health, safety and morals; the claimant's physical fitness; the claimant's prior training and experience; the distance of the available work from the claimant's residence; the prevailing condition of the labor market; and, the prevailing wage rates in the trade or occupation.
Job Not the Same as What Was Anticipated
To be eligible, the claimant must show that the monetary expectations of employment were not fulfilled through no fault of the claimant. For example, a claimant takes a job selling vacuum cleaners because he/she has been told he/she could make $50,000 per year through commission sales. After three weeks, the claimant quits the job because he/she was unable to make any sales and the personal expenses exceeded the income thereby warranting the allowance of benefits.
The following are some exceptions to the disqualifying provision of Section 402(b) of the Pennsylvania UC Law:
- You are permitted to exercise the option of accepting a temporary layoff from an available position under a labor-management contract agreement, or under an established employer plan, program or policy.
- If you are covered by a Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) Program Certification, you may leave work to participate in training approved under the Trade Act of 1974, but only if that work is determined to be "not suitable," as defined by the Trade Act.
MISCELLANEOUS ISSUES
Following are examples of eligibility issues that are not related to the claimant's separation from employment.
Able and Available
Compensation shall be payable to any employee who is, or becomes, unemployed and is able to work and available for suitable work. The claimant must prove a realistic attachment to the local labor market as a whole, as indicated by the claimant's readiness, willingness, and ability to accept some substantial and suitable work. The claimant must certify that he/she is able to accept and is available for suitable work during each week for which he/she files a claim for benefits.
Active Search for Work
Effective with applications for benefits dated Jan. 1, 2012, and after with some exceptions, the claimant is required to register for employment search services offered by the Pennsylvania Careerlink®, apply for positions that offer employment and wages similar to those the individual had prior to becoming unemployed, participate in work search activities, and keep a weekly record of the efforts made to find work.
This is a week-to-week test. The claimant must meet the requirements for each week in order to qualify for benefits.
Corporate Officers
The UC Law was never intended to provide benefits to those individuals who become "unemployed" by reason of the failure of their own business ventures. An individual, who, through ownership of stock and his/her position in the corporation, exercises a "substantial degree of control" over its operation, must be considered a self-employed businessperson. The claimant must provide information showing that he/she is not a self-employed businessperson to be eligible. The only exception with respect to ineligibility of corporate officers is provided in Section 402.4 of the Law. If the corporation has been forced into involuntary bankruptcy under the provisions of Chapter 7, Title 11, of the United States Code, the officers of the corporation would not be ineligible for benefits.
Refusal of Suitable Work
Section 402(a) provides, in part, that an employee shall be ineligible for compensation for any week in which his/her unemployment is due to failure, without good cause, either to apply for suitable work at such time and in such manner as the department may prescribe, or to accept suitable work when offered to him/her by the employment office or by any employer. The employer must notify the department within seven days of the offer of work.
Section 402(a.1) provides a claimant is ineligible for compensation for any week in which the unemployment is due to failure to accept an offer of suitable full-time work in order to pursue seasonal or part-time employment.
The responsibility rests with the department to determine whether the work that was offered was suitable (see "Due to Unsuitable Work under Voluntary Quit"). If the work is determined to be suitable, the claimant must show that he/she had good cause to refuse the referral or to refuse the offer or suitable work to be eligible.
Incarcerated Employees
Section 402.6 provides, in part, that an employee shall not be eligible for any weeks of unemployment during which the employee is incarcerated after a conviction. The party who carries the burden of proof is dependent on who alleges that the claimant is both convicted and incarcerated.
- If an employer alleges that the claimant is convicted and incarcerated, the employer must show that the claimant meets both requirements for ineligibility under Section 402.6, in that he/she is both convicted and incarcerated.
- Where the department investigates potential ineligibility under Section 402.6 without information from an employer or claimant, the department must show that the claimant is both convicted and incarcerated. If the claimant provides information, which indicates there is a potential issue under Section 402.6, the claimant must show that he/she is not both convicted and incarcerated.
- If the claimant provides information, which indicates there is a potential issue under Section 402.6, the claimant must show that he/she is not both convicted and incarcerated.
Strike
You may be ineligible for benefits if you participate in a work stoppage that is determined by the department to be a strike.
Severance Pay
Section 404(d)(1) of the PA UC Law provides, in part, that benefits shall be paid to an otherwise eligible employee, compensation in an amount equal to his/her weekly benefit rate less the total amount of severance pay that is attributed to the week.
Severance pay in an amount greater than 40% of the average annual wage will be attributed to the weeks immediately after the claimant’s separation from employment. The claimant’s weekly benefit rate will be reduced for a certain number of weeks, but not to an amount less than zero. The number of weeks will depend on the amount of the severance payment and the claimant’s regular full-time wage.
EXAMPLE: A claimant receives $42,000 in severance pay. Forty percent of Pennsylvania's average annual wage ($50,699.48 for 2018) is $20,280.00. Therefore, $20,280.00 is subtracted from $42,000 equaling $21,720, which is the amount of the claimant's severance pay that is deductible. The claimant was earning $1,200 a week at the time of his separation. Accordingly, the deductible amount of severance pay is allocated at $1,200 per week to the first 18 weeks the claimant is unemployed. Because $1,200 exceeds the maximum weekly UC benefit rate, the claimant would not receive any benefits for this 18-week period. The 19th week would be calculated by taking the remaining severance pay amount of $120.00 to determine eligibility.
This example is to calculate severance pay received in 2018. Please note that the average annual wage is subject to change each year which will change the calculation.
*The average annual wage, for unemployment compensation purposes, is based on the most recent three fiscal years, or 36 months of data. Effective with claim week ending Jan. 13, 2018, the severance pay calculations will change in accordance with the new average annual wage.
Social Security or Pensions
Pensions and retirement payments are deducted from UC if a base-year employer maintained or contributed to the pension plan and base-year employment affected the claimant's eligibility for, or increased the amount of, the pension. Fifty percent of the pro-rated, weekly pension amount is deducted if the claimant contributed in any amount to the pension plan. If the pension is entirely employer funded, 100 percent of the pro-rated, weekly pension amount is deducted from UC.
Social Security and Railroad Retirement pensions are not deducted from UC benefit payments.
A lump-sum pension payment is not deducted from UC, unless the claimant had the option of taking a monthly pension. In addition, a lump-sum pension is not deductible if the claimant "rolls over" the lump-sum into an eligible retirement plan such as an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) within 60 days of receipt.
Predetermination of Claims
Please note that eligibility for unemployment compensation is not predetermined. Eligibility determinations only are made after an application for benefits has been filed and are based on the individual circumstances of each case. If you have a question regarding your claim or the claim of a former employee, please contact a UC service center at 1-888-313-7284.
Understanding the Determination
If you have any questions or do not understand any part of a determination, please feel free to contact the UC service center to request an explanation of your determination. For example, if you do not understand the provision of the Law, or if there are findings of fact that you question, you may contact the UC service center for an explanation.
Appeal Rights
You may appeal if the determination denies benefits and you think you should be eligible for benefits, or the determination grants benefits and you think you should be eligible for more benefits.
Self-Employment
You may be ineligible for benefits if you are self-employed, setting up a business, or have ownership interest in a business.
Self-Employment During the Base Year
Services performed in self-employment do not qualify as base year employment and will not be used to establish financial eligibility for benefits. Independent contractors are self-employed. The following two factors must exist for a claimant to be considered self-employed. 1) The individual has been and will continue to be free from control or direction over the performance of his/her services, both under his/her contract of hire and in fact. 2) As to such services, the individual is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, profession or business. If the claimant alleges an employer/employee relationship, but the employer states that the claimant is self-employed, the employer must prove that the claimant is free from control over the performance of the service and customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, profession or business.
Self-Employment While Claiming Benefits
Section 402(h) provides that a claimant is ineligible for any week in which he/she is engaged in self-employment. When a claimant is starting a new business, the claimant becomes self-employed with the first positive step toward starting the business. For example, the claimant would become self-employed when he/she began advertising for business, rented an office, purchased equipment/property, etc.
Self-Employment/Sideline Business
There is an exception in Section 402(h) for the operation of a sideline business. The courts have provided a four-pronged test for eligibility for an individual engaged in a sideline business. An employee who has a proprietary interest in a sideline business may still receive benefits if it is proven that all four of the following conditions are met:
- Concurrency - the self-employment activities must have been conducted while engaged in employment.
- Primary source of income - the earnings from employment must exceed the net profit from the self-employment activities.
- There cannot be a substantial increase in involvement in self-employment.
- The claimant must be able and available for FULL TIME suitable work.
The burden of proof in a situation involving a sideline business rests with the claimant. The claimant must provide information and documents showing that the self-employment venture is a sideline business and that the claimant is separated from employment that constituted the individual's major source of income.
School Employees
Under federal law, educational employees are not eligible for unemployment compensation (UC) benefits during traditional break periods in situations where they have "reasonable assurance" that they will continue working after the break.
In the Unemployment Compensation (UC) program, school employee and supportive employee claims have specific eligibility requirements.You are still considered to be employed when on a break or recess. Because you will return to work, you are not unemployed through no fault of your own.
Unless stated otherwise, any reference made about a school employee also applies to school supportive employees.
Please note: * The Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment Compensation (UC) determines all school employee unemployment compensation eligibility on a case-by-case basis.
School employees who are eligible:
School employees may receive UC benefits between school years if paid on a 9-month/36-week pay cycle, and:
- They are terminated for something other than willful misconduct;
- They quit their job due to a necessitous and compelling reason;
- They are demoted for reasons other than willful misconduct, reject the demotion, and are terminated or deemed to have resigned their position;
- They are not provided with a job offer for the following semester
School employees who are not eligible:
A school employee is not eligible if they receive reasonable assurance in written, verbal, or implied form that provides a notice stating it is the "intent of the district to have the individual return in the same capacity during the upcoming school year or term."
This means that a person with reasonable assurance, no matter what position they are in, understands that while they will be unemployed during the district's traditional break, they will be returning to work for the district when the next school year or term resumes.
Determine your employee type:
Please review the employee type categories carefully to ensure you categorize yourself, correctly -- For example, some school personnel are employed by the school, while others work for a different organization.
School Employee Categories
Example
Professional
School employees serving in an instructional, research, or principle administrative capacity
Nonprofessional
NOTE: (When such service(s) are performed by employees of a contracted outside the company, Section 402.1 does not apply to company employees.)
ESA (employee of a governmental agency/entity established to provide services to an educational institution)
Employees of intermediate units, school crossing guards, and special school police
Definitions & Additional Information
Review definitions and Section 402.1 explanations below or review our School Employee Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for more information.
Secondary School Level - Academic Year
An academic year at the secondary school level: Kindergarten, elementary, middle, or senior high school is generally a nine-month period when classes are held, usually beginning in August and ending in June.
Summer recess - an extended suspension of business that generally occurs beginning June through August.
- NOTE: Summer school for public school districts in Pennsylvania, grades 1 through 12, is not considered an academic term.
Higher Education - Academic Year
An academic year at the higher education level: A college or university generally has a cycle of five divisions of time during which classes are held (i.e., "terms").
In general, the five terms that may occur in a calendar year include:
- Fall (12 weeks) September – December
- Winter (12 weeks) January – April
- Spring (12 weeks) May-August
- Intersession (6 weeks) May – June
- Summer (6 weeks) July – August
The higher education academic year could also be divided into semesters:
- Two cycles of 18-week periods of instruction, quarters or trimesters
- Four cycles of 12-week instruction, or every three months.
Each cycle would have scheduled periods for the various holiday vacation periods within the cycles.
Vacation Periods and Holidays
Vacation: A scheduled period during the school year in which activity is suspended.
Holiday Recess: Scheduled time off during a school year for commemorating holiday events. The secondary school year holidays generally occur on:
Labor Day
Columbus Day
Veterans Day
Thanksgiving
Christmas vacation/winter break
Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Birthday
Presidents Day
Memorial Day
Spring break
Section 402.1 Specifics
This section applies to employees of educational institutions or educational service agencies of the commonwealth, political subdivisions, or nonprofit organizations.
The eligibility of an employee of an educational institution during a between-terms, vacation or holiday period (i.e., "denial period") is determined under the provisions of Section 402.1 of the Pennsylvania UC Law. Under Section 402.1, wages earned by an individual as a professional or nonprofessional employee of an educational institution, or as an employee of an educational service agency (ESA), (i.e., "school wages"), are not used to determine financial eligibility during:
- Any week of unemployment commencing during the period between two successive academic years or terms when the employee performed such services in the first academic year or term and has reasonable assurance of performing such services in the second academic year or term. This rule also applies to a period of paid sabbatical leave provided for in the individual's contract.
- Any week that commences during an established and customary vacation period or holiday recess if the individual performed such services immediately before the vacation period or holiday recess and has a reasonable assurance of performing such services immediately following the vacation period or holiday recess.
NOTE: The denial provisions of Section 402.1 apply to academic-year employees only, not to year-round employees. The denial provisions of Section 402.1 apply only to regularly scheduled denial periods and only to the extent that wages earned in school employment during the claimant's base-year period affect his or her financial eligibility.
When a claimant has earned both school and nonschool wages during the base-year period and has been denied benefits under the provisions of Section 402.1, financial eligibility for the denial period must be recomputed using solely the nonschool wages. After the recomputation, a school employee who is financially eligible based solely on his or her nonschool wages may collect UC during the denial period if he or she is otherwise eligible for benefits.
Generally, if the claimant works for more than one school employer, the denial period under Section 402.1 begins with the first school out and ends with the last school back. For claimants with more than one school employer, fact-finding will be conducted with each school individually to assess where the claimant is reasonably assured to return following the break. After an investigation, wages from any base year school employer for which reasonable assurance of returning following the break has been given will be removed from the base year, as they cannot be used to establish eligibility during the break. Base year wages paid by school employers for whom the claimant has not been given reasonable assurance will remain and be used to establish eligibility during the break.
It is important to understand that eligibility must be reviewed each time a week of unemployment is claimed during one of the denial periods (i.e., multiple times during the UC benefit year – Thanksgiving holiday, Christmas holiday, between terms breaks, spring break, etc.). Fact-finding will be conducted with the claimant and the employer as to whether the claimant performed services prior to the denial period and has a reasonable assurance of providing such services, under economically equivalent terms and conditions, after the denial period.
Maintaining Eligibility and Requalifying for Benefits
Work search requires all Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants to apply for two jobs and complete one work search activity every week. Reference the PA Unemployment Compensation Handbook for a complete list of requirements.
Weekly work search activities begin the third week in your benefit year for which you file a claim, you must apply for two jobs and participate in one work search activity each week. You may use the Work Search Record (or Español) PDF, for tracking your activities, but it is not required if you have another way of tracking the same information.
No. Work search requires you to apply for two jobs and complete one work-search activity every week. Work registration requires you to register for employment-search services through PA CareerLink® within 30 days after filing an unemployment claim.
You are exempt from the work search or work registration requirements for a week if you satisfy one of the exemptions below:
Work Search Exemptions
Work Registration Exemptions
You actively participated in a department approved work search activity or program.
left blank
You receive work through a union hiring hall and are in good standing at the time you are filing for UC benefits.
left blank
You are participating in the Shared-Work program.
You are participating in the Shared-Work program.
You are in training approved by the department or under the Trade Adjustment Act.
You are in training approved by the department or under the Trade Adjustment Act.
You are required to participate in the Pennsylvania Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) at a PA CareerLink®.
You are required to participate in the Pennsylvania Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) at a PA CareerLink®.
You are laid off due to a lack of work and have a written recall date from your employer.
You are laid off due to a lack of work and have a written recall date from your employer.
If you are presented with the question, "Did you complete your required work searches and/or work search activities during the week beginning Sunday, [date], and ending with Saturday, [date]?" and are exempt, you will select "Yes." For more information about exemptions, please reference the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Handbook.
Yes. Federal guidance states that the work search rules also apply to PUA claims. You must search for work in the same manner as other UC claimants. Two job applications and one work search activity are the basic requirements. Please refer to the question, "What are Work Search Activities?" above to see the entire list of acceptable work search activities. Note: Self-employed individuals submitting a "bid" for work qualifies as a work search activity.
Remember those self-employed individuals are to report any net earnings each week they claim benefits. Therefore, if you receive partial payment for a week because you earned more than your partial benefit credit, only one work search application is needed for that week.
Yes, to remain eligible for benefits, all claimants MUST actively search for work. Two job applications and one work search activity are the basic requirements. Please refer to the question, "Can I be exempt from work search requirements?" for a list of individual exemptions.
You may apply for jobs for any work you are capable of performing. However, you can limit your job applications to jobs that offer similar employment and wages closest to your most recent job position and are within a 45-minute commute (if telework is not available).
If this limits you from applying for two jobs, you must choose one of two options for each job application that you are unable to make:
- Take part in a work search activity
- Disregard that limitation and apply for a different job offering suitable work.
You may apply for a job in person, online, by mail, or by phone. A repeated application for the same job does not count unless there is reason to believe that the employer’s hiring circumstances have changed.
When you work part-time and receive a reduced benefit payment for the week only one job application is needed for the week, and a work search activity is not required.
Yes. L&I may request to see your work search activities at any time for two years from the effective date of your claim. Do not send your work search record to the Department unless it is requested.
However, you may choose to upload documents to the dashboard for safekeeping. To upload documents:
- Log into your benefits portal and navigate to "Unemployment Services" from the homepage
- Choose "Provide Additional Documentation" then "Upload a Document" to keep your work search records on file.
*Failure to provide your work search record upon request may result in ineligibility for benefits and liability to repay benefits you have received.
You may use the Work Search Record (or Español) PDF, for tracking your activities, but it is not required if you have another way of tracking the same information.
You may use the chart below to verify that you have satisfied the UC work search requirements. If you are able to check one box in each column, you have satisfied your UC work search requirements for the week.
1st Job Application
2nd Job Application
Work Search Activity
I applied for a job
I applied for a job
I participated in a work search activity
I participated in a work search activity because I am limiting my job applications.
I participated in a work search activity because I am limiting my job applications.
I applied for a 3rd job
I had a job interview
I had a job interview
I had a job interview
I worked part-time during the week and earned more than my partial benefit credit. Note: A second job application and a work search activity are not required.
Waiver: The UC Law allows the Department of Labor and Industry to waive or alter the active search for work requirements for a claimant if the Secretary determines that compliance with such requirements would be oppressive or would be inconsistent with the purposes of the UC Law. To be considered for a waiver, complete and submit the waiver form.
IMPORTANT: In order to be eligible for UC benefits, a claimant must be able to work and available for suitable work. If you request a waiver or alteration of the active search for work requirements for reasons that render you unable to work or unavailable for suitable work, you may be found ineligible for UC benefits.
Limiting Hours Worked per Week
You may be ineligible for benefits if you are working part-time and limit the number of hours that you are working per week when there is additional work available.
Failure to be available to the UC Service Center as Required
You may be ineligible for benefits if you fail to be available to be contacted by the UC service center when instructed to do so. It is your responsibility to inform the UC service center when you are unavailable for scheduled services. When you know that you will be unavailable to be contacted at the scheduled time, call the UC service center immediately.
Failure to Actively Search for Suitable Employment
You may be ineligible for benefits if you fail to actively search for work during each week for which you claim benefits, beginning with the third week for which you file a claim. You must keep a record of your weekly work search activities. Review the Work Search page for additional information.
Failure to Participate in Reemployment Services
You may be ineligible for benefits if you fail to participate in reemployment services to which you have been referred through the claimant profiling system. The claimant profiling system has been designed to identify claimants who may benefit the most from reemployment services. If selected, you must participate in the Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) mandatory program of reemployment services, unless:
- you are already participating in or have already completed such services.
- there is a justifiable reason for your failure to participate in such services.
The RESEA programs are Pennsylvania's version of the federally mandated Worker Profiling and Reemployment Service system. The RESEA programs are designed to identify claimants who are most likely to exhaust unemployment compensation (UC) benefits and may need assistance to find a new job. Claimants are identified for RESEA when they file for UC and receive their first payments.
Claimants are NOT selected for RESEA if they are involved in a labor dispute, have a definite date of return to employment, obtain employment from a union hiring hall, are in approved training, or are financially ineligible.
Reemployment Services' participants are provided orientation to the RESEA program, assessment of their occupational needs, career planning assistance, job match and referral, and the use of the Career Resource Center. Other services available may include labor market information, resume preparation assistance, career guidance, job search workshops, job clubs, education and training.
If you receive a letter to attend a RESEA orientation and you are not able to do so, you must call the PA CareerLink® office shown on the letter to discuss your availability.
If you have been selected for RESEA and would like additional information, please contact your local PA CareerLink® office.
Failure to Register with PA CareerLink®
You may be ineligible for benefits if you fail to register for employment-search services offered by PA CareerLink® within 30 days after you file your application for benefits. Review Work Search/Work Registration FAQs for additional information.
Requalifying for Benefits after Ineligibility
If you are ineligible for benefits because you quit your job without a compelling and necessitous reason, were discharged for misconduct, or are ineligible due to self-employment, you may still be able to qualify for benefits at a later date. To requalify, you must work and earn at least six times your weekly benefit rate. After you earned that amount, you may be qualified to receive benefits if you are totally or partially unemployed and meet all eligibility requirements. Earnings from self-employment cannot be used to requalify for benefits.
If you are ineligible for benefits because you failed, without good cause, either to apply for or to accept an offer of suitable work, you will remain ineligible for benefits until you obtain subsequent employment of a permanent nature. A disqualification because of a failure to apply for or to accept temporary or casual employment remains in effect only for the period of time that the offered work would have been available.
Notice:
Under the Pennsylvania UC Law, if you hide facts or do not tell the truth in order to obtain or increase benefit payments, you may be subject to:
- Repayment of money received
- Loss of future benefits
- Fine
- Imprisonment
Other Important Eligibility Considerations
Overpayment of Benefits
Receiving UC benefits to which you are not entitled may result in reducing or removing future benefit entitlement until repaid.
The information provided on this site does not constitute a determination of eligibility to receive unemployment compensation.